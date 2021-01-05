Kate Bradley provides spark as Bixby girls topple Sand Springs

Bixby’s sophomore starters did the rest in a battle of Frontier Conference contenders. Alyssa Nielsen scored 11 points, Gracy Wernli added 10 points and Meredith Mayes had a game-high 10 rebounds to go with four points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Baldwin finished with five points and five assists, with most of them going to Bradley on her 3-pointers. She also had four rebounds and two steals.

Bixby improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in Frontier Conference play while Sand Springs fell to 4-3 overall and suffered its first league loss in three games.

Journey Armstead, averaging 20.3 points per game, scored 16 to lead the Sandites, who had their chances but could never capitzlize and rarely got second shots because the Spartans were so dominant on the boards.

Nates and Nielsen combined for 17 rebounds and the Spartans had a 34-21 rebounding edge as a team.

“I think this is one of the better games we’ve played, but we’ve gotta execute better and finish layups,” Sand Springs coach Josh Berry said. “We had open layups and we forced turnovers and didn’t capitalize on them. We had 2-on-1 breaks and mess them up and we’ve just gotta fix those things and we can play better.”