Jenks girls fall short in bid for third straight swimming championship

“Aidan’s an amazing young lady, we’re very fortunate to have her as part of our team,” Englehart said of his star, who has signed to swim at Kansas next year. “She’s a 4.0 student, she’s an outstanding leader, in the locker room and in the pool, has a tremendous work ethic and she’s going to be very missed.”

Other key contributors for Bartlesville were Amanda LaFrancois, who placed third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle; Morgan Moore, who placed fourth in the 100 butterfly, and Aidan’s sister Emma Howze, who was fourth in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 free.

Overall, the Bruins had 14 swimmers competing in A-heat finals (the top eight, where the most points are scored), with six in B-heats (where spots 9-16 are determined in each event). Edmond North had 11 in A-heats and just three in B-finals, but six of their A-heat swimmers placed among the top three.

Jenks had four top-three finishers among their 10 A-heat swimmers, along with eight B-heaters. It was a disappointing result for the Trojans, but coach Diego Henao was happy with how his girls competed.