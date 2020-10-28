Judge rules in favor of Bixby in live-streaming case

“A school district builds the stadium, puts in the parking lot, builds a press box, turns on the lights and pays people to work the game,” he argued. “Without those resources, there wouldn’t be a place to have the game.”

Also, Priddy cited 1998 cases involving Owasso and Muskogee which held that the First Amendment did not grant media organizations free access to such events.

“We’re happy the court ruled in our favor,” Bixby superintendent Rob Miller said. “We never wanted the issue to get to this point. We want to have good relationships with all the schools we compete against.”

Dodd said he wasn't sure whether his clients planned to appeal.

He said both he and they were "disappointed. We believe we showed in court that both visiting and home teams ought to be viewed equally in terms of rights to live-stream. Otherwise, you get into a circumstance where each home team refuses the other the right to live-stream.”

