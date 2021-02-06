Jenks pulls off double victory in 6A regional swimming - again

JENKS — The format may have been different, but in the end, the results were pretty much the same as last year.
With the preliminaries eliminated this year, there was just one race per event at the Class 6A Swimming East Regional Saturday at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, and once again, both home teams emerged victorious.
In the morning session just for the boys, Jenks dominated the competition, piling up 515 points, well ahead of second-place Bartlesville with 346. Bixby placed third with 244.
As the Trojans seek their third straight state championship, the first step was to take care of business Saturday. They did that, winning two individual races (Grant Stucky in the 200-yard IM and Jazz Widney in the 100-yard freestyle), and all three relays.
Jenks also boasted impressive depth, claiming 13 top-five finishes and 23 top-eight placings, worth over 10 points each. By comparison, runner-up Bartlesville had nine top-fivers and 17 in the top eight, while Bixby had eight in each category.
Jenks is set up well for a state three-peat attempt that begins here on Feb. 19, since the top 24 times in each event, combining both this regional and the West regional that took place in Edmond, qualify swimmers to compete in the state meet.
“It has been a very challenging year,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said. “They did really well. We just have to wait for the next one, because that’s the one that we’ve been planning on. This was a good one, it’s eye-opening and it’s just going to get better.”
For Jenks, Widney also placed second in the 200 free, Stucky was third in the 100 backstroke, Austin Sung finished third in the 100 butterfly, Ethan Matthews was third in the 100 free, and Jim Mahoney came in third in the 100 breaststroke.
Although Bartlesville didn’t win any races, they had four individual runners-up and were second in all three relays. Colin Goddard finished second in the 100 butterfly, John Steward placed second in the 500 free, Griffin Craig was runner-up in the 100 backstroke and Kyle Peterson was second in the 100 breaststroke.
“I was very happy, it was a good Saturday morning,” Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart said. “The boys made the best of the new format. I feel like we’ll get a lot of kids over to state. I thought we swam really well.”
Union, which finished fourth with 198 points, won three individual events. Danny Sibley won both the 200 free and the 500 free and Trenton vonHartitzsch won the 100 breaststroke. VonHartitzsch also placed second in the 200 IM.
In other events, Gavin Sires of Stillwater won both the 50 free and 100 backstroke and Bixby’s Aydin Horn won the 100 butterfly.
The girls’ competition wasn’t as much of a blowout, but the defending champion Trojans still prevailed comfortably, piling up 418 points. Union delivered an impressive performance — winning four individual events and the 200 free relay — to place second with 321 points, while Stillwater was third with 213.
Like the boys, Jenks’ girls overwhelmed their opponents with their depth, with only one individual champion (Jasmine Rau in the 100 butterfly), as well as the other two relays.
Other high finishers for the Trojans were Rau (second in the 50 free), Laney Fenton (second in both the 500 free and 100 breaststroke), Gabby Vargus (third in the 200 free), and Amaya Oliphant (third in the 100 breaststroke).
Rau believes there is still plenty of room for the Trojans to improve their times at state.
“We didn’t taper yet and most of us are not wearing tech suits, so I’m really excited to drop some more time at state,” Rau said. “We can do better, not all of us had our best races. I feel like once we get tapered, we can drop some more.”
Union’s individual winners were Courtney Posey in the 200 free, Kelly Vu in the 200 IM, Abigail McMahon in the 100 backstroke, and freshman Ella McGovern in the 100 breaststroke. McMahon also finished second in the 100 free, Kate Uerling came in second in the 100 backstroke and McGovern was also third in the 500 free.
“I’m just so proud, top to bottom,” Union coach Lynne Gorman said. “The kids swam great. They put out a lot of effort, some of them are really tired.”
Stillwater freshman Avery Littlefield was a revelation, winning both the 50 free and 100 free. The other race, the 500 free, was won by Sylvia Admire of Claremore (who also placed third in the 50 free).
Class 6A East Regional
Boys
Team standings: 1. Jenks, 515; 2. Bartlesville, 346; 3. Bixby, 244; 4. Union, 198; 5. Enid, 192; 6. Owasso, 131; 7. Stillwater, 119; 8. Booker T. Washington, 100; 9. Ponca City, 90; 10. Choctaw, 83; 11. Broken Arrow, 50.
