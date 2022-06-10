Joey Rigby, East boys roll to 4-0 win at 5A All-State soccer; East girls fall 2-0

Joey Rigby hadn’t stepped on a soccer field since his Collinsville team’s regular season ended, but he still managed to shine on a very big stage Friday night, as he scored two goals to help lead the East boys to a convincing 4-0 victory over the West in the Class 5A All-State game.

“Honestly, I’m out of shape, I hadn’t touched a soccer ball in about a month, drinking all that Mountain Dew, but I came out and pulled it out and I scored,” Rigby said. “Playing around all these great athletes, it really pushes you to what you can do. You have all this potential and it just really brings you to your top. It’s just been super-fun being able to play with all these guys one last time.”

Fernando Flores of East Central and Glenpool’s Wyatt Coats also scored for the East at Bishop Kelley High School.

For Coats, whose season ended on this very field in a 6-0 loss to Kelley in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, it was a nice way to end his high school career with a victory.

“It felt good, because my last game didn’t go very well, so I actually get to end on a win in my last game, so it was really nice,” said Coats, whose goal with 5:31 remaining capped off the triumph. “It was a great time getting to come out here and play with a bunch of people I don’t really know, but I got to meet a lot of new faces and maybe the best of those teams that we’ve played, so it was really fun.”

The East took control of the contest by applying pressure almost from the start, and Rigby struck first just 3:05 into the contest. A West defender tried to clear the ball and it ricocheted off East forward Kale Radiche of Claremore right to Rigby, and his point-blank 7-yard shot found the net low to the left side.

Flores, who had scored only once during the whole season, connected just eight minutes later to make it a two-goal lead for the East. A long throw-in by Claremore’s Hunter Wood was punched out by West goalkeeper Agustin Gallegos of state champion Santa Fe South, but the ball landed at the feet of Flores, who popped it home from about 8 yards out.

After both teams made wholesale substitutions midway through the half, the West began to control the ball a little bit more but were unable to generate a legitimate scoring opportunity.Rigby’s second goal, 9:39 into the second half, was set up by a long free kick by East Central’s Angel Dimas. Rigby chased down the ball, using his speed and size to fight his way through two West defenders, possibly committing an uncalled foul in the process, and then fired a shot from 15 yards out past charging West goalkeeper Talon Cope from Piedmont.

“(Dimas) kicked it straight at me, so I hit it up, then I kind of fouled (the West defender), went around him, swim-moved him, and then I just randomly kicked it and it worked out,” Rigby said of the play.Coats put the exclamation point on the victory with 5:31 remaining, after a nice lead pass from Sapulpa’s Trey Hale sprung him on a breakaway. He raced in alone and as Cope charged out at him, Coats fired a low shot from 12 yards out that found the back of the net.

“I just saw space in behind their right back, and I was screaming to (Hale), who I actually know, I just told him to play me in and I got a good touch on it,” Coats said of the play. “I saw the goalie coming out so I just tapped it in.”

West 2, East 0 (girls): It didn’t quite go the way they would have liked, but for the East squad, it was still a fun experience.

Caroline Huber of El Reno and Noble’s Samantha Allen each scored to lift the Class 5A West girls’ team to a 2-0 victory over the East in the 34th annual Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All-State game Friday night at Angelo Prassa Field on the campus of Bishop Kelley High School.

“It was fun. I was a little nervous because you don’t know anyone, but it was actually really fun, we all got along well,” said East defender Alex Borovich of Bishop Kelley. “We didn’t get the result we wanted, but it was a good time, and it’s a good memory. And that’s what it’s about.”

Borovich and her Kelley teammate Keira Ley enjoyed having the game on their home field, giving them one last chance to play in familiar territory, for their final game ever. Neither will be playing soccer in college, instead pursuing academic goals.

“It’s really nice,” said Borovich, who will be going to Mississippi State to study to become a veterinarian. “Keira and I were just talking about it, this is our last game here ever, this is our last walk back to the locker room, take our jerseys off and call it a season. That’s it.”

The West enjoyed the possession edge throughout the opening half, particularly early on, and took the early 1-0 lead 11:21 into the contest on Huber’s goal. After receiving a feed from Landry Jansen of OKC McGuinness, Huber beat a defender wide and fired a shot from 15 yards out that sailed over East goalkeeper Zaida Garibay of Memorial and in.

Allen later scored to push the West lead to two, as she secured a bouncing ball and fired it from 18 yards out, beating Garibay low, just inside the right post.

Class 5A Girls

WEST 2, EAST 0

West 1 1 — 2

East 0 0 — 0

Goals: W, Huber (Jansen), Allen. Saves: W, Clark 1, Golden 4; E, Garibay 2, Harris 2.

Class 5A Boys

EAST 4, WEST 0

West 0 0 — 0

East 2 2 — 4

Goals: E, Rigby (Radiche), Flores, Rigby (Dimas), Coats (Hale). Saves: W, Gallegos 3, Cope 2; E, Masso 2, McCollough 4.