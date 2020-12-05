Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe: Everything you need to know about the 6AI title game in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Jenks gave a near-flawless performance against its District 6AI-1 rival to capture its first gold ball in five years, 17th overall and its first under third-year coach Keith Riggs, who was ill and spent the second half in the locker room. Because of COVID issues, the teams didn’t meet in the regular season and Santa Fe finished with one more district win, meaning Jenks had the tougher playoff road. But the Trojans powered through No. 1 Owasso in the semifinals and also had impressive postseason wins over Moore and Norman North.