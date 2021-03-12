 Skip to main content
Josh Taylor, Cougar Andersen, Eli Griffin receive OCA All-State wrestling recognition

4A/5A Wrestling State Championships (copy)

Skiatook's Cougar Andersen takes down Tuttle's Chance Cobb during the 4A state wrestling championships, Feb. 26 in Oklahoma City's State Fair Arena. Andersen, a four-time state champion, received All-State recognition Thursday from the Oklahoma Coaches Association. Tulsa World file photo

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Four-time state wrestling champions Josh Taylor (145) and Cougar Anderson (160) of Skiatook and Eli Griffin (120) of Cascia Hall have received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.

The OCA announced its 13-member teams that will participate in the 2021 All-State wrestling matches, July 28 at an undetermined site in the Tulsa area.

All-State coaches are Danny Jefferson, Union (Large East), Chris Ford, Poteau (Small East), Norman Williams, Lawton Ike (Large West) and Matt Surber, Tuttle (Small West).

ALL-STATE WRESTLING

LARGE EAST

113: Jarrod Gilliam, Union

120: Tanner Cousatte, Pryor

126: Carter Ferguson, Tahlequah

132: Kaden Stanley, Claremore

138: Carter Young, Stillwater

145: Jared Hill, Broken Arrow

152: Gus Edwards, Glenpool

160: Trey Howard, McAlester

170: Ethan Chavez, Pryor

182: Gavin Koehler, Union

195: Gabe Chesbro, Bishop Kelley

220: Emmanuel Skillings, Broken Arrow

HWT: Ryan Winn, Glenpool

SMALL EAST

113: Evin Simpson, Blackwell

120: Eli Griffin, Cascia Hall

126: Hayden Lemmons, Cushing

132: Eli Benham, Sperry

138: Luke Ahrberg, Cushing

145: Josh Taylor, Skiatook

152: Braden Drake, Wagoner

160: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook

170: Blake Skidgel, Pawnee

182: Kaden Charboneau, Wagoner

195: Seth Jackson, Sperry

220: Cruz Partain, Vian

HWT: Johnny Williamson, Jay

LARGE WEST

113: Kalib Nolan, Putnam City

120: Tyler Tewell, Piedmont

126: Levi Buckridge, Piedmont

132: Zeke Escalera, Moore

138: Cooper Evans, Westmoore

145: Hudson Neeley, Deer Creek

152: Cade Manion, Deer Creek

160: Jackson Jones, Carl Albert

170: Johnny Villa, Enid

182: Braden Bowman, Edmond North

195: Tate Picklo, Mustang

220: Gabriel Mullaney, Edmond North

HWT: Jack Kitchingham, Mustang

SMALL WEST

113: Clayton Lane, Cache

120: Ashton Grounds, Tuttle

126: Elijah Reece, McLoud

132: Luke Hill, Cache

138: Lake Epperson, Comanche

145: Bryson Hughes, Marlow

152: Bryce Dauphin, Tuttle

160: Kolby De Pron, Bridge Creek

170: Cody Cosby, Blanchard

182: Blayke Brower, Anadarko

195: Tyler Jack Hoffman, Weatherford

220: Carson Moore, Marlow

HWT: Ryder Wiese, Blanchard

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News