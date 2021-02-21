Jenks, Kelley boys aim to claim third straight swim titles as state tournament begins Monday

“We slowly decrease our amount of yardage, in speed and quality. It’s about two weeks of that, but that is not the same at all,” Henao said regarding the usual tapering process versus what just occurred. “Some of them have been able to swim at different places, but not the team.

“All the teams have to go through the same thing. I feel like I have to just be very positive about things. It’s going to be tough, because the kids may already feel like they’re not ready. Hopefully, everything is going to be as normal. I’m hoping to still break some team records, I’m hoping everyone gets to go fast.”

The concerns are similar for Bishop Kelley’s boys, who are aiming for their third straight Class 5A title, starting on Monday.

“We haven’t been able to practice at all because of the weather, but I don’t think it’ll be a big issue,” said Comets coach Ellen Glasgow. “Their mindset right now is positive. We know we have a good shot at it, but we’ve got to stay focused.”