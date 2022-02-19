Jenks girls fall short in bid for third straight swimming championship

EDMOND — It was clear from the beginning it was going to be close, and in the end, the three-way battle for the Class 6A girls swimming state championship went to Edmond North Saturday at the Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.
Two-time defending state champion Jenks wound up with 292 points, 40 back of the winners, while Bartlesville placed third, just one point behind with 291. Edmond North, which won its first state title since it took three in a row from 2011-13, won four events (including two relays), to pile up the points.
The close scores show that the disqualification of Bartlesville’s 200-yard medley relay in Friday’s preliminaries had a huge impact on the overall results.
“We fell one point short, and I think you can find those points in a lot of different places,” Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart said. “I think we really swam well. I thought this was a meet where we overachieved in many places and just fell a little short in a couple. What are you going to do? Just move on with a smile on your face. I’m proud of the kids and the way they conducted themselves, and it’s something we can really build on.”
The Bruins, who won the state championship five straight years from 2015-19 but finished sixth last year, were second to Jenks in the East Regional two weeks ago, perhaps surprising some observers. That continued this weekend, as they were led by senior Aidan Howze, who won both the 200-yard IM and the 100 breaststroke.
“Aidan’s an amazing young lady, we’re very fortunate to have her as part of our team,” Englehart said of his star, who has signed to swim at Kansas next year. “She’s a 4.0 student, she’s an outstanding leader, in the locker room and in the pool, has a tremendous work ethic and she’s going to be very missed.”
Other key contributors for Bartlesville were Amanda LaFrancois, who placed third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle; Morgan Moore, who placed fourth in the 100 butterfly, and Aidan’s sister Emma Howze, who was fourth in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 free.
Overall, the Bruins had 14 swimmers competing in A-heat finals (the top eight, where the most points are scored), with six in B-heats (where spots 9-16 are determined in each event). Edmond North had 11 in A-heats and just three in B-finals, but six of their A-heat swimmers placed among the top three.
Jenks had four top-three finishers among their 10 A-heat swimmers, along with eight B-heaters. It was a disappointing result for the Trojans, but coach Diego Henao was happy with how his girls competed.
“I think they did their best, I think they performed very well,” Henao said. “Edmond North did excellent. It’s awesome, I’m glad to have that competition because I believe that’s going to continue. We’re not going to lay down or step back. Next year’s another year and another opportunity. But they did great, the girls, I couldn’t be more proud. They did excellent (Friday in the preliminaries), they were hungry and they tried their best. It was exciting.”
Jenks was led by freshman Marissa Williams, who won the 100 butterfly and placed second in the 100 backstroke.
“Very good day, best times in both of them,” Henao said of Williams’ races. “I can see the future of the team, we’re going to have a good team in the future. She’s young and excited. I saw some things in the last two days from her, the leadership that she brings to the team. It’s a tremendous asset.”
In addition to winning the 200 medley relay, other key Jenks swimmers were Janci Pangburn, who placed third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free; Amaya Oliphant, who was fifth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 IM; and Natalie Eaton, who finished third in the 100 breaststroke.
