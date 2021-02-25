Jenks girls repeat as 6A state swimming champions

JENKS — In the end, it wasn’t quite as close as it originally seemed like it might be, as the Jenks girls cruised to their second straight Class 6A state championship Thursday in their home pool, the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center.
Jenks won three individual events, the 400-yard freestyle relay and had eight top-five finishers en route to piling up 326 points. Union, the East Regional runners-up on Feb. 6, ended up as state runner-up after recording eight top-five finishes for 263 points. West Regional champion Edmond North came in third with 233.
After such a difficult season that featured meet cancellations, technical difficulties that closed their pool for various stretches, and Covid-related quarantining, not to mention the recent frigid weather that hindered the training process, it was a sweet payoff.
“We have been struggling with a lot of things and at the end, we always come together and survive,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said. “It’s been tough but this is what we’ve been looking for. It’s a lot easier at the end because we see the smiles, the crying, the celebrating, trophies all over the place, so sometimes I feel like we were doing the right thing.”
Senior Laney Fenton ended her high school career on a high note, winning both the 500-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Fenton, who cut seven seconds off her Wednesday prelim time to win the 500 free, also anchored the victorious 400 free relay.
“I don’t really like to take it all out the first day, so I was kind of conserving energy (on Wednesday),” she said. “And also the last day, we get a lot more hyped and the guys came to cheer us on, so that really helped, too.”
Jasmine Rau won the 100 butterfly and finished second in the 50 free, while Gabby Vargus placed second in the 200 free and fifth in the 500 free, and Amaya Oliphant was fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
Fenton acknowledged that this championship felt more meaningful, just based on what the team overcame this season.
“I think it means more to us,” she said, “with our pool being broken, with Covid and the 'Ice Age' as Diego calls it. I’m just really proud of everyone, the way they stepped up and was mentally strong through all of this.”
For Union, which came in third last year, finishing second was a huge accomplishment, especially considering they only had seven swimmers competing Thursday. It was Union’s best result at the state meet since placing second in 2011.
Courtney Posey won the 200 free and placed third in the 500 free, Ella McGovern was third in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 500 free and Abigail McMahon placed fourth in both the 100 free and 100 backstroke. Union also finished second in both the 200 free and 400 free relays, each of which set school records.
“It means a lot, we’ve worked so hard for this, it’s been a really hard season for us,” said Posey, a senior. “It just shows how much our work has paid off and that means so much to me as a senior. I just swam like it was my last race ever.”
For a team so small and close-knit, that had to overcome multiple swimmers getting Covid during the season, the runner-up plaque was a nice reward.
“I couldn’t be more delighted with them, all of them,” said Union coach Lynne Gorman. “(We had to) overcome quarantine, some of them having Covid and the breathing problems that come after that. I’m just grateful we got to swim at all. It’s been rough and it’s amazing.”
Stillwater freshman Avery Littlefield enjoyed a strong day as well, winning both the 50 free and the 100 free, setting a school record in the 50 free, which she credited to having to go all-out to edge Rau by just 0.32 seconds.
“It was really special,” Littlefield said. “I know it all came from God because these last two weeks have been difficult — because of the ice storm and everything, we haven’t had much practice time, so I prayed really hard today.”
Shawnee’s Piper McNeil won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, breaking her own state record in the backstroke from last year’s state meet.
