Jenks, Kelley boys aim to claim third straight swim titles as state tournament begins Monday

A season already challenging because of COVID-related interruptions and cancellations got even tougher the past couple of weeks as severe winter weather prevented the state’s competitive swimmers from practicing and delayed the state championship meets.
The swimmers hope to be ready when the Class 5A state meet starts Monday at the Edmond Schools Aquatic Center and the 6A meet begins Wednesday at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center.
For Jenks — which is hoping to pull off a rare back-to-back boys and girls championship double this year after claiming both titles last year — the delay that pushed back the start of the meet five days from Friday to Wednesday is going to make competing at their peak level more of a mental challenge than anything else.
“These last two weeks of preparation for the championship, it’s a mental challenge,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said. “This is when a lot of the kids mature. It’s going to be a great place to be for me, because I’m going to get to see some of those kids developing.”
Besides delaying the meets, the weather impacted the swimmers’ ability to properly train. Usually, the two weeks in between the East Regional meet — which Jenks won in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions on Feb. 6 — are reserved for the process of “tapering,” a gradual reduction in distance swum in order to keep the body fresh for the biggest races of their season. This time, most Trojans swam just once over that time period.
“We slowly decrease our amount of yardage, in speed and quality. It’s about two weeks of that, but that is not the same at all,” Henao said regarding the usual tapering process versus what just occurred. “Some of them have been able to swim at different places, but not the team.
“All the teams have to go through the same thing. I feel like I have to just be very positive about things. It’s going to be tough, because the kids may already feel like they’re not ready. Hopefully, everything is going to be as normal. I’m hoping to still break some team records, I’m hoping everyone gets to go fast.”
The concerns are similar for Bishop Kelley’s boys, who are aiming for their third straight Class 5A title, starting on Monday.
“We haven’t been able to practice at all because of the weather, but I don’t think it’ll be a big issue,” said Comets coach Ellen Glasgow. “Their mindset right now is positive. We know we have a good shot at it, but we’ve got to stay focused.”
After winning 10 of 11 races at the 5A East Regional on Feb. 5 and taking the title by a dominant, 207-point margin over Fort Gibson, Kelley looks to be the overwhelming favorite again. It enters the state meet with six top-three seed times (the combined times of both the East and West Regionals), with 12 among the top eight and 18 among the top 16. Those cut-offs are important, because the top 16 preliminary times Monday will score points on Tuesday, with the top eight reaching the A Heat finals, which translates into at least 11 points per swimmer.
So while swimmers like Sam Duda, Tyler Hoang, Ian Wilson and Preston Hoang will be in the mix to claim individual championships, the real Kelley strength lies in its depth, with everyone contributing.
“I’ve been really emphasizing to my kids that even if you’re not going to be that person that’s competing for a state championship, you’re still helping the team by doing your part,” Glasgow said.
The Trojan boys are also seeking their third consecutive state title. They won the Regional title by a large margin (515-346 over Bartlesville), and while Jazz Widney and Grant Stucky will contend for individual titles, Jenks also has a big advantage with its depth.
The Trojans own just three top-three seed times, but with 14 in the top eight and 27 among the top 16, they are unquestionable favorites. Bartlesville appears to be their top competition, with three top-three (one each for Colin Goddard, Griffin Craig and Kyle Peterson), nine top-eight and 18 top-16 times.
“I believe they’re going to step up and as always, tradition is going to carry on,” Henao said of his boys. “Hopefully, they’ll perform well."
State swimming at a glance
Class 5A: Monday and Tuesday at Edmond Schools Aquatic Center, Edmond
Class 6A: Wednesday and Thursday at Jenks Trjoan Aquatic Center, Jenks
BOYS
Class 6A
Defending champion: Jenks
Team to beat: Jenks. The Trojans, seeking their third straight championship and fourth in the past five years, are the unquestionable favorites, overwhelming opponents with superior depth, as well as high-end finishers. They claimed the East Regional by a large margin (169 points over runners-up Bartlesville), winning two individual races (Grant Stucky in the 200-yard IM and Jazz Widney in the 100-yard freestyle) and all three relays, and having 11 other top-five finishes. Heading into state, Jenks has 14 swimmers with top-eight seed times and 22 among the top 16, and no one else comes close to that depth.