Top finishers
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:40.88; 2. Bartlesville, 1:42.12; 3. Bixby, 1:45.71; 4. Union, 1:45.82; 5. Stillwater, 1:50.51; 6. Enid, 1:53.47; 7. Broken Arrow, 1:55.80; 8. Booker T. Washington, 1:57.88; 9. Choctaw, 2:01.13; 10. Owasso, 2:16.01; 11. Ponca City, 2:18.91.
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Danny Sibley, Union, 1:44.26; 2. Jazz Widney, Jenks, 1:47.38; 3. John Steward, Bartlesville, 1:48.23; 4. Ethan Matthews, Jenks, 1:52.01; 5. Jack Mose, Bixby, 1:52.11; 6. Jacob Clink, Jenks, 1:52.14; 7. Ethan Powers, Jenks, 1:55.61; 8. Cody Lay, Bartlesville, 1:57.16; 9. Statton Mantz, Enid, 1:59.10; 10. Edy Barreda, Union, 2:00.40; 11. Hayden Jones, Ponca City, 2:02.42; 12. Mason Moan, Owasso, 2:02.73; 13. Kade Ross, Choctaw, 2:03.79; 14. Matthew Fernandez, Choctaw, 2:04.32; 15. Switzer Cruchon, Booker T. Washington, 2:08.22 16. Cody Higbee, Enid, 2:10.90.
200 Yard IM: 1. Grant Stucky, Jenks,1:58.15; 2. Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union, 2:00.29; 3. Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville, 2:00.46; 4. Griffin Craig, Bartlesville, 2:02.53; 5. Dane Griffin, Enid, 2:04.36; 6. Jesse Espinal-Cruz, Bartlesville, 2:08.61; 7. Mason Mink, Jenks, 2:09.42; 8. Ryan Short, Jenks, 2:09.56; 9. Zach Stelzer, Owasso, 2:09.61; 10. Teague Brown, Bixby, 2:09.83 11. Jack Rolfson, Bartlesville, 2:10.40; 12. Beau Selman, Bixby, 2:11.61; 13. Gus Rolston, Booker T. Washington, 2:12.82; 14. Ian Truong, Jenks, 2.12.90; 15. Tyler Steffan, Broken Arrow, 2:15.61; 16. Colin Faulkner, Union, 2:17.05.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Gavin Sires, Stillwater, 21.63; 2. Kade Couchman, Enid, 21.83; 3. Justin Gilliam, Bixby, 22.19; 4. Austin Sung, Jenks, 22.38; 5. Logan Poellinger, Booker T. Washington, 22.95; 6. Sean Wood, Owasso, 23.03; 7. Luke Denney, Enid, 23.34; 8. Preston Willis, Bartlesville, 23.41; 9. Max Engster, Ponca City, 23.43; 10. Lex Beck, Jenks, 23.46; 11. Braden Gress, Jenks, 23.49; 12. Tad Tan, Jenks, 23.88; 13. Matthew Fernandez, Choctaw, 23.92; 14. Statton Mantz, Enid, 24.77; 15. Dominic Benware, Broken Arrow, 25.45; 16. Alex Hill, Stillwater, 25.51.
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Aydin Horn, Bixby, 52.60; 2. Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, 52.98; 3. Austin Sung, Jenks, 53.22; 4. Kade Couchman, Enid, 54.93; 5. Preston Willis, Bartlesville, 55.24; 6. Josh Rau, Jenks, 56.09; 7. Jarrett Moore, Bartlesville, 57.66; 8. Jesse Espinal-Cruz, Bartlesville, 58.02; 9. Andreas Chatzigiannidis, Jenks, 58.53; 10. Ezra Power, Jenks, 58.57; 11. Gus Rolston, Booker T. Washington, 59.65; 12. Zach Stelzer, Owasso, 1:00.62; 13. Dominic Benware, Broken Arrow, 1:01.13; 14. Logan Kapitan, Bixby, 1:01.34; 15. Weston Stewart, Enid, 1:02.66; 16. Switzer Cruchon, Booker T. Washington, 1:03.81.
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Jazz Widney, Jenks, 47.04; 2. Justin Gilliam, Bixby, 49.14; 3. Ethan Matthews, Jenks, 50.82; 4. Teague Brown, Bixby, 51.27; 5. Braden Gress, Jenks, 51.40; 6. Ian Truong, Jenks, 51.42; 7. Bryce LaFollette, Union, 51.43; 8. Logan Poellinger, Booker T. Washington, 51.54; 9. Sean Wood, Owasso, 51.57; 10. Max Engster, Ponca City, 52.02; 11. Luke Denney, Enid, 52.35; 12. Kaleb Vaughn, Choctaw, 54.30; 13. Jaziel Estrada, Enid, 54.36; 14. Kyle King, Ponca City, 55.58; 15. Alex Hill, Stillwater, 56.21; 16. Luke Rogers, Enid, 56.55.
