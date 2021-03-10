 Skip to main content
Jenks leads All-State East swimming selections

Laney Fenton, a 2020 All-World winner, will be joined by three other Jenks swimmers at the 2021 All-State Games.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Jenks, which won the Class 6A boys and girls team titles, will send four swimmers to the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State Games this year.

The swimming competition is scheduled Monday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at a location to be determined.

Jenks' girls have three All-State selections on the East roster -- Laney Fenton, Jasmine Rau and Gabrielle Vargus. No other school had more than one selection on the team that was announced Wednesday.

Grant Stuckey was Jenks' only selection on the boys team. Bartlesville has three representatives -- John Steward, Colin Goddard and Kyle Peterson.

Bishop Kelley also has three overall selections -- Sam Duda, Tyler Hoang and Abbey Mink.

ALL-STATE SWIMMING

EAST

Boys

Colin Goddard, Kyle Peterson and John Steward, Bartlesville; Grant Stuckey, Jenks; Daniel Sibley, Union; Gavin Sires, Stillwater; Sam Duda and Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley; Trent Ogden, Shawnee.

Girls

Laney Fenton, Jasmine Rau and Gabrielle Vargus, Jenks; Courtney Posey, Union; Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley; Rachel Kramer, Broken Arrow; Haylee Schapp, Fort Gibson; Jaidyn Hooper, Stillwater; Kaylee Ward, Claremore.

Coach: Valarie Colburn, Shawnee

WEST

Boys

Sam Hart and Max Myers, Edmond Memorial; Aiden Hayes, Norman North; Kaleb Shive, Altus; Kaleb Putman and Max Wolfley, MWC Carl Albert; Matthew Hall, Southmoore; Ryan Harris, Edmond Santa Fe; Mayson Thiebaud, Duncan.

Girls

Emma Reynolds and Erin Sylvester, Edmond North; Bria Boreham, Norman North; Emma Burnley, Lawton Eisenhower; Hallie Sheffield, Tuttle; Hope Swor, Duncan; Molly Woodruff, MWC Carl Albert; Halle McFarlane, Edmond Deer Creek; Krista Parker, Edmond Memorial. 

Coach: Michael Shive, Altus

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News