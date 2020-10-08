 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kellyville falls in 3A softball quarterfinals

Kellyville falls in 3A softball quarterfinals

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Kellyville's run at a Class 3A state fastpitch softball championship ended Thursday with a 7-2 loss to top-seeded Tishomingo in the quarterfinals at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.

Kellyville finishes with a 28-10 record. Tishomingo will face Sulphur at noon Friday, with Pocola and Washington meeting at 2:30 p.m. The championship is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Thursday

Tishomingo 7, Kellyville 2

Sulphur 7, Henryetta 3

Pocola 7, Dewey 5

Washington 19, Chisholm 1

— From staff reports

Jenks 7  Bartlesville 1

BA 14 Bartlesville 3

Jenks 6 BA 0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News