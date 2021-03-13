Kelbie Washington, Norman speed past Bixby in 6A girls final

On Friday, an announcer’s racist remarks toward the Tigers as they kneeled before a first-round game — picked up by a hot microphone and heard over NFHS Network’s live-stream presentation of the game — sparked a national controversy.

In a news release, Matt Rowan, owner and operator of Tahlequah-based streaming service OSPN, said he had “embarrassed and disappointed” himself and his family and asked for forgiveness.

On Saturday, the Tigers kneeled before the game in newly printed T-shirts reading, `THIS IS WHY WE KNEEL”

"There’s something that he has to fix inside of his heart," said Embry, who was vocal on the issue issue Friday on Twitter. "No negativity toward him. It's just all love from here, I don't have any hatred."

Alyssa Nielsen had 16 points and four rebounds and Kate Bradley added eight points and eight rebounds to pace the No. 6 Spartans (19-6), who upset No. 2 Edmond North on Friday to make their fourth finals appearance overall and first in eight years.

Bixby went just 15-for-35 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range after blistering North with eight 3-pointers on Friday.