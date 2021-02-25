Jenks girls repeat as 6A state swimming champions

“I don’t really like to take it all out the first day, so I was kind of conserving energy (on Wednesday),” she said. “And also the last day, we get a lot more hyped and the guys came to cheer us on, so that really helped, too.”

Jasmine Rau won the 100 butterfly and finished second in the 50 free, while Gabby Vargus placed second in the 200 free and fifth in the 500 free, and Amaya Oliphant was fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Fenton acknowledged that this championship felt more meaningful, just based on what the team overcame this season.

“I think it means more to us,” she said, “with our pool being broken, with Covid and the 'Ice Age' as Diego calls it. I’m just really proud of everyone, the way they stepped up and was mentally strong through all of this.”

For Union, which came in third last year, finishing second was a huge accomplishment, especially considering they only had seven swimmers competing Thursday. It was Union’s best result at the state meet since placing second in 2011.