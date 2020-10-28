Judge rules in favor of Bixby in live-streaming case

A Tulsa County district judge ruled Wednesday that Bixby is not required to allow a Ponca City radio station free access to live-stream Friday’s football game between the Wildcats and Spartans at Lee Snider Field.
The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and Team Radio Marketing Group, LLC, sued on behalf of Ponca City radio station KPNC, arguing Bixby violated the station’s First Amendment free-press protections by requiring a $500 fee.
Judge William Musseman denied a request for a temporary injunction, saying the plaintiff had failed to demonstrate clear and convincing evidence of “likely success on the merits” and “irreparable harm … if injunctive relief is denied.”
Bixby gave permission to KPNC to broadcast the game on radio, but required a fee for streaming, reasoning it would undercut the district’s own live-streaming contract with ScoreStream, Inc.
The Spartans suggest viewers might not purchase their product if they can find it free or at a reduced rate elsewhere online.
Doug Dodd, attorney for the plaintiff, argued that because both schools represent public districts that receive state funding, each should have equal and unfettered rights to live-stream the game.
Bixby attorney John Priddy asserted the Spartans’ right as the home school.
“A school district builds the stadium, puts in the parking lot, builds a press box, turns on the lights and pays people to work the game,” he argued. “Without those resources, there wouldn’t be a place to have the game.”
Also, Priddy cited 1998 cases involving Owasso and Muskogee which held that the First Amendment did not grant media organizations free access to such events.
“We’re happy the court ruled in our favor,” Bixby superintendent Rob Miller said. “We never wanted the issue to get to this point. We want to have good relationships with all the schools we compete against.”
Dodd said he wasn't sure whether his clients planned to appeal.
He said both he and they were "disappointed. We believe we showed in court that both visiting and home teams ought to be viewed equally in terms of rights to live-stream. Otherwise, you get into a circumstance where each home team refuses the other the right to live-stream.”
