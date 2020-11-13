KT Owens leads Central to first playoff win since 1997 with 74-18 thumping of Locust Grove

Senior quarterback KT Owens makes all the difference for the Central Braves.
Owens was sensational again Friday, throwing for six touchdowns and 373 yards and the Braves continued a late-season surge by overwhelming Locust Grove 74-18 in a Class 3A first-round playoff game before about 500 spectators at Webster Milton Stadium.
Central, which finished fourth in District 3A-4, captured its first playoff victory since 1997 and moved on to play at No. 1-ranked Lincoln Christian in the second round.
“(Lincoln Christian is) ranked No. 1 for a reason, and we’ll have to play three times as well as we did tonight to beat them,” Central coach Kip Shaw told his players.
The Braves were awfully good against the Pirates from Mayes County, forcing three turnovers and scoring touchdowns on seven of eight possessions in the first half as Owens threw for 291 yards and five TDs to build a 54-0 lead before halftime.
“It feels great. First playoff game and first playoff win,” he said.
The Braves are 4-6 overall, but 4-2 since Owens, who started for them the past two years, returned to the fold after an unsuccessful transfer to Sand Springs. Since his return, he's passed for 2,162 yards and 25 TDs in six games.
“It wasn’t my choice to move, but I moved out there because I guess my father wanted me to be closer to him,” Owens said.
But the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association didn’t certify the move and Owens returned to sit out 15 days before helping lead a 54-0 win at Mannford on Oct. 9 in his first day eligible again for the Braves.
“His leadership was great from the start, even in the two weeks he could only practice with us,” Shaw said.
The Braves’ only losses since the Mannford game are to Verdigris and Berryhill and they ended the regular season with blowout wins over Inola and Jay. After scoring a total of 34 points in their first four games, they are averaging 49 points per game over the past six.
Owens was electric in the first half Friday, completing three TD passes to Mello Davis and one each to Ty’Ionn Cox and Tray Johnson. He also hit a 48-yard pass to Ramon McBee and a 44-yarder to Dayton James.
He had six completions of 24 yards or more in the first half and eight in the game. His most artistic throw was probably the 28-yarder to Davis late in the first half when he rolled left almost to the sideline and then threw a tear-drop into the left corner, behind two defenders, in a space that looked to be about 4 square feet.
“I saw Davis running with his hand up and I just knew I had to get it to him,” Owens said.
Owens also ran for a touchdown, threw for three 2-point conversions and ran for two.
Central running back Joel Hamilton rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries.
Keith Blair rushed for 99 yards to pace the Pirates, who finished 2-8.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!