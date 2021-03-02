 Skip to main content
Jenks' Laney Fenton, Union's Trenton vonHartitzsch are World's swimmers of the week after winning state titles

Laney Fenton

Jenks, Sr.

The 2020 All-World girls swimmer of the year and Lindenwood signee ended her high school career on a high note last week, winning both the 500-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke at the Class 6A meet as she helped Jenks win its second consecutive state title. Fenton, who cut seven seconds off her Wednesday prelim time to win the 500 free, also anchored the winning 400 free relay.

Trenton vonHartitzsch

Union, Jr.

Won both the 200 IM (after being seeded fourth from the prelims) and the 100 breaststroke at the Class 6A state meet to help Union finish fifth despite having only seven swimmers competing. For vonHartitzsch, it was a nice comeback after suffering through a concussion about a month ago, then having to quarantine from being exposed to a COVID-positive classmate, all of which reduced his training time.