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Danny Sibley, Union, 4:44.01; 2. John Steward, Bartlesville, 4:45.88; 3. Jack Mose, Bixby, 5:01.24; 4. Lex Beck, Jenks, 5:04.38; 5. Ryan Short, Jenks, 5:04.96; 6. Jacob Clink, Jenks, 5:07.21; 7. Cody Lay, Bartlesville, 5:10.28; 8. Jarrett Moore, Bartlesville, 5:16.54; 9. Ethan Powers, Jenks, 5:16.94; 10. Colin Faulkner, Union, 5:17.60; 11. Luke Cummings, Stillwater, 5:17.92; 12. Edy Barreda, Union, 5:19.96; 13. Weston Stewart, Enid, 5:31.26; 14. Ahren Lamb, Owasso, 5:41.38; 15. Cody Higbee, Enid, 5:50.60; 16. Mason Moan, Owasso, 5:55.88.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:30.49; 2. Bartlesville, 1:33.68; 3. Enid, 1:34.32; 4. Bixby, 1:35.73; 5. Owasso, 1:36.43; 6. Ponca City, 1:38.68; 7. Stillwater, 1:39.36; 8. Choctaw, 1:40.70; 9. Union, 1:42.09; 10. Booker T. Washington, 1:55.21.
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Gavin Sires, Stillwater, 52.40; 2. Griffin Craig, Bartlesville, 53.81; 3. Grant Stucky, Jenks, 55.12; 4. Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, 55.67; 5. Aydin Horn, Bixby, 56.12; 6. Josh Rau, Jenks, 57.54; 7. Walker Bridenstine, Jenks, 58.08; 8. Bryce LaFollette, Union, 59.08; 9. Owen Wennerholm, Jenks, 59.47; 10. Logan Kapitan, Bixby, 1:04.07; 11. Luke Rogers, Enid, 1:04.09; 12. Kade Ross, Choctaw, 1:05.64; 13. Adam Hobza, Owasso, 1:07.65; 14. Tanner Estes, Ponca City, 1:08.96; 15. Willem Faulkner, Booker T. Washington, 1:09.26; 16. Jude Bingham, Choctaw, 1:10.63.
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union, 58.89; 2. Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville, 59.83; 3. Jim Mahoney, Jenks, 1:04.08; 4. Beau Selman, Bixby, 1:05.21; 5. Mason Mink, Jenks, 1:06.10; 6. Jack Rolfson, Bartlesvilles, 1:06.31; 7. Ahren Lamb, Owasso, 1:06.34; 8. Tad Tan, Jenks, 1:06.78; 9. Joshua Beiler, Jenks, 1:07.19; 10. Jaziel Estrada, Enid, 1:08.53; 11. Tyler Steffan, Broken Arrow, 1:10.04; 12. Weston Johnson, 1:10.11; 13. Luke Cummings, Stillwater, 1:10.13; 14. Kaleb Vaughn, Choctaw, 1:13.00; 15. Kyle King, Ponca City, 1:13.51; 16. Tyler Scarlett, Bixby, 1:13.54.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 3:17.92; 2. Bartlesville, 3:25.14; 3. Bixby, 3:27.12; 4. Union, 3:30.76; 5. Owasso, 3:32.97; 6. Enid, 3:34.39; 7. Booker T. Washington, 3:40.82; 8. Ponca City, 3:47.16; 9. Choctaw, 4:00.34; 10. Stillwater, 4:08.34; 11. Broken Arrow, 4:13.13.
Girls
Team standings: 1. Jenks, 418; 2. Union, 321; 3. Stillwater, 213; 4. Bartlesville, 182; 5. Bixby, 179; T6. Broken Arrow, 172; T6. Owasso, 172; 8. Booker T. Washington, 152; 9. Claremore, 67; 10. Enid, 59; 11. Choctaw, 52; 12. Ponca City, 51; 13. Muskogee, 40.
Top finishers
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:53.18; 2. Union, 1:55.05; 3. Stillwater, 2:00.21; 4. Broken Arrow, 2:00.60; 5. Booker T. Washington, 2:01.42; 6. Owasso, 2:01.92; 7. Bixby, 2:03.00; 8. Bartlesville, 2:03.43; 9. Choctaw, 2:13.74; 10. Muskogee, 2:23.55.
