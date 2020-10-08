Kellyville falls in 3A softball quarterfinals

Kellyville's run at a Class 3A state fastpitch softball championship ended Thursday with a 7-2 loss to top-seeded Tishomingo in the quarterfinals at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.
Kellyville finishes with a 28-10 record. Tishomingo will face Sulphur at noon Friday, with Pocola and Washington meeting at 2:30 p.m. The championship is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Thursday
Tishomingo 7, Kellyville 2
Sulphur 7, Henryetta 3
Pocola 7, Dewey 5
Washington 19, Chisholm 1
— From staff reports
Jenks 7 Bartlesville 1
BA 14 Bartlesville 3
Jenks 6 BA 0
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!