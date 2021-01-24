Keys Park Hill's Kylie Eubanks is latest Tulsa World girls basketball player of the week

Kylie Eubanks • Keys Park Hill • 5-7 • Jr.
Scored a career-high 28 points in Monday’s 67-53 win over Adair, just the start of a huge week. Scored 24 in a Tuesday win over Hulbert and totaled 47 more in three games at the Chouteau Tournament, helping her team win the championship, and was named to the all-tournament team. Has scored 20 or more 10 times as a junior and averages 20.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. Totals 1,076 career points.