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Courtney Posey, Union, 1:58.55; 2. Rachel Kramer, Broken Arrow, 1:58.66; 3. Gabby Vargus, Jenks, 2:02.26; 4. Josie Jones, Jenks, 2:04.17; 5. Miriam Finch, Stillwater, 2:05.25; 6. Claire McDaris, Broken Arrow, 2:06.02; 7. Taylor Kirkpatrick, Stillwater, 2:06.97; 8. Emily Duffy, Jenks, 2:07.76; 9. Emma Freisberg, Booker T. Washington, 2:08.68; 10. Katie Shoesmith, Bartlesville, 2:08.89; 11. Madilynn Mansfield, Jenks, 2:09.28; 12. Eleanor York, Broken Arrow, 2:09.76; 13. Julie Vilardo, Bartlesville, 2:11.20; 14. Julie Jones, Bixby, 2:11.27; 15. Jasmine Tilly, Bixby, 2:12.43; 16. Tayler Bennett, Ponca City, 2:12.65.
200 Yard IM: 1. Kelly Vu, Union, 2:14.98; 2. Lily Talbot, Bartlesville, 2:16.43; 3. Leah Wagner, Bixby, 2:19.34; 4. Kaylee Ward, Claremore, 2:20.13; 5. Amaya Oliphant, Jenks, 2:21.84; 6. Erica Frescott, Broken Arrow, 2:25.62; 7. Monica McMahon, Union, 2:25.65; 8. Karissa Lu, Jenks, 2:27.30; 9. Payton Pangburn, Jenks, 2:28.22; 10. Bella Morrison, Jenks, 2:29.25; 11. Kaylee Stika, Broken Arrow, 2:29.76; 12. Britain Hutto, Booker T. Washington, 2:32.27; 13. Mazie Finch, Stillwater, 2:33.56; 14. Jenny Oldham, Choctaw, 2:36.22; 15. Daniella Sanchez, Enid, 2:38.98; 16. KaDynce Brochu, Enid, 2:41.16.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Avery Littlefiled, Stillwater, 24.37; 2. Jasmine Rau, Jenks, 24.72; 3. Sylvia Admire, Claremore, 25.13; 4. Jaidyn Hooper, Stillwater, 25.83; 5. Elizabeth Patterson, Owasso, 25.85; 6. Jordyn Kahler, Bartlesville, 26.06; 7. Simone Villarruel, Ponca City, 26.31; 8. Alexia Sang, Owasso, 26.43; 9. Parker Brobston, Booker T. Washington, 26.45; 10. Natalie Eaton, Jenks, 26.53; 11. Jenna Lawson, Bixby, 26.61; 12. Tori Harris, Booker T. Washington, 26.81; 13. Emma Sego, Jenks, 26.84; 14. Olivia Ross, Owasso, 26.91; 15. Elsa Stewart, Enid, 26.92; 16. Madison Owens, 26.97.
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Jasmine Rau, Jenks, 57.56; 2. Jaidyn Hooper, Stillwater, 1:00.86; 3. Meredith Stevenson, Muskogee, 1:01.24; 4. Lily Talbot, Bartlesville, 1:01.34; 5. Kate Uerling, Union, 1:01.72; 6. Kendra vonHartitzsch, Union, 1:03.03; 7. Regan Patzkowski, Bartlesville, 1:03.27; 8. Savannah Jacoway, Bixby, 1:03.28; 9. Jasmine Moss, Jenks, 1:03.92; 10. Taylor Hamilton, Owasso, 1:06.81; 11. Karissa Lu, Jenks, 1:07.65; 12. Erica Frescott, Broken Arrow, 1:07.82; 13. Kaya Smith, Jenks, 1:08.22; 14. Britain Hutto, Booker T. Washington, 1:08.64; 15. Ashna Pasricha, Booker T. Washington, 1:09.97; 16. Emma Freisberg, Booker T. Washington, 1:11.75.
