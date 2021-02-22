Kelley boys on track to claim third straight 5A swim state title

EDMOND -- Things didn’t start off well on Monday for the Bishop Kelley boys, suffering a disqualification in the very first race, but the Comets recovered to have a strong performance in the preliminaries of the Class 5A state swimming meet at the Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.
While no points were earned during Monday’s competition, the swimmers qualified for the final A and B heats on Tuesday that will determine the scoring for the state championship. The top eight times in each event from Monday participate in the A heat final on Tuesday, guaranteeing at least 11 points per finisher, while times 9-16 will swim in the B heat, which will award 1-9 points.
For Kelley, its overwhelming depth gives it a big advantage going into Day 2, even with the DQ, as it qualified 13 swimmers into A heat finals and nine into B heats. By comparison, the team that appears to be their top competition, West Regional champion Altus, has eight A heat finalists and 15 in B heats. Also in the mix will be Midwest City Carl Albert, the West Regional runner-up, with 11 in A heats and eight in B heats.
Kelley, which is seeking its third straight state title, also has seven top-three preliminary times and four number ones, while Carl Albert has four top-three times, and Altus has three (including two number one times by Kaleb Shive). The Comets also had the top times in the other two relays.
Sam Duda delivered the top performance in the 500-yard freestyle, cutting 17 seconds off his winning time from the East Regional on Feb. 5, 10 seconds ahead of second-place Karsten Terrell of Marlow. Duda also had the best time in the 200-yard freestyle.
Tyler Hoang had the best time in the 200 IM, while also posting the second-best time in the 100 butterfly, while his brother Preston Hoang was the fastest in the 100 breaststroke, while also finishing with the second-best time in the 100 free. Ian Wilson registered the second-best time in the 50 freestyle and was fourth in the 100 free.
The Comets will be hurt by the disqualification of their 200 medley relay team, which had the second-best seed time, due to Owen Anderson taking off early on the final leg. That will cost them around 32-40 points in the final tally on Tuesday, depending on the results. Anderson did rebound to finish with the fourth-best time in the very next race, the 200 free, and also was seventh in the 100 backstroke, taking four seconds off his East Regional time to make the A heat final.
“Mistakes happen, we’re getting through it,” said Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow of the DQ. “(Anderson) was great in his other events, got an A final he didn’t think he was supposed to get, so he was using it to fuel him. (We had) a bunch of kids we weren’t sure would be B finalists, make B finals and those are going to be points that they weren’t counting on us having. Hopefully, that will cushion the blow.”
Balancing out the Kelley DQ is the fact that MWC Carl Albert is not participating in that 200 medley relay either, because they were disqualified during the West Regional on Feb. 5. And then Altus also received a disqualification, of Keegan Kyser in the 200 IM. Kyser had the ninth-best seed time and was expected to land in the 7-10 range for that race, so it would equate to a loss of about 7-13 points.
During Monday’s competition, the OSSAA also announced that Bishop Kelley won the academic state championship.
“That was a great surprise,” Glasgow said. “Our kids are great, they work hard, and I love not having to worry about stuff, not having to get on kids about eligibility and everything.”
It was also a good day for Adair’s Jacob Perryman, who had the top times in both the 100 free and 100 backstroke.
“I feel pretty good going into the finals tomorrow with both first seeds,” Perryman said. “Hopefully, I’ll get two golds (Tuesday).”
Fort Gibson, the East Regional runners-up, also had its 200 medley relay disqualified. The Tigers also are missing Zackary Bates, who broke his collarbone sledding a few days earlier. Bates had the 12th-best seed time in the 100 backstroke.
Overall, Fort Gibson has four swimmers competing in A heat finals and five in B heats.
“That was not a good start, but we moved on from it and they did pretty well in everything else, so I’m happy about that,” said Fort Gibson coach Leslie White. “We’re doing the best we can with what we have, so I’m proud of them.”
Boys: Class 5A State meet
Preliminaries
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Altus, 1:43.73; 2. Duncan, 1:52.10; 3. Marlow, 1:55.19 ;4. OKC McGuinness, 1:56.19; 5. OKC Mount St. Mary, 1:58.59; 6. Bethany, 1:59.33; 7. Oologah, 2:06.80; 8. Harrah, 2:14.99; 9. Elgin, 2:15.55.
