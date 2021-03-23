Kellyville's Jade Upshaw is Heartland Conference girls basketball player of the year for the third time.

The Upshaw family was the big winner Tuesday as the Heartland Conference announced its girls basketball awards.

Kellyville senior guard Jade Upshaw was named player of the year for the third time in four seasons.

Her dad, Jim Upshaw, and Preston's Rylie Torrey-Littlejohn were named co-coaches of the year.

The Upshaws helped lead Kellyville into the state tournament for the first time and a Class 3A semifinal finish.

Jade Upshaw averaged 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a senior and scored 38 points in a first-round win over Kingston in the state tournament.

She is joined on the 15-member all-conference squad by teammates Kailyn Bearpaw and Shayler Childers and Morris forward Charie Barnett, who helped lead her team to the last rung of the 3A area tournament.

Rylie-Torrey, a former Oral Roberts University and Locust Grove standout player, guided Preston to the second round of the 2A area tournament in her first coaching season.

Girls All-Heartland Conference

Player of the year: Jade Upshaw, Kellyville