Jenks girls soccer delivers complete win over Bishop Kelley

JENKS – The Jenks girls scored more than one goal for just the second time this season, but it was their defense that really sealed their latest victory.

Alisa Bunn scored early to give Jenks a lead it would never relinquish, and a goal by Tess Coffman early in the second half clinched it as the Trojans cruised to a 2-0 victory over Bishop Kelley Thursday night at Trimble Stadium.

The Jenks defense also stood tall, stifling the Bishop Kelley offense, as Trojan goalkeeper Hannah Wesson needed to just one save for the shutout. Jenks held a 9-1 edge in shots on goal for the contest.

“I thought it was a great game,” said Trojan senior defender Hannah Wright, a team captain who was identified by Jenks coach Mike Parker as their player of the game. “I thought it was really physical and we stayed strong. I felt like our defense is really coming together. We lost one of our bigger center backs from last year and we’ve had to step up and just get our group back together and it’s really starting to click.”

Jenks (4-1-2) had scored one goal in each of their previous five games, and got the first one just 6:27 into the contest. On a corner kick, Bunn curled one from the left corner into the box, where it deflected off Kelley goalkeeper Lily Ferguson’s hands and in. It was Bunn’s team-leading fourth goal of the season.

Kelley played the Trojans pretty even for much of the rest of the first half, but Jenks made it a two-goal advantage just 22 seconds after the break. Ferguson stopped Audrey Wright’s shot from 20 yards out but couldn’t hold onto the ball and Coffman knocked home the rebound.

From there, Jenks controlled much of the play and didn’t really allow the Comets a chance to mount a comeback.

“That made a lot of difference,” Parker, a longtime Jenks assistant who took over the top job this season, said of the second goal. “There’s no doubt that our focus was get a quick goal, put them under focus right away and I think our adjustments from the first half to the second half showed quite a bit. I was just really pleased with how they played. It was a good win overall.”

For Bishop Kelley (5-4), there were a number of positives despite the loss.

“Honestly, I was happy with it,” said Comets coach Ellen Glasgow. “The result’s not the best, by my girls improved in the places that I wanted them to improve and I thought that they all had a great game.”

Kelley continues its tradition of playing a difficult early-season schedule, and Glasgow believes that the lessons her players learn playing good 6A teams like Jenks will help them later in the season.

“I want my girls to be challenged as much as they can and that helps them improve,” Glasgow said. “You’re going to improve more in a game, there are only so many things that I can re-create in a practice, and that’s going to help us in the long run. It was a battle. I’m proud of my girls.”

Bishop Kelley 1, Jenks 0 (PK) (boys): As close as this game was, perhaps it was only fitting that it was decided in penalty kicks.

In the end, after playing to a scoreless tie, Bishop Kelley prevailed 6-5 in PKs to claim the victory. It was the second win in a row for Kelley (3-5), the defending Class 5A state champions.

“Close game, they fought for a full 80 minutes,” said Bishop Kelley assistant coach Bret Cromwell, who was filling in for head coach Phil Barkley due to Barkley having received a red card in Kelley’s previous game. “That was a good battle tonight. I think they played really well. I think they understood the game plan we went in with and most of the time, they executed that game plan. We came away with some good success tonight and we’ll take that win.”

The loss was the first of the season for Jenks (5-1-2).

Both teams had their opportunities during regulation, but neither was able to find the back of the net.

Bishop Kelley’s best chance came with 20:05 remaining, when Carson Rury drilled a free kick from 30 yards out, but Jenks goalkeeper Matthew Spiegel made a nice save.

Jenks had a prime opportunity with 13:35 left, but Devin Bradshaw’s blast from 25 yards out, also on a free kick, was stopped by diving Kelley goalkeeper K.J. Masso.

After regulation time expired, there was no overtime period, they just went directly to the shootout. Each team made five of their first six attempts, the Comets’ Jackob Gartzke fired one low just inside the left post and past the diving Spiegel.

Then Jenks’ Braden McCann stepped up and popped a shot off the crossbar to end it in Kelley’s favor.

“Honestly, I hate going into PKs,” Cromwell admitted. “I think that’s the third or fourth one we’ve gone into this year and it’s the first time we’ve come away with the win, so it’s nice. We’ll take the win, it’s good morale for the boys.”

Girls

Jenks 2, Bishop Kelley 0

Bishop Kelley;0;0;--;0

Jenks;1;1;--;2

Goals: J, Bunn, Coffman (A. Wright).

Saves: BK, Ferguson 7; J, Wesson 1.

Boys

Bishop Kelley 1, Jenks 0 (PKs)

Bishop Kelley;0;0;6;--;1

Jenks;0;0;5;--;0

Goals: None.

Saves: BK, Masso 5; J, Spiegel 6.