Class 6A state championship
GIRLS
Team Standings: 1. Edmond North, 332; 2. Jenks, 292; 3. Bartlesville, 291; 4. Stillwater, 150; 5. Edmond Memorial, 147; 6. Bixby, 114; 7. Enid, 111.5; 8. Norman North, 107; 9. Ponca City, 95; 10. Owasso, 87; 11. Claremore, 67; 12. Booker T. Washington, 53; 13. Muskogee, 50; 14. Edmond Deer Creek, 42.5; 15. Mustang, 42
200-Yard Medley Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:48.33; 2. Edmond North, 1:49.67; 3. Stillwater, 1:54.19; 4. Edmond Memorial, 1:54.22; 5. Bixby, 1:56.07; 6. Owasso, 1:57.11; 7. Ponca City, 1:57.48; 8. Norman North, 2:00.80; 200-Yard Freestyle: 1. Admire, Claremore, 1:53.72; 2. Kissinger, Enid, 1:55.70; 3. Weber, Edmond North, 1:57.75; 4. E. Howze, Bartlesville, 1:57.86; 5. LaFrancois, Bartlesville, 1:59.15; 6. Glover, Edmond North, 2:00.07; 7. McDaris, Broken Arrow, 2:02.06; 8. Vickery, Claremore, 2:02.64; 200-Yard IM: 1. A. Howze, Bartlesville, 2:07.90; 2. Brister, Norman North, 2:10.84; 3. Wagner, Bixby, 2:12.50; 4. Healy, Edmond North, 2:13.62; 5. Droege, Bartlesville, 2:16.09; 6. Oliphant, Jenks, 2:16.40; 7. Talbot, Bartlesville, 2:17.81; 8. Richards, Bartlesville, 2:19.22; 50-Yard Freestyle: 1. Littlefield, Stillwater, 23.78; 2. Jones, Edmond North, 23.84; 3. Pangburn, Jenks, 24.10; 4. Horst, Edmond North, 24.82; 5. Fast, Putnam City, 25.29; 6. Nguyen, Mustang, 25.38; 7. Shearer, Ponca City, 25.43; 8. Sang, Owasso, 25.62; 100-Yard Butterfly: 1. Williams, Jenks, 58.73; 2. Glover, Edmond North, 1:00.80; 3. Janzen, Edmond North, 1:00.86; 4. Moore, Bartlesville, 1:01.34; 5. Moss, Jenks, 1:01.45; 6. Talbot, 1:01.54; 7. Carpenter, Ponca City, 1:01.79; 8. Droege, Bartlesville, 1:03.44; 100-Yard Freestyle: 1. Admire, Claremore, 51.77; 2. Littlefield, Stillwater, 51.92; 3. Jones, Edmond North, 52.97; 4. Pangburn, Jenks, 53.02; 5. Brister, Norman North, 54.45; 6. E. Howze, Bartlesville, 54.60; 7. Carpenter, Ponca City, 56.20; 8. Horst, Edmond North, 56.87; 500-Yard Freestyle: 1. Weber, Edmond North, 5:05.44; 2. Kissinger, Enid, 5.05.77; 3. LaFrancois, Bartlesville, 5:18.35; 4. Janzen, Edmond North, 5:23.32; 5. Bradley, Muskogee, 5:23.52; 6. Vilardo, Bartlesville, 5:29.19; 7. Mansfield, Jenks, 5:30.56; 8. Finch, Stillwater, 5:31.06; 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Edmond North, 1:40.30; 2. Enid, 1:43.11; 3. Bartlesville, 1:43.25; 4. Owasso, 1:44.48; 5. Ponca City, 1:44.80; 6. Edmond Memorial, 1:44.90; 7. Jenks, 1:45.55; 9. Booker T. Washington, 1:45.71; 100-Yard Backstroke: 1. Healy, Edmond North, 58.22; 2. Williams, Jenks, 59.06; 3. Vickery, Claremore, 1:00.91; 4. A. McMahon, Union, 1:01.76; 5. Agee, Norman North, 1:02.37; 6. Mansfield, Jenks, 1:02.63; 7. Smith, Edmond Memorial, 1:02.86; 8. Stevenson, 1:05.11; 100-Yard Breaststroke: 1. A. Howze, Bartlesville, 1:04.74; 2. Bradley, Muskogee, 1:06.94; 3. Eaton, Jenks, 1:07.81; 4. Wagner, Bixby, 1:07.83; 5. Oliphant, Jenks, 1:09.57; 6. Stoddard, Edmond North, 1:09.65; 7. Ridpath, Edmond Memorial, 1:10.71; 8. Richards, Bartlesville, 1:11.07; 400-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Edmond North, 3:36.70; 2. Jenks, 3:37.91; 3. Bartlesville, 3:41.00; 4. Stillwater, 3:47.83; 5. Enid, 3:49.98; 6. Bixby, 3:53.99; 7. Booker T. Washington, 3:54.79; 8. Norman North, 3:55.43.
BOYS
Team Standings: 1. Jenks, 412; 2. Edmond North, 278; 3. Enid, 173.5; 4. Bartlesville, 151.5; T5. Union, 137; T5. Bixby, 137; 7. Mustang, 121; 8. Edmond Memorial, 118; 9. Edmond Deer Creek, 112; 10. Norman North, 105; 11. Ponca City, 71; 12. Edmond Santa Fe, 68; 13. Norman, 36; 14. Booker T. Washington, 33; 15. Westmoore, 32.
