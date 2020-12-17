Kendal Daniels, the state's No. 1 football recruit, enjoys delayed signing ceremony with his fans

BEGGS — Here’s yet another example of how the coronavirus is changing almost every aspect of our lives.
Beggs standout Kendal Daniels signed Wednesday to play football at Texas A&M, but his public signing ceremony had to wait.
Wednesday is used for cleaning and disinfectant at Beggs High School, so the Demons’ four-star prospect went through the motions on Thursday afternoon in a brief ceremony in the high school cafeteria.
“We didn’t have school yesterday so I wanted to do it on Thursday, just to have all my friends and family to be able to be here,” he said.
Coaches and about 50 others watched Daniels sign the symbolic paper, flanked by his parents, Kerry and Carmelita Daniels.
He actually signed his letter of intent and returned it to the Aggies on Wednesday morning — but not before a slight delay to observe protocol.
“I was up early and ready to sign at 6:30 (a.m.),” he said, “but my mother wouldn’t let me sign until 7. She said (papers from the Aggies) said not to sign until 7 a.m. She makes sure you do everything right.”
Rated the state’s No. 1 senior by Rivals and 247 Sports, Daniels did it right for three seasons for the Demons, helping lead them to a state runner-up finish as a sophomore and state semifinal finishes as a junior and senior.
In 2020, he totaled 120 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also caught 35 passes for 603 yards and 10 TDs. Over three seasons, he totaled 336 tackles, 16 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is projected to play free safety or strong safety at the next level. But he prefers being closer to the line of scrimmage.
"I love being in the box and trying to make plays. It's more fun," he said. "When you’re a free safety, it’s fun back there, too. But if the (opponent) doesn't throw the ball that game, you don't do much."
Beggs coach David Tenison said Daniels is impossible to replace.
“His leadership and the things he brings to the table are invaluable. I was totally astounded by his ability to get people lined up in the secondary as a sophomore and his football IQ has increased 200-fold since then," Tenison said. "He understands the game. He watches film and knows what his opponent is going to do.”
