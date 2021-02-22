Kelley boys on track to claim third straight 5A swim state title

Sam Duda delivered the top performance in the 500-yard freestyle, cutting 17 seconds off his winning time from the East Regional on Feb. 5, 10 seconds ahead of second-place Karsten Terrell of Marlow. Duda also had the best time in the 200-yard freestyle.

Tyler Hoang had the best time in the 200 IM, while also posting the second-best time in the 100 butterfly, while his brother Preston Hoang was the fastest in the 100 breaststroke, while also finishing with the second-best time in the 100 free. Ian Wilson registered the second-best time in the 50 freestyle and was fourth in the 100 free.

The Comets will be hurt by the disqualification of their 200 medley relay team, which had the second-best seed time, due to Owen Anderson taking off early on the final leg. That will cost them around 32-40 points in the final tally on Tuesday, depending on the results. Anderson did rebound to finish with the fourth-best time in the very next race, the 200 free, and also was seventh in the 100 backstroke, taking four seconds off his East Regional time to make the A heat final.