Jenks pulls off double victory in 6A regional swimming - again

JENKS — The format may have been different, but in the end, the results were pretty much the same as last year.

With the preliminaries eliminated this year, there was just one race per event at the Class 6A Swimming East Regional Saturday at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, and once again, both home teams emerged victorious.

In the morning session just for the boys, Jenks dominated the competition, piling up 515 points, well ahead of second-place Bartlesville with 346. Bixby placed third with 244.

As the Trojans seek their third straight state championship, the first step was to take care of business Saturday. They did that, winning two individual races (Grant Stucky in the 200-yard IM and Jazz Widney in the 100-yard freestyle), and all three relays.

Jenks also boasted impressive depth, claiming 13 top-five finishes and 23 top-eight placings, worth over 10 points each. By comparison, runner-up Bartlesville had nine top-fivers and 17 in the top eight, while Bixby had eight in each category.

Jenks is set up well for a state three-peat attempt that begins here on Feb. 19, since the top 24 times in each event, combining both this regional and the West regional that took place in Edmond, qualify swimmers to compete in the state meet.