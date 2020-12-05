Jenks vs. Edmond Santa Fe: Everything you need to know about the 6AI title game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Impressive postseason for Trojans
Jenks gave a near-flawless performance against its District 6AI-1 rival to capture its first gold ball in five years, 17th overall and its first under third-year coach Keith Riggs, who was ill and spent the second half in the locker room. Because of COVID issues, the teams didn’t meet in the regular season and Santa Fe finished with one more district win, meaning Jenks had the tougher playoff road. But the Trojans powered through No. 1 Owasso in the semifinals and also had impressive postseason wins over Moore and Norman North.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Jenks dominates battle up front
Jenks’ offensive linemen controlled the trenches, helping the Trojans accumulate 427 yards and average 6.6 yards per play. They allowed only one sack and quarterback Stephen Kittleman went 16-for-21 through the air for 237 yards and one TD. Grant Lohr rushed for 154 yards on 33 carries. On Griffin Forbes’ 7-yard TD run in the third quarter, left tackle Logan Nobles and left guard Milton White made it easy for Forbes by caving in Santa Fe’s defensive front.
Third down: Turning point
Early deficit erased quickly
Jenks scored 24 unanswered points to take control after Santa Fe opened the game with Angelo Rankin’s 86-yard kickoff return to lead 7-0. Max Paskvan’s 28-yard field goal and Stephen Kittleman’s 27-yard TD pass to Jayden Patrick put the Trojans ahead 10-7. Following an exchange of turnovers, Santa Fe’s short punt out of its end zone led to Grant Lohr’s 17-yard TD run. That put the Trojans up by double digits and Santa Fe never got closer.
Fourth down: Game MVPs
Offense: Jayden Patrick
Defense: Cade Stacy
Patrick scored the Trojans’ first touchdown on a 27-yard pass reception from Stephen Kittleman and scored again minutes later when he recovered Grant Lohr’s fumble in the Santa Fe end zone after Lohr’s 13-yard run. Patrick also had a 28-yard reception to extend the final drive of the first half, setting up Max Paskvan’s second field goal. He had five catches for 101 yards.
Stacy delivered the knockout blow by intercepting Santa Fe quarterback Scott Phieffer and returning 32 yards for a TD in the third quarter. He also had one solo tackle, one assist and two pass breakups.
