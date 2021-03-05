Journey Armstead lifts Lady Sandites to 6A area overtime win

EDMOND -- Sometimes it’s less about how many points you score, and more about when you score them.

Isabel Langenberg only had six points for the Edmond Memorial Bulldogs Thursday night, but her two baskets gave her team their only two leads of the game. Meanwhile, Journey Armstead was only 4-of-8 on free throws until the final 30 seconds of regulation, but she focused in and went 7-of-8 when it counted to lift Sand Springs to the win.

Class 6A No. 13 Charles Page High School paid back a December loss against No. 11 Edmond Memorial with a 50-46 overtime thriller in the Area playoffs at Santa Fe High School.

Armstead scored a game-high 22 points with five steals and six assists to set up an Area Consolation Finals game for the Sandites (12-8) against No. 7 Midwest City (15-7) on Saturday for a state tournament berth at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe. The Bombers fell 57-33 to No. 2 Edmond North (21-2) in their area title game.

“She’s a special kid,” Sandites coach Josh Berry said of Armstead. “Once she gets going, it’s hard to stop her. As long as she gets her attempts up, the basket’s wide open for her.”

The junior star has led her team in every game she has played this season, and is averaging 17.2 points per game. She also recently joined the 1,000-point club.