Team to watch: Bartlesville. Last year’s state runners-up, the Bruins showed with their performance at the East Regional that they are a formidable team once again. At the Regional, Bartlesville had four second-place finishers and were runners-up in all three relays. Colin Goddard finished second in the 100 butterfly, John Steward placed second in the 500 freestyle, Griffin Craig was runner-up in the 100 backstroke and Kyle Peterson was second in the 100 breaststroke. Heading into state, the Bruins have strong depth, with three top-three seed times, nine top-eight and 18 in the top 16. That gives them a significant edge over West Regional champion Norman North, which has just three top-eight and 11 top-16 seed times.
Class 5A
Defending champion: Bishop Kelley
Team to beat: Bishop Kelley. There won’t be much drama, as the Comets are overwhelming favorites to win their third straight title, although they will face tougher competition at state than they did while winning the East Regional by 207 points over runner-up Fort Gibson on Feb. 5. Kelley won 10 of 11 events, and enter state with a lot of high-end depth, with six top-three seed times (Sam Duda in both the 200 free and 500 free, Tyler Hoang in both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Ian Wilson in the 50 free and Preston Hoang in the 100 free), 12 among the top eight and 18 top-16s.
Team to watch: Altus. The West Regional champion by 110 points over Midwest City Carl Albert, Altus looks to be Kelley’s top competition at state, although MWC Carl Albert will also be in the mix as the two teams battle for runner-up status. Altus has four top-three seed times (including top times by star senior Kaleb Shive in both the 50 free and 100 butterfly), 10 in the top eight and 21 in the top 16, while Carl Albert also has four top-three times, with nine top-eights and 20 top-16s, so it will be a close battle for second place.
GIRLS
Class 6A
Defending champion: Jenks
Team to beat: Jenks. The Trojans won’t win by as much as the 158 points they did last year over Edmond North, but they should still repeat. Jenks won the East Regional by 97 points over Union, despite winning just one of eight individual races and two of three relays, meaning they overwhelm their opponents with impressive depth. The Trojans enter state with four top-three seed times (two each by Jasmine Rau and reigning All World Swimmer of the Year Laney Fenton), and have nine swimmers with top-eight times and 20 in the top 16, and that will enable them to pile up the points.
Team to watch: Union. After placing a surprising third at last year’s state meet, Union has taken another step forward this season, finishing a strong second at the East Regional, winning four events (Courtney Posey in the 200 free, Kelly Vu in the 200 IM, Abigail McMahon in the 100 backstroke, and freshman Ella McGovern in the 100 breaststroke) and one relay. Overall, Union has five top-three seed times, with 11 in the top eight and 13 in the top 16. They will be pressed for second place by West Regional champion Edmond North, which enters state with two top-three seed times, five top-eights and 16 in the top 16.
Class 5A
Defending champion: Midwest City Carl Albert
Team to beat: Midwest City Carl Albert. After winning the West Regional by a wide margin (164 points over Altus), the Titans appear to have a great shot at winning their third straight state championship. While they don’t have the high-end threats to win races (no top-three seed times), Carl Albert has strong depth, with eight top-eight seed times and a ridiculous 23 top-16s, way more than anyone else.
Team to watch: Fort Gibson. The Tigers, who finished as runners-up last season, are entering the state meet on a high after an exciting three-point victory over Harrah in the East Regional. Even though Fort Gibson has just one top-three seed time (Haylee Schapp in the 100 backstroke), they have good depth and will definitely be in the running with four top-eight seed times and 14 in the top 16. Keep an eye on Bishop Kelley, too, which finished third at the East Regional and have four top-three seed times (two each for Alex Lane and Abbey Mink), seven top-eights and eight top-16s.