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, 1:47.00; 2. Kaleb Putman, 1:47.71; 3. Karsten Terrell, Marlow, 1:51.59; 4. Owen Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:58.70; 5. Dylan Garcia, Midwest City Carl Albert, 2:02.38; 6. Vance Raymer, MWC Carl Albert, 2:02.40; 7. Mayson Thiebaud, Duncan, 2:03.73; 8. Luke Finch, Altus, 2:05.08; 9. George Socha, Altus, 2:05.10; 10. Scotty Strickland, Lawton MacArthur, 2:06.62; 11. Ben Watts, Fort Gibson, 2:08.68; 12. Nick Duncan, Altus, 2:09.68; 13. Tuck Elliott, Altus, 2:10.41; 14. Jacob Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 2:11.79; 15. Garrett Eubanks, MWC Carl Albert, 2:14.02; 16. Henry Ison, OKC McGuinness, 2:14.03.
200 Yard IM: 1. Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 2:05.25; 2. Owen Flynn, OKC Heritage Hall, 2:08.90; 3. Clifford Helgason, Memorial, 2:08.95; 4. Canyon Bain, Altus, 2:09.98; 5. Keegan Lassiter, OKC Mount St. Mary, 2:10.24; 6. Colin Martin, Fort Gibson, 2:12.31; 7. John Pethoud, Oklahoma Bible, 2:13.86; 8. Jack Flosi, Midwest City Carl Albert, 2:15.05; 9. Ryan Seria, Lawton MacArthur, 2:15.09; 10. Brian Lam, MWC Carl Albert, 2:17.62; 11. Aiden Kille, Altus, 2:19.52; 12. Brodey Massad, Fort Gibson, 2:20.54; 13. David Hernande, OKC McGuinness, 2:20.95; 14. Joey Priest, Bishop Kelley, 2:23.32; 15. Santiago Hernandez, OKC McGuinness, 2:24.73; 16. Max Bunnag, OKC McGuinness, 2:25.39.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Kaleb Shive, Altus, 21.78; 2. Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 22.08; 3. Max Wolfley, MWC Carl Albert, 22.76; 4. Gage Davoult, Marlow, 22.84; 5. Sebastian Molina, Cascia Hall, 23.03; 6. Thomas Mussman, Guymon, 23.42; 7. Zach Eddy, MWC Carl Albert, 24.16; 8. Zach Hardy, Fort Gibson, 24.60; 9. Jacob Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 24.79; 10. Tucker Long, Lone Grove, 24.82; 11. Ben Martin, Bethany, 24.88 ;12. Lane Smith, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 24.97; 13. Jackson Bales, MWC Carl Albert, 25.16; 14. Gabriel Cornelius, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 25.23; 15. Luke Banks, Marlow, 25.64; 16. Riley Montross, Bishop Kelley, 25.67.
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Kaleb Shive, Altus, 53.38; 2. Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 55.51; 3. Keegan Lassiter, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 57.18; 4. William Schenk, Holland Hall, 58.02; 5. Thomas Mussman, Guymon, 59.00; 6. Garrett Lawrence, Bethany, 1:00.74; 7. Michael Leija, Elgin, 1:01.23; 8. Trey Clendennen, Altus, 1:01.52; 9. Luke Banks, Marlow, 1:01.63; 10. Jacob Riley, Duncan, 1:02.91; 11. Aiden Kille, Altus, 1:03.10; 12. Aiden Gilcrest, Bishop Kelley, 1:03.27; 13. Riley Montross, Bishop Kelley, 1:03.49; 14. Jack Flosi, MWC Carl Albert, 1:04.53; 15. Eli Steele, MWC Carl Albert, 1:06.55; 16. Sergio Martinez, OKC McGuinness, 1:07.12.
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Jacob Perryman, Adair, 47.94; 2. Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 48.59; 3. Max Wolfley, MWC Carl Albert, 49.12; 4. Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 49.27; 5. Dalton Ross, Fort Gibson, 49.99; 6. Sebastian Molina, Cascia Hall, 50.94; 7. Gage Davoult, Marlow, 51.09; 8. Cogan Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley, 52.99; 9. Nicholas Saliba, Lawton MacArthur, 53.11; 10. Jacob Moad, OKC McGuinness, 55.48; 11. Taylor Kellison, Altus, 55.80; 12. Gunner Hamon, Altus, 56.12; 13. Zach Eddy, MWC Carl Albert, 56.21; 14. Gabriel Cornelius, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 59.46; 15. Connor Berry, Ada, 1:00.04; 16. Evan Rutledge, Oklahoma Bible, 1:00.30.