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Avery Littlefield, Stillwater, 54.46; 2. Abigail McMahon, Union, 56.14; 3. Elizabeth Patterson, Owasso, 56.61; 4. Josie Jones, Jenks, 57.15; Jordyn Kahler, Bartlesville, 57.56; 6. Jenna Lawson, Bixby, 58.05; 7. Lola Barcus-Schafer, Booker T. Washington, 58.50; 8. Katie Shoesmith, Bartlesville, 58.82; 9. Elsa Stewart, Enid, 59.43; 10. Lauren Hsieh, Bixby, 59.67; 11. Olivia Ross, Owasso, 59.92; 12. Emma Sego, Jenks, 1:00.15; 13. Daphne Brown, Jenks, 1:00.24; 14. Kylie vonHartitzsch, Jenks, 1:00.37; 15. Parker Brobston, Booker T. Washington, 1:00.41; 16. Gabby Mendoza-Lara, Enid, 1:01.37.
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Sylvia Admire, Claremore, 5:13.23; 2. Laney Fenton, Jenks, 5:16.89; 3. Ella McGovern, Union, 5:18.70; 4. Rachel Kramer, Broken Arrow, 5:19.46; 5. Courtney Posey, Union, 5:24.32; 6. Gabby Vargus, Jenks, 5:25.92; 7. Regan Patzkowski, Bartlesville, 5:30.85; 8. Miriam Finch, Stillwater, 5:35.36; 9. Claire McDaris, Broken Arrow, 5:39.40; 10. Taylor Kirkpatrick, Stillwater, 5:39.47; 11. Emily Duffy, Jenks, 5:41.60; 12. Julie Vilardo, Bartlesville, 5:43.69; 13. Gwendolyn Mendez, Stillwater, 5:45.57; 14. Madison Owens, Jenks, 5:45.60; 15. Rachel Brooks, Bixby, 5:47.32; 16. Monica McMahon, Union, 5:48.02.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Union, 1:44.19; 2. Jenks, 1:46.33; 3. Owasso, 1:47.45; 4. Booker T. Washington, 1:49.05; 5. Bixby, 1:50.68; 6. Enid, 1:51.47; 7. Bartlesville, 1:54.65; 8. Stillwater, 1:55.67; 9. Broken Arrow, 1:56.78; 10. Choctaw, 1:58.63; 11. Ponca City, 2:00.64; 12. Muskogee, 2:08.67.
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Abigail McMahon, Union, 1:00.38; 2. Kate Uerling, Union, 1:01.95; 3. Kaylee Ward, Claremore, 1:03.00; 4. Kendra vonHartitzsch, Union, 1:03.31; 5. Savannah Jacoway, Bixby, 1:04.26; 6. Lola Barcus-Schafer, Booker T. Washington, 1:04.49; 7. Simone Villarruel, Ponca City, 1:05.06; 8. Madilynn Mansfield, Jenks, 1:05.56; 9. Taylor Hamilton, Owasso, 1:05.74; 10. Haley Raburn, Owasso, 1:06.12; 11. Jasmine Moss, Jenks, 1:07.12; 12. Lauren Hsieh, Bixby, 1:07.59; 13. Mazie Finch, Stillwater, 1:08.91; 14. Kylie vonHartitzsch, Jenks, 1:09.44; 15. Eleanor York, Broken Arrow, 1:10.59; 16. Payton Pangburn, Jenks, 1:10.67.
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Ella McGovern, Union, 1:07.85; 2. Laney Fenton, Jenks, 1:08.56; 3. Amaya Oliphant, Jenks, 1:09.95; 4. Natalie Eaton, Jenks, 1:10.31; 5. Kelly Vu, Union, 1:10.38; 6. Leah Wagner, Bixby, 1:11.08; 7. Kaya Smith, Jenks, 1:12.44; 8. Kaylee Stika, Broken Arrow, 1:15.47; 9. Tori Harris, Booker T. Washington, 1:17.09; 10. Gwendolyn Mendez, Stillwater, 1:17.24; 11. Alexia Sang, Owasso, 1:18.52; 12. Hannah Simmons, Choctaw, 1:18.85; 13. Kelcey Hicks, Owasso, 1:19.44; 14. Rachel Brooks, Bixby, 1:19.63; 15. Taryn Heck, Booker T. Washington, 1:20.05; 16. Kenzee Hampton, Owasso, 1:21.30.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 3:43.34; 2. Union, 3:45.37; 3. Bixby, 3:54.48; 4. Owasso, 3:55.75; 5. Broken Arrow, 3:56.29; 6. Bartlesville, 3:59.20; 7. Stillwater, 4:00.87; 8. Booker T. Washington, 4:09.56; 9. Enid, 4:10.97; 10. Ponca City, 4:33.13; 11. Choctaw, 5:04.64.