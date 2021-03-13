Kelbie Washington, Norman speed past Bixby in 6A girls final

Kelbie Washington said she was feeling down at halftime Saturday but her teammates encouraged her.
"That's our team," the Norman High senior said. "When you're having a bad game, we motivate each other."
It must have perked her up because she came out blazing in the third quarter and took over the game against Bixby for the Class 6A girls basketball championship.
Two quick steals by the University of Oklahoma signee, two quick baskets and the No. 1 Tigers’ four-point halftime lead had doubled. Next, she scored a layup along the baseline, drew a foul and completed a three-point play and the lead was 11.
Washington finished with 15 points, three steals and three assists, pacing the Tigers to a 48-37 win, securing their second gold ball in three years.
Norman coach Mike Neal said her rapid burst was typical.
“That’s Kelbie Washington. Since `Day 1' that she stepped into this program, she’s always brought the fire, always brought the intensity and we feed off of her,” Neal said.
Aaliyah Henderson added 10 points and Chantae Emby had eight points and eight rebounds as the Tigers overcame massive distractions over the previous 36 hours to post their 41st consecutive win over two seasons. They haven’t lost a game since Dec. 2019.
On Friday, an announcer’s racist remarks toward the Tigers as they kneeled before a first-round game — picked up by a hot microphone and heard over NFHS Network’s live-stream presentation of the game — sparked a national controversy.
In a news release, Matt Rowan, owner and operator of Tahlequah-based streaming service OSPN, said he had “embarrassed and disappointed” himself and his family and asked for forgiveness.
On Saturday, the Tigers kneeled before the game in newly printed T-shirts reading, `THIS IS WHY WE KNEEL”
"There’s something that he has to fix inside of his heart," said Embry, who was vocal on the issue issue Friday on Twitter. "No negativity toward him. It's just all love from here, I don't have any hatred."
Alyssa Nielsen had 16 points and four rebounds and Kate Bradley added eight points and eight rebounds to pace the No. 6 Spartans (19-6), who upset No. 2 Edmond North on Friday to make their fourth finals appearance overall and first in eight years.
Bixby went just 15-for-35 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range after blistering North with eight 3-pointers on Friday.
“We couldn’t find the hole, but you’ve gotta give a lot of credit to Norman,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “They’re a class program, they’re well coached and they did a great job executing their game plan. They made it really hard for us to score."
The Spartans could be back. Bradley was the only senior starter Saturday. Nielsen, Gracy Wernli, Meredith Mayes and Gentry Baldwin will be juniors be next season.
“We’re gonna miss (Bradley) terribly, but we have a foundation with those young sophomores,” Thomas said. “I just expect us to get better and better and for them to put this experience in their pocket and come at it again next year.”
Norman’s usual tactic is to spread the floor and drive the ball at the defense with its talented one-on-one operatives. Washington seemed to get to the rim whenever she wanted, and went 7-for-10 from the field.
“We didn’t have an answer for her,” Thomas said. “(Neal’s) smart and they had a good strategy. When they go one-on-one, we’re in trouble. We aren’t there yet (defensively), but we’ll do some growing and we’ll get there.”
Norman 48, Bixby 37
NHS;11;10;15;12;--;48
BHS;8;9;4;16;--;37
NHS: Washington 15, Henderson 10, Embry 8, Perry 6, Parks 5, Vann 4.
BHS: Nelsen 16, Bradley 8, Mayes 6, Wernli 5, Baldwin 2.