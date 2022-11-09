Jenks Trojans honor nine student-athletes on early signing day

JENKS — Vicki Hughes gushed about her pupil.

Surrounded by families and friends on the third floor of Jenks’ athletic offices, the Trojans’ girls golf coach raved about Lily Stanton. The grades, the comradery. How great a teammate Stanton had been.

All while Stanton sat feet away from Hughes, with a single sheet of paper and a pen placed neatly on a table.

Moments, later, Stanton — a senior golfer at Jenks — would sign her name on that sheet of paper.

She was going to Illinois.

“I really wanted to go out of state,” said Stanton, who signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to attend the University of Illinois-Springfield. “I wanted to explore somewhere new and I’m very excited because they have an amazing golf program. It’s almost like a DI golf program even though it’s DII.”

On Wednesday, Stanton was one of nine Jenks student-athletes celebrated by the school on national early signing day, with athletes from the Trojans’ soccer, softball, golf and cross country teams all making their commitments to colleges official.

From Jenks’ softball team, Kayla Adams (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Avery Brewer (Emporia State), Jena Hendrix (Allen Community College) and Natalie Rodman (Fort Lewis College) all inked their national letters of intent.

A trio of soccer players — Abby Webb (Southwestern College, Kan.), Caitlin Keeling (Alabama-Birmingham) and Emma Nichols (Central Oklahoma) — shortly followed.

“It feels really good,” Webb said. “I was really stressed out, and then just coming here and signing just felt great.”

Mike Parker, the Trojans’ soccer coach, lauded all three of his players’ abilities and character while delivering short speeches about each during the ceremony.

“They worked so hard for four years and for them to get recognized by colleges, it’s more than just the athletic part of it,” Parker said. “It’s well-rounded athletes. Soccer has a lot of smart girls. They all have great GPAs, they’re all involved in a lot of other activities in the school. It’s just great for them to be recognized.”

Ryann Barber, a senior on Jenks’ cross country and track and field teams, signed with Rogers State.

FULL SIGINING DAY LIST

Kayla Adams (Softball) — Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Avery Brewer (Softball) — Emporia State

Jena Hendrix (Softball) — Allen Community College

Natalie Rodman (Softball) — Fort Lewis College

Abby Webb (Soccer) — Southwestern College

Caitlin Keeling (Soccer) — University of Alabama-Birmingham

Emma Nichols (Soccer) — University of Central Oklahoma

Ryann Barber (XC and T&F) — Rogers State University

Lily Stanton (Golf) — University of Illinois-Springfield