Kellyville's Jade Upshaw nominated for McDonald's All-American team

Kellyville girls basketball standout Jade Upshaw is among more than 700 athletes nationally nominated for selection to the 44th McDonald’s All-American Games teams.
The 48 players who will make up the final teams will be announced later this month.
This year’s games will not be played due to coronavirus concerns, but the final selections will be honored in a virtual ceremony, the details of which are to be announced later.
Upshaw, a 5-foot-6 guard, averages 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, leading the 3A No. 4 Ponies (14-2). She is a candidate for Tulsa World Ms. Outside fan balloting.
She averaged 18.9 points as a junior and was an All-World third-team selection. She has scored a career school-record 1,648 points over four seasons and is a two-time Heartland Conference player of the year.
She has signed to play at Arkansas State University.
Kellyville has a district bye and will host a 3A regional tournament Feb. 23-25.
Other Oklahoma girls nominees are Madison Clark, Jenna Marshall and Angel Scott, Edmond Deer Creek; Emrie Ellis, Vanoss; Chantae Embry and Kelbie Washington, Norman; Kendra Gillispie, Harding Charter; Trinity Gooden, Choctaw; Aaliyah Moore, Moore; Ashlyn Sage, Weatherford; Camari Smiley, Classen SAS; and Jaydynn Walden, Arkoma.
Oklahoma boys nominees are Trey Alexander, Heritage Hall; Max Cheap, Rylan Cope and Kaden Komele, Woodward; Danquez Dawsey, Lawton MacArthur.
Who is Ms. Outside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Ms. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 girls who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites, once a day per device. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.
Who is Ms. Inside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Ms. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 girls who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites, once a day per device. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.