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, 4:59.58; 2. Karsten Terrell, Marlow, 5:09.02; 3. Ryan Serbia, Lawton MacArthur, 5:28.22; 4. David Hernandez, OKC McGuinness, 5:29.95; 5. Trey Clendennen, Altus, 5:43.09; 6. Joey Priest, Bishop Kelley, 5:44.03; 7. Luke Finch, Altus, 5:45.73; 8. Vance Raymer, MWC Carl Albert, 5:47.24; 9. Tuck Elliott, Altus, 5:52.88; 10. Michael Leija, Elgin, 6:00.46; 11. Jack Kolb, Fort Gibson, 6:09.29; 12. Riley Denis, Bishop Kelley, 6:15.05; 13. Reins Watson, Harrah, 6:17.16; 14. Lucas Cantero, 6:24.49; 15. Michael Gilliam, MWC Carl Albert, 6:33.16; 16. Joshua Jenkins, Altus, 6:45.73.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:33.24; 2. MWC Carl Albert, 1:34.98; 3. Fort Gibson, 1:37.77; 4. Altus, 1:39.39; 5. Lawton MacArthur, 1:40.38; 6. Duncan, 1:41.13; 7. OKC Mt. St. Mary, 1:41.34; 8. Guymon, 1:42.84; 9. Bethany, 1:43.59; 10. OKC McGuinness, 1:43.78; 11. Oologah, 1:49.29; 12. Harrah, 1:53.52; 13. Chickasha, 1:55.38; 14. Elgin, 1:58.77.
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Jacob Perryman, Adair, 52.86; 2. Kaleb Putman, MWC Carl Albert, 55.17; 3. Clifford Helgason, Memorial, 58.40; 4. Dalton Ross, Fort Gibson, 1:00.99; 5. Cogan Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley, 1:01.31; 6. Jacob Moad, OKC McGuinness, 1:02.19; 7. Owen Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:03.20; 8. Dylan Garcia, MWC Carl Albert, 1:04.18; 9. Caden Stewart, Duncan, 1:05.84; 10. Nick Duncan, Altus, 1:06.43; 11. Bryce Wehmeyer, Altus, 1:06.54; 12. Jace Jones, Harrah, 1:08.25; 13. Eric Loe, Altus, 1:10.88; 14. Riley Denis, Bishop Kelley, 1:11.03; 15. Henry Ison, OKC McGuinness, 1:11.39; 16. Charlie Finch, Altus, 1:11.64.
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 1:02.18; 2. Canyon Bain, Altus, 1:02.85; 3. Mayson Thiebaud, Duncan, 1:02.94; 4. Owen Flynn, OKC Heritage Hall, 1:03.45; 5. Brian Lam, MWC Carl Albert, 1:04.21; 6. William Schenk, Holland Hall, 1:04.95; 7. John Pethoud, Oklahoma Bible, 1:04.99; 8. Max Bunnag, OKC McGuinness, 1:05.75; 9. Nicholas Saliba, Lawton MacArthur, 1:05.92; 10. Colin Martin, Fort Gibson, 1:06.35; 11. Gunner Hamon, Altus, 1:06.58; 12. Brodey Massad, Fort Gibson, 1:06.82; 13. Tucker Long, Lone Grove, 1:08.22; 14. Noah Evans, MWC Carl Albert, 1:08.97; 15. Keegan Kyser, Altus, 1:09.47; 16. Aiden Gilcrest, Bishop Kelley, 1:10.30.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 3:18.67; 2. MWC Carl Albert, 3:29.40; 3. Altus, 3:40.39; 4. Fort Gibson, 3:48.85; 5. Guymon, 3:54.45; 6. OKC McGuinness, 3:55.20; 7. Duncan, 3:58.42; 8. Bethany, 4:07.54; 9. Oologah, 4:13.80; 10. Harrah, 4:17.38; 11. Lawton MacArthur, 4:46.63.