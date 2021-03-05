Journey Armstead lifts Lady Sandites to 6A area overtime win

EDMOND -- Sometimes it’s less about how many points you score, and more about when you score them.
Isabel Langenberg only had six points for the Edmond Memorial Bulldogs Thursday night, but her two baskets gave her team their only two leads of the game. Meanwhile, Journey Armstead was only 4-of-8 on free throws until the final 30 seconds of regulation, but she focused in and went 7-of-8 when it counted to lift Sand Springs to the win.
Class 6A No. 13 Charles Page High School paid back a December loss against No. 11 Edmond Memorial with a 50-46 overtime thriller in the Area playoffs at Santa Fe High School.
Armstead scored a game-high 22 points with five steals and six assists to set up an Area Consolation Finals game for the Sandites (12-8) against No. 7 Midwest City (15-7) on Saturday for a state tournament berth at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe. The Bombers fell 57-33 to No. 2 Edmond North (21-2) in their area title game.
“She’s a special kid,” Sandites coach Josh Berry said of Armstead. “Once she gets going, it’s hard to stop her. As long as she gets her attempts up, the basket’s wide open for her.”
The junior star has led her team in every game she has played this season, and is averaging 17.2 points per game. She also recently joined the 1,000-point club.
Armstead hit a 3 on the opening possession and the Sandites didn’t trail once in the first half. Lexi Hensley scored three buckets to tie it at 6-6, but Sakari Wilson added back-to-back threes to end the first period.
Sand Springs came out of the locker room with a 21-19 advantage to start the second half, but Langenberg put the Bulldogs up 24-23 early on. Armstead responded with a five-point run, and Edmond (11-8) didn’t take the lead again till Langenberg’s second three with 1:55 left to play.
Armstead went 3-of-4 at the charity stripe in the final thirty seconds to make it 40-38, but Hensley made a pair of clutch free throws to force the extra period. Hailey Jackson took the final lead with a three at 45-42, then Armstead went 4-of-4 at the stripe to keep her team out front.
“We had players step up and make some plays,” said Berry. “We got a little rattled, we missed some free throws, but we were able to get our composure back and move on to the next play. We’ve been having a problem with moving on when we make mistakes. We don’t move on to the next play. I think we were able to do that tonight, and come out in overtime, settle down and make some plays out of it.”
If the Sandites can pull out the win Saturday against Midwest City, they will punch their ticket to the state tournament for the fourth time in the past five years, and their first time since Berry became head coach.
Sand Springs 50, Edmond Memorial 46, OT
Sand Springs 12 9 11 8 10 — 50
Ed. Memorial 6 13 10 11 6 — 46
Sand Springs (12-8): Armstead 22, Wilson 11, Kirkendoll 10, Jackson 7.
Edmond Memorial (11-8): Franz 18, Hensley 14, Langenberg 6, Hall 4, Johnson 2, Farris 2.