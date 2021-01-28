Junior All-America honors for Bixby RB Braylin Presley

Bixby’s Braylin Presley was one of the top junior football players in the land in the 2020 season, MaxPreps has concluded.

The prestigious interactive sports website named Presley to its 52-man Junior All-America Team, announced Thursday.

Presley, also chosen as MaxPreps’ Oklahoma player of the year, is one of two running backs listed on the first team offense, with Jaydon Blue of Houston (Texas) Klein Cain.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound speedster rushed for 1,744 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 57 passes for 727 yards and 10 TDs, helping lead the Spartans to an 11-0 record and third consecutive Class 6A Division II championship.

He rushed for 305 yards and six TDs in a regular-season win over eventual 5A champion Carl Albert, rushed for 286 yards and four TDs in a semifinal win over Midwest City and scored five TDs in a nationally televised game against Booker T. Washington.

Presley averaged 224.6 yards per game in combined rushing and receiving yards.

Over three seasons, he has rushed for 3,873 yards, caught passes for 1,019 yards and scored 77 TDs.

Rated a four-star prospect by 247sports, Presley has scholarship offers from the likes of Oklahoma State (where older brother Brennan Presley just finished his freshman season), Tulsa, Baylor, Kansas, Louisville, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

