Josh Taylor, Cougar Andersen, Eli Griffin receive OCA All-State wrestling recognition

Four-time state wrestling champions Josh Taylor (145) and Cougar Anderson (160) of Skiatook and Eli Griffin (120) of Cascia Hall have received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
The OCA announced its 13-member teams that will participate in the 2021 All-State wrestling matches, July 28 at an undetermined site in the Tulsa area.
All-State coaches are Danny Jefferson, Union (Large East), Chris Ford, Poteau (Small East), Norman Williams, Lawton Ike (Large West) and Matt Surber, Tuttle (Small West).
ALL-STATE WRESTLING
LARGE EAST
113: Jarrod Gilliam, Union
120: Tanner Cousatte, Pryor
126: Carter Ferguson, Tahlequah
132: Kaden Stanley, Claremore
138: Carter Young, Stillwater
145: Jared Hill, Broken Arrow
152: Gus Edwards, Glenpool
160: Trey Howard, McAlester
170: Ethan Chavez, Pryor
182: Gavin Koehler, Union
195: Gabe Chesbro, Bishop Kelley
220: Emmanuel Skillings, Broken Arrow
HWT: Ryan Winn, Glenpool
SMALL EAST
113: Evin Simpson, Blackwell
120: Eli Griffin, Cascia Hall
126: Hayden Lemmons, Cushing
132: Eli Benham, Sperry
138: Luke Ahrberg, Cushing
145: Josh Taylor, Skiatook
152: Braden Drake, Wagoner
160: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook
170: Blake Skidgel, Pawnee
182: Kaden Charboneau, Wagoner
195: Seth Jackson, Sperry
220: Cruz Partain, Vian
HWT: Johnny Williamson, Jay
LARGE WEST
113: Kalib Nolan, Putnam City
120: Tyler Tewell, Piedmont
126: Levi Buckridge, Piedmont
132: Zeke Escalera, Moore
138: Cooper Evans, Westmoore
145: Hudson Neeley, Deer Creek
152: Cade Manion, Deer Creek
160: Jackson Jones, Carl Albert
170: Johnny Villa, Enid
182: Braden Bowman, Edmond North
195: Tate Picklo, Mustang
220: Gabriel Mullaney, Edmond North
HWT: Jack Kitchingham, Mustang
SMALL WEST
113: Clayton Lane, Cache
120: Ashton Grounds, Tuttle
126: Elijah Reece, McLoud
132: Luke Hill, Cache
138: Lake Epperson, Comanche
145: Bryson Hughes, Marlow
152: Bryce Dauphin, Tuttle
160: Kolby De Pron, Bridge Creek
170: Cody Cosby, Blanchard
182: Blayke Brower, Anadarko
195: Tyler Jack Hoffman, Weatherford
220: Carson Moore, Marlow
HWT: Ryder Wiese, Blanchard