200-Yard Medley Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:37.92; 2. Edmond North, 1:39.31; 3. Union, 1:40.63; 4. Norman North, 1:43.53; 5. Bartlesville, 1:44.02; 6. Mustang, 1:46.89; 7. Stillwater, 1:50.19; 8. Booker T. Washington, 1:51.24; 200-Yard Freestyle: 1. Griffin, Enid, 1:44.21; 2. Short, Jenks, 1:46.33; 3. Burgess, Edmond Memorial, 1:47.01; 4. Mose, Bixby, 1:48.55; 5. Stewart, Enid, 1:48.70; 6. Beth, Edmond North, 1:49.04; 7. Hollingsworth, Edmond Santa Fe, 1:49.18; 8. Clink, Jenks, 1:49.67; 200-Yard IM: 1. Healy, Edmond North, 1:49.90; 2. Craig, Bartlesville, 1:53.47; 3. Levendofsky, Edmond North, 1:59.94; 4. Bonds, Jenks, 2:02.51; 5. Bridenstine, Jenks, 2:02.55; 6. Chatzigiannidis, Jenks, 2:03.42; 7. Brown, Bixby, 2:03.49; 8. Walswick, Mustang, 2:03.96; 50-Yard Freestyle: 1. Couchman, Enid, 21.04; 2. J. Starrett, Edmond North, 21.96; 3. Conway, Edmond North, 21.99; T4. Truong, Jenks, 22.52; T4. Olsen, Bartlesville, 22.52; 6. Matthews, Jenks, 22.63; 7. Mink, Jenks, 22.74; 8. Crank, Ponca City, 22.77; 100-Yard Butterfly: 1. Couchman, Enid, 50.63; 2. Barreira, Edmond Deer Creek, 51.52; 3. Horn, Bixby, 51.63; 4. J. Starrett, Edmond North, 52.04; 5. Rau, Jenks, 52.73; 6. Dolezal, Edmond Memorial, 53.93; 7. Serbia, Edmond Deer Creek, 54.00; 8. Clymer, Norman North, 54.51; 100-Yard Freestyle: 1. vonHartitzsch, Union, 47.78; 2. Griffin, Enid, 48.23; 3. Brown, Bixby, 49.01; 4. Olsen, Bartlesville, 49.08; 5. Conway, Edmond North, 49.15; 6. Engster, Ponca City, 49.71; 7. Truong, Jenks, 50.35; 8. Clink, Jenks, 51.96; 500-Yard Freestyle: 1. Healy, Edmond North, 4:30.68; 2. Short, Jenks, 4:48.41; 3. Burgess, Edmond Memorial, 4:48.98; 4. Stewart, Enid, 4:50.12; 5. Lay, Bartlesville, 4:51.15; 6. Beth, Edmond North, 4:58.52; 7. Walswick, Mustang, 5:00.72; 8. Scott, Mustang, 5:01.56; 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Enid, 1:27.95; 2. Edmond North, 1:28.41; 3. Jenks, 1:30.17; 4. Bixby, 1:30.72; 5. Edmond Deer Creek, 1:30.86; 6. Ponca City, 1:31.76; 7. Edmond Memorial, 1:34.38; 8. Mustang, 1:36.43; 100-Yard Backstroke: 1. Craig, Bartlesville, 49.86; 2. Bridenstine, Jenks, 54.18; 3. Rau, Jenks, 54.46; 4. LaFollette, Union, 55.20; 5. Levendofsky, Edmond North, 55.78; 6. Vennerholm, Jenks, 56.33; 7. Shaffer, Westmoore, 56.94; 8. Gress, Jenks, 58.11; 100-Yard Breaststroke: 1. vonHartitzsch, Union, 56.48; 2. Barreira, Edmond Deer Creek, 59.58; 3. Mahoney, Jenks, 1:00.04; 4. Mink, Jenks, 1:00.16; 5. Clymer, Norman North, 1:00.72; T6. Matthews, Jenks, 1:01.14; T6. Chatzigiannidis, Jenks, 1:01.14; 8. Stone, Westmoore, 1:02.31; 400-Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Edmond North, 3:13.30; 2. Jenks, 3:15.78; 3. Bixby, 3:20.18; 4. Union, 3:22.45; 5. Edmond Memorial, 3:24.63; 6. Mustang, 3:31.33; 7. Norman North, 3:32.01.