Kellyville's Jade Upshaw nominated for McDonald's All-American team

Kellyville girls basketball standout Jade Upshaw is among more than 700 athletes nationally nominated for selection to the 44th McDonald’s All-American Games teams.

The 48 players who will make up the final teams will be announced later this month.

This year’s games will not be played due to coronavirus concerns, but the final selections will be honored in a virtual ceremony, the details of which are to be announced later.

Upshaw, a 5-foot-6 guard, averages 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, leading the 3A No. 4 Ponies (14-2). She is a candidate for Tulsa World Ms. Outside fan balloting.

She averaged 18.9 points as a junior and was an All-World third-team selection. She has scored a career school-record 1,648 points over four seasons and is a two-time Heartland Conference player of the year.

She has signed to play at Arkansas State University.

Kellyville has a district bye and will host a 3A regional tournament Feb. 23-25.