The decision by Jenks Public Schools to start the academic year with distance learning won’t affect the district’s athletic programs — at least not yet.
“We’re still moving forward from an athletic standpoint with our practices and games, but everything is pretty fluid,” athletic director Tony Dillingham said Tuesday.
While the coronavirus remains a threat, situations could drastically change. For now, the district will go ahead with regular seasons in cross country, softball, volleyball and cheer and preseason football practice, due to begin next Monday.
Jenks’ decision Monday came a few hours before Tulsa Public Schools approved Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendation to do roughly the same thing.
But unlike the TPS, Jenks did not specify how long it will be before students are able to return to the classroom, choosing to keep the issue open-ended. Tulsa schools are committed to distance learning for at least the first nine weeks.
“We do not have a set time frame,” Dillingham said. “We want to allow it to be fluid in case the situation should change. We’re not going to be tied to a time frame.”
The TPS will also continue with athletics, director of athletics Gil Cloud said. Cloud reaffirmed Tuesday what he said last week when Gist announced her recommendation: that it would not affect athletics if approved.
“Nothing has changed,” he said.
School buildings will remain open in both districts for study groups, study halls, tutoring, special-needs instruction and the like. In some cases, Cloud said, TPS instructors will do virtual teaching from their classrooms.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for athletic contests in each district. The TPS plans to sell tickets amounting to 50% capacity for each stadium. Jenks has not decided on the percentage it will sell, but Dillingham said that it likely also will be around 50%.
Both athletic directors said coaches and student-athletes in their districts had adapted well to the safety precautions used during summer workouts. The result is that there have been very few infections forcing athletes to be excluded.
“The experience we’ve had with how our kids have masked and gone about their business has been very positive during a difficult time,” Dillingham said.
The TPS hopes to kick off its high school football season Aug. 20-21 with the Grady Skillern All-City Preview, the annual preseason tournament involving eight of the district’s nine high schools. Booker T. Washington, the only Class 6A school, will not participate.
Jenks, coming off a 6A Division I state runner-up finish in 2019, will open the regular season at 7 p.m. Aug. 28, hosting Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber.
The schools were scheduled to play Texas opponents, but Texas’ University Interscholastic League has pushed back the start of large-school football in the Lone Star State to September, so Jenks and Har-Ber agreed to play one another.
