Jenks favored to repeat at boys Class 6A tennis championships

Where: Oklahoma City Tennis Center

When: 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Class 6A

Defending champion: Jenks edged runner-up Edmond North by just two points and returns five starters from that squad.

Area team to watch: The Trojans will be favorites to repeat, as they showed at the Bixby Regional on Monday, sweeping all four events to claim the title. Last year’s No. 1 singles state champion, Brett Keeling, won at No. 1 singles, while Cristian Pensavalle, last season’s state champ at No. 2 singles, took the regional crown as well. Jacob Cameron and Jespver Ohlson won at No. 1 doubles, and Luke Humphrey and Jeremy Song prevailed in No. 2 doubles at Bixby.

Area players to watch: Union’s Ashwin Chandrasekar (17-4 on the season), who took second at state last year, won the No. 1 singles title at the Union Regional on Monday, while fellow Redhawk Mario Pacilio (22-6), who also placed second at state last year, won the No. 2 singles championship at his home regional. … Bishop Kelley’s James Owens and Landon Wong (13-3) won the No. 1 doubles title at Union, while teammates Ben Jones and Vaibhav Aggarwal (9-3) took the No. 2 doubles championship.

Notes: Bishop Kelley, which placed fourth at state last season, won the Union Regional by just two points over Union, which was third at state last year. The Comets’ Alec Rule (9-6) placed second in No. 1 singles, and Ro Vandiver (13-10) was runner-up at No. 2 singles. … Stillwater, which finished third at Bixby, had two individuals place second — Braden Young at No. 1 singles and Brett Hall at No. 2 singles.

Class 5A

Defending champion: Crossings Christian won by seven points over Midwest City Carl Albert.

Area team to watch: Cascia Hall won the state title in 4A last year but is back up in 5A this year and a major threat to win it all again, with four returning state champions. The Commandos won the LaFortune Regional by five points over Claremore, taking three of the four events. James Benien claimed the No. 1 singles title, the duo of Hunter Harrison and Aiden Robinson (who won Class 4A’s No. 1 singles title last season) claimed the No. 1 doubles crown, and Joey Kacere and Gannon Murray prevailed at No. 2 doubles, while Miller Van Hankel placed second at No. 2 singles.

Area players to watch: Tanner Steidley of Claremore, who placed second in No. 2 singles at state last year, won the No. 2 singles title at LaFortune. Both Zebra doubles duos finished second at LaFortune — Jessie Choplin and Parker Green at No. 1 doubles and Michael McHugh and Cole Merriman at No. 2 doubles.

Notes: Pryor placed third in the LaFortune Regional, with three third-place finishers. Cash Harrison took third at No. 2 singles, while Colter Fannen and Caden Lewis at No. 1 doubles and Tatem Kegley and Carson Russell at No. 2 doubles each placed third as well.

Class 4A

Defending champion: Cascia Hall finished eight points ahead of runner-up Holland Hall but moved up to Class 5A this year.

Area team to watch: Holland Hall is still strong and looking to claim the title without Cascia Hall to contend with. The Dutch swept all four events to claim the Holland Hall Regional title on Monday, as Cooper Knutsen prevailed at No. 1 singles (after finishing fourth at No. 1 singles at state last year), Porter Arens won at No. 2 singles, Logan Mahan and Rohan Shrestha took the No. 1 doubles crown, and the duo of Julian Aaronson and Drake Stoller won at No. 2 doubles.

Area players to watch: Davey Clonts of Metro Christian placed second in No. 1 singles at Holland Hall, while Victory Christian’s Alex Blackwell took second at No. 2 singles. … The Regent Prep duo of Enre Boshoff and Duvan Boshoff finished as runners-up at No. 1 doubles, while Nate Beitel and Truman Stephens placed second at No. 2 doubles at Holland Hall, helping Regent finish second as a team.

Notes: Riverfield, which competed in Class 5A last year but is now in 4A, won the regional it hosted by eight points over runner-up Lincoln Christian. Kaleb Chesher took the No. 1 singles title, Johnson Hale and Anthony Harper won the No. 1 doubles competition and Jake Bell and Caleb Bell prevailed at No. 2 doubles. … For Lincoln Christian, Caleb Calhoun placed second at No. 1 singles, the No. 1 doubles duo of Dylan Carnahan and Neil Klaus finished second, and Luke Foster and Brody Johnson were runners-up at No. 2 doubles.

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World