Class 6A State meet
Finals
Team Rankings: 1. Jenks, 326; 2. Union, 263; 3. Edmond North, 233; 4. Shawnee, 176.5; 5. Stillwater, 150; 6. Bartlesville, 145; 7. Edmond Memorial, 131; 8. Norman North, 129; 9. Broken Arrow, 111; 10. Bixby, 88; 11. Edmond Deer Creek, 78.5; 12. Claremore, 53; 13. Owasso, 49; 14. Mustang, 45; 15. Booker T. Washington, 37; 16. Westmoore, 28; 17. Edmond Santa Fe, 25; 18. Enid, 24; 19. Choctaw, 16; 20. Putnam City, 15; 21. Muskogee, 13; T22. Yukon, 12; T22. Ponca City, 12; 24. Putnam City North, 2
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Shawnee, 1:49.17; 2. Jenks, 1:49.29; 3. Norman North, 1:51.98; 4. Edmond North, 1:53.02; 5. Union, 1:53.71; 6. Edmond Memorial, 1:54.42; 7. Bartlesville, 1:54.68; 8. Stillwater, 1:56.80; 9. Bixby, 1:56.31; 10. Broken Arrow, 1:58.00; 11. Mustang, 1:59.04; 12. Owasso, 2:01.83; 13. Westmoore, 2:04.12; 14. Choctaw, 2:12.60; 15. Yukon, 2:16.22; Booker T. Washington, DQ
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Courtney Posey, Union, 1:56.36; 2. Gabby Vargus, Jenks, 1:56.75; 3. Rachel Kramer, Broken Arrow, 1:58.39; 4. Emma Smith, Edmond Memorial, 1:58.71; 5. Josie Jones, Jenks, 2:02.30; 6. Rachel Ly, Edmond Santa Fe, 2:03.68; 7. Emily Duffy, Jenks, 2:04.06; 8. Halle McFarlane, Edmond Deer Creek, 2:04.32; 9. Claire McDaris, Broken Arrow, 2:04.16; 10. Miriam Finch, Stillwater, 2:04.77; 11. Krista Parker, Edmond Memorial, 2:05.25; 12. Erin Sylvester, Edmond North, 2:06.64; 13. Taylor Kirkpatrick, Stillwater, 2:07.70; 14. Katie Shoesmith, Bartlesville, 2:08.22; 15. Aspen Chapline, Shawnee, 2:08.81; 16. Emma Freisberg, Booker T. Washington, 2:09.49
200 Yard IM: 1. Piper McNeil, Shawnee, 2:04.15; 2. Jadie Brister, Norman North, 2:11.02; 3. Bria Boreham, Norman North, 2:12.02; 4. Lily Talbot, Bartlesville, 2:13.76; 5. Kelly Vu, Union, 2:14.35; 6. Leah Wagner, Bixby, 2:15.22; 7. Amaya Oliphant, Jenks, 2:18.60; 8. Eva Webb, Shawnee, 2:21.44; 9. Kaylee Ward, Claremore, 2:16.62; 10. Caleigh Stoddard, Edmond North, 2:20.14; 11. Erica Frescott, Broken Arrow, 2:22.23; 12. Piper Levendofsky, Edmond North, 2:22.27; 13. Karissa Lu, Jenks, 2:23.64; 14. Monica McMahon, Union, 2:24.45; 15. Olivia Lounsbery, Edmond Deer Creek, 2:27.74; 16. Kamryn Shaffer, Edmond Santa Fe, 2:27.76
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Avery Littlefield, Stillwater, 24.13; 2. Jasmine Rau, Jenks, 24.45; 3. Sylvia Admire, Claremore, 24.65; 4. Isabel Webb, Shawnee, 24.89; 5. Danielle Horst, Edmond North, 25.03; 6. Ella Turner, Edmond Memorial, 25.41; 7. Elizabeth Patterson, Owasso, 25.53; 8. Jaidyn Hooper, Stillwater, 25.62; 9. Erin Sylvester, Edmond North, 25.82; 10. Jordyn Kahler, Bartlesville, 25.87; 11. Simone Villarruel, Ponca City, 25.90; 12. Natalie Eaton, Jenks, 26.13; 13. Reese Lugafet, Edmond North, 26.14; 14. Brenda Nguyen, Mustang, 26.17; 15. Alexia Sang, Owasso, 26.43; 16. Isabella Little, Westmoore, 26.50
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Jasmine Rau, Jenks, 55.26; 2. Lily Talbot, Bartlesville, 1:00.44; 3. Kate Uerling, Union, 1:00.52; 4. Jaidyn Hooper, Stillwater, 1:00.56; 5. Liberty Long, Edmond North, 1:00.58; 6. Meredith Stevenson, Muskogee, 1:01.63; 7. Savannah Jacoway, Bixby, 1:01.90; 8. Jasmine Moss, Jenks, 1:02.02; 9. Regan Patzkowski, Bartlesville, 1:01.93; 10. Krista Parker, Edmond Memorial, 1:02.11; 11. Emma Smith, Edmond Memorial, 1:02.77; 12. Kendra vonHartitzsch, Union, 1:03.23; 13. Isabel Webb, Shawnee, 1:03.99; 14. Lilian Hua, Mustang, 1:04.32; 15. Emma Reynolds, Edmond North, 1:04.70; 16. Erica Frescott, Broken Arrow, 1:06.17
