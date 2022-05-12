Jenks looks to repeat as Class 6A girls track champions

When: 10 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday (all throwing events on Saturday)

Where: Ardmore High School

Defending champions: Westmoore (6A boys); Jenks (6A girls); Ardmore (5A boys); Ardmore (5A girls)

AREA ATHLETES TO WATCH

6A BOYS

Gabe Ford (Union): The state’s best thrower in 6A proved it yet again in regional competition, claiming both the shotput and discus titles. His shotput throw went 53 feet, and his discus toss landed at 178 feet, 1 inch — beating the next-best throw by more than 18 feet.

Trae Baker (Tahlequah): Baker claimed both the 800- and 1,600-meter crowns in regional competition last week.

Parker Sutterfield (Jenks): Sutterfield won the 300-meter hurdles at regionals last week and finished second in the 110-meter hurdles.

6A girls

Payton Hinkle (Broken Arrow): Senior runner won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at regionals, and will try to make it a trifecta at the state meet by adding the 3,200-meter run title, too.

Jenks relay teams: Trojans cleaned up at regionals, winning all four relay races. Sajara Hill, Maggie Persson, Magnolia Crissup and Rachel Cornell teamed up for the 400- and 800-meter crowns, while Cornell, Sophie Simmons, Deborah Mazzei and Crissup claimed the 1,600-meter title, and Tarryn Lowry, Anna Bowler, Isabella Welborn and Shelby Kihega won the 3,200-meter relay championship.

Amiyah Norwood (Union): Norwood dominated the throwing events for the Redhawks, winning the regional shotput competition by more than 7 feet and the discus event by 13 feet.

5A boys

Max Clark (Coweta): Tiger runner holds the state’s best time in the 400-meter dash this season at 48.44 seconds. Also claimed last week’s regional crown in Jenks.

Caden Green (Collinsville): Sophomore hurdler has the state’s best time in the 110-meter hurdles (14.97 seconds). And he figures to be locked in a tight, three-way battle for the crown with Del City’s Jaquan Howard and Bishop McGuinness’ Tyrell Bruner.

Andrew Heinig (Glenpool): Junior thrower topped the state’s best throw (54 feet, 4 inches) with his shotput throw at regionals last week (54 feet, 9.5 inches).

5A girls

Alexis Cavin (Pryor): The Tiger sprinter was locked in at regionals last week, claiming a crown in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes in Jenks. She also holds the state’s best times in the 100 and 400 this year.

Gwyneth Meyes (Bishop Kelley): Freshman distance runner has set the state’s two best times in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and dominated at regionals last week, winning both events comfortably.

Paiten Reavis (Claremore): Reavis won a regional title last week in the long jump at 16 feet, 5¼ inches, and she helped the Zebras win both the 400- and 1,600-meter relay races in regional competition.

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World