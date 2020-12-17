Kendal Daniels, the state's No. 1 football recruit, enjoys delayed signing ceremony with his fans

BEGGS — Here’s yet another example of how the coronavirus is changing almost every aspect of our lives.

Beggs standout Kendal Daniels signed Wednesday to play football at Texas A&M, but his public signing ceremony had to wait.

Wednesday is used for cleaning and disinfectant at Beggs High School, so the Demons’ four-star prospect went through the motions on Thursday afternoon in a brief ceremony in the high school cafeteria.

“We didn’t have school yesterday so I wanted to do it on Thursday, just to have all my friends and family to be able to be here,” he said.

Coaches and about 50 others watched Daniels sign the symbolic paper, flanked by his parents, Kerry and Carmelita Daniels.

He actually signed his letter of intent and returned it to the Aggies on Wednesday morning — but not before a slight delay to observe protocol.

“I was up early and ready to sign at 6:30 (a.m.),” he said, “but my mother wouldn’t let me sign until 7. She said (papers from the Aggies) said not to sign until 7 a.m. She makes sure you do everything right.”