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Avery Littlefield, Stillwater, 53.86; 2. Lily Rector, Edmond North, 54.23; 3. Hannah Agee, Norman North, 54.98; 4. Abigail McMahon, Union, 55.09; 5. Eva Webb, Shawnee, 55.64; 6. Carlynn Fast, Putnam City, 56.00; 7. Danielle Horst, Edmond North, 56.29; 8. Rachel Ly, Edmond Santa Fe, 56.53; 9. Halle McFarlane, Edmond Deer Creek, 56.65; 10. Elizabeth Patterson, Owasso, 56.67; 11. Josie Jones, Jenks, 56.92; 12. Isabella Little, Westmoore, 57.13; 13. Landry Mendoza, Edmond Deer Creek, 57.15; 14. Reese Lugafet, Edmond North, 57.39; 15. Lola Barcus-Schafer, Booker T. Washington, 58.48; 16. Brenda Nguyen, Mustang, 59.04
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Laney Fenton, Jenks, 5:06.32; 2. Sylvia Admire, Claremore, 5:09.28; 3. Courtney Posey, Union, 5:12.43; 4. Ella McGovern, Union, 5:17.06; 5. Gabby Vargus, Jenks, 5:17.32; 6. Rachel Kramer, Broken Arrow, 5:21.40; 7. Regan Patzkowski, Bartlesville, 5:32.36; 8. Liberty Long, Edmond North, 5:41.54; 9. Claire McDaris, Broken Arrow, 5:31.12; 10. Emily Duffy, Jenks, 5:31.24; 11. Miriam Finch, Stillwater, 5:33.73; 12. Taylor Kirkpatrick, Stillwater, 5:40.85; 13. Olivia Henry, Mustang, 5:41.69; 14. Piper Levendofsky, Edmond North, 5:41.74; 15. Julie Vilardo, Bartlesville, 5:43.85; 16. Madison Owens, Jenks, 5:44.63
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Shawnee, 1:40.73; 2. Union, 1:41.44; 3. Edmond North, 1:43.39; 4. Edmond Memorial, 1:43.61; 5. Jenks, 1:43.63; 6. Bartlesville, 1:47.47; 7. Edmond Deer Creek, 1:47.97; 8. Booker T. Washington, 1:48.46; 9. Enid, 1:51.10; 10. Broken Arrow, 1:51.49; 11. Stillwater, 1:54.33; 12. Choctaw, 1:55.57; 13. Yukon, 1:58.36; 14. Mustang, 1:58.98; Bixby, DQ
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Piper McNeil, Shawnee, 55.67; 2. Hannah Agee, Norman North, 59.53; 3. Ella Turner, Edmond Memorial, 59.71; 4. Abigail McMahon, Union, 1:00.14; 5. Jadie Brister, Norman North, 1:01.32; 6. Kate Uerling, Union, 1:01.35; 7. Kendra vonHartitzsch, Union, 1:02.10; 8. Kaylee Ward, Claremore, 1:02.97; 9. Lily Rector, Edmond North, 1:02.10; 10. Savannah Jacoway, Bixby, 1:03.28; 11. Simone Villarruel, Ponca City, 1:03.40; 12. Madilynn Mansfield, Jenks, 1:04.29; 13. Lilian Hua, Mustang, 1:05.11; 14. Ana Savva, Edmond North, 1:05.73; 15. Lola Barcus-Schafer, Booker T. Washington, 1:05.96; 16. Aspen Chapline, Shawnee, 1:07.54
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Laney Fenton, Jenks, 1:06.38; 2. Bria Boreham, Norman North, 1:06.44; 3. Ella McGovern, Union, 1:06.89; 4. Amaya Oliphant, Jenks, 1:07.30; 5. Leah Wagner, Bixby, 1:08.22; 6. Kaya Smith, Jenks, 1:08.41; 7. Emma Reynolds, Edmond North, 1:09.25; 8. Natalie Eaton, Jenks, 1:09.67; 9. Caleigh Stoddard, Edmond North, 1:09.24; 10. Kelly Vu, Union, 1:10.11; T11. Natalie Selman, Shawnee, 1:14.00; T11. Landry Mendoza, Edmond Deer Creek, 1:14.00; 13. Kristen Nieves, Edmond Memorial, 1:14.07; 14. Kaylee Stika, Broken Arrow, 1:15.85; 15. Andrea Hoang, Putnam City North, 1:16.66; 16. Olivia Lounsbery, Edmond Deer Creek, 1:17.71
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 3:38.78; 2. Union, 3:40.62; 3. Edmond North, 3:45.99; 4. Bartlesville, 3:48.85; 5. Stillwater, 3:50.68; 6. Broken Arrow, 3:51.40; 7. Bixby, 3:51.65; 8. Edmond Deer Creek, 3:55.63; 9. Owasso, 3:53.19; 10. Westmoore, 4:00.10; 11. Mustang, 4:00.45; 12. Booker T. Washington, 4:01.00; 13. Edmond Memorial, 4:01.87; 14. Enid, 4:05.88; 15. Shawnee, 4:07.50; 16. Putnam City, 4:27.86