Jenks coach/NFL referee Clay Martin hospitalized

Jenks basketball coach Clay Martin, who has been sidelined due to COVID protocols, was admitted to St. Francis Hospital. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World
Jenks basketball coach and NFL referee Clay Martin has been admitted to St. Francis Hospital.
Martin, also an NFL official since 2015, is on the NFL's "COVID list" and this will be the third consecutive weekend that he has been sidelined.
Martin had been in quarantine at his home for nearly two weeks. Longtime Jenks assistant Kalin Dahl is the acting head coach and led the Trojans in their two games at the Festival of Champions on Dec. 28-29.
Jenks Public Schools director of communications Rob Loeber said that Martin sent a message to his players Saturday that said, "I'm going to be in the hospital for a little while. Keep practicing and working hard and I will look forward to rejoining you soon."
Jenks' Chase Martin (left) shoots over Sand Springs' Cale Askew during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Trendon Tisdale pulls down a rebound during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Ike Houstong takes the ball down the court during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Benjamin Averitt (center) puts up a shot during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Anfernee Nelson shoots the ball during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Chase Martin brings the ball down the court during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Davon Richardson (left) shoots over Jenks' Anfernee Nelson during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Benjamin Averitt (center) shoots over Sand Springs' Josh Monney (right) during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs’ Davon Richardson brings the ball down the court during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs’ Davon Richardson (right) puts a shot up over Jenks’ Anfernee Nelson (left) during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks on Feb. 14. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' head coach Clay Martin yells towards his players on the court during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs’ Davon Richardson, who scored 13 points, puts up a shot over Jenks’ Anfernee Nelson on Friday at Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks.
BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Josh Monney (front) drives around Jenks' Chase Martin during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Trendon Tisdale (right) guards against Sand Springs' Cason Savage during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Anfernee Nelson comes down with a rebound during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Davon Richardson shoots the ball during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Trendon Tisdale pulls down a rebound during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Anfernee Nelson (right) shoots over Sand Springs' Cale Askew during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Chase Martin (left) puts a shot up past Sand Springs' Ethan Oakley during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Anfernee Nelson (left) passes the ball to Jenks' Chase Martin during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Mario Fox (left) puts up a shot over Jenks' Anfernee Nelson during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Davon Richardson (left) drives around Jenks' Anfernee Nelson (center) during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs’ Davon Richardson (right) helps Jenks’ Chase Martin up during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' head coach Clay Martin watches the action during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Benjamin Averitt (right) goes up for a rebound against Sand Springs' Ethan Oakley (second from right) and Davon Richardson during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Benjamin Averitt shoots a free throw during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Chase Martin (right) goes up for a rebound over Sand Springs' Davon Richardson during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Chase Martin drives towards the basket during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Josh Monney shoots during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Ike Houstong (right) shoots the ball during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' head coach Clay Martin yells towards his players on the court during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Mario Fox (top) puts a shot up over Jenks' Anfernee Nelson (left) and Trendon Tisdale during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Josh Monney (center) puts up a shot between Jenks' Ike Houstong (left) and Trendon Tisdale during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs head coach Eric Savage reacts during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks on Feb. 14. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Benjamin Averitt drives around Sand Springs' Cason Savage during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Chase Martin (center) starts to go up for a shot as Sand Springs' Davon Richardson move in from behind to block it during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Benjamin Averitt (right) shoots over Sand Springs' Ethan Oakley during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs head coach Eric Savage yells towards his players on the court during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Trendon Tisdale (left) drives around Sand Springs' Cason Savage during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Josh Monney (right) reaches in and knocks the ball loose from Jenks' Anfernee Nelson during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Mario Fox (left) shoots over Jenks' Anfernee Nelson during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Josh Monney (left) tries to get a shot over Jenks' Benjamin Averitt during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Ike Houstong (left) guards against Sand Springs' Mario Fox during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Trendon Tisdale guards against Sand Springs' Cason Savage during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Braxton Scott and family pose during Senior Night before the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Haley Meely and family pose during Senior Night after the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks seniors pose for a photo during Senior Night at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Payton Wort and family pose during Senior Night after the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Trendon Tisdale and family pose during Senior Night before the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Cassandra Bebee and family pose during Senior Night after the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Ike Houstong and family pose during Senior Night before the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Chase Conking and family pose during Senior Night before the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Peter Lymberopoulos and family pose during Senior Night before the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Avery Franklin and family pose during Senior Night after the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Anfernee Nelson and family pose during Senior Night before the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Jordan Becknell and family pose during Senior Night before the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Makenna Burch and family pose during Senior Night after the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Payton Wort and family pose during Senior Night before the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Trinity Jackson and family pose during Senior Night after the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead looks on during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Raegan Padilla goes up for a shot during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Haley Meely (center) shoots over Jenksâ€™ Leanne Morris during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead puts up a shot during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Mackenzie Forgione (center) goes up for a rebound against Sand Springs' Madison Burris (left) and Sand Springs' Sophia Regalado during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Mackenzie Forgione goes up for a shot during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead (left) and Madison Burris try to get the ball from Jenks' Trinity Jackson during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Madison Luciano (right) drives around Sand Springs' Leyshia Morris during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs head coach Josh Berry points during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs head coach Josh Berry points during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Trinity Jackson (center) shots over Sand Springs' Madison Burris (second from right) during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Avery Franklin (right) shoots over Sand Springs' Jade Shrum during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Jade Shrum (right) shoots over Jenks' Avery Franklin during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Raegan Padilla drives towards the basket during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead (center) drives towards the basket past Jenks' Haley Meely (right) during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Madison Luciano shoots during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' head coach Mike Acord looks on during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead goes up for a layup past Jenks' Haley Meely (right) during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks cheerleaders cross their fingers during a free throw during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Madison Burris comes down with a rebound during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' head coach Mike Acord looks on during the basketball game against Sand Springs at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Jade Shrum (front) shoots the ball past Jenks' Haley Meely during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Brett Rojo
Jenks’ Haley Meely shoots a free show against Sand Springs on Friday. She scored 20 points in the Trojans’ victory.
BRETT ROJO/
for the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Jade Shrum (left) guards against Jenks' Haley Meely during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead (left) drives around Jenks' Haley Meely during