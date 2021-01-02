Josh Blankenship, son of Owasso’s Bill Blankenship, to be introduced as Broken Arrow football coach

Next season, when Owasso and Broken Arrow are matched in their annual rivalry game, a father will be on one sideline and a son on the other.
There has been no announcement or confirmation from the Broken Arrow Public Schools, and the next step in the process would be the approval of the Board of Education, but the Tulsa World has learned that Josh Blankenship soon will be introduced as the Tigers’ head football coach.
Blankenship is a former Union and University of Tulsa quarterback and the son of Owasso’s Bill Blankenship.
Since 2018, Josh Blankenship has been the head coach at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. The Adams State program competes at the NCAA Division II level. Blankenship’s record with the Grizzlies is 8-14. Because of COVID-19, there was no 2020 fall season for Division II programs.
Bill Blankenship coached his son at Union, where Josh Blankenship was a record-setting quarterback, and employed his son at TU in 2014. At that time, Bill was the Golden Hurricane head coach and play-caller, while Josh coached the quarterbacks.
At Broken Arrow, the 39-year-old Josh Blankenship succeeds David Alexander, who was fired on Nov. 30 after having coached the Tigers for seven seasons — and after having coached the 2018 Tigers to the first football state championship in school history.
After the Alexander dismissal, Broken Arrow contacted Bixby’s Loren Montgomery, whose Spartan dynasty now includes six Class 6AII titles in the seven seasons since 6A was split into two divisions.
When Montgomery chose to stay in Bixby, it was believed that former Lincoln Christian head man Darren Melton — now a Broken Arrow administrator — might emerge as the leading candidate for the Tigers’ coaching job.
As Broken Arrow leadership figures considered numerous applications, a networking process presented Josh Blankenship as a possible option. Broken Arrow is the state’s largest high school and has Oklahoma’s most impressive and comprehensive high school football facility.
The younger Blankenship was an All-State quarterback at Union and played for three seasons at TU. Before his senior season, he transferred to Eastern Washington, where he was the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year and an FCS second-team All-American.
During the 2003 preseason, Blankenship was on the Miami Dolphins' training-camp roster. Professionally, he played briefly for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League and for four arena teams (including the Tulsa Talons).
Josh Blankenship was a member of his father’s Union staff in 2003-05 and a member of Kirk Fridrich’s Union staff in 2007-10. In 2011-13, as the three-season head coach in Muskogee, Blankenship’s record was 8-21.
At Adams State, Blankenship was the offensive coordinator before getting promoted to the head-coaching position. With him as the play-caller, the 2017 Grizzlies were No. 2 nationally in passing yards and 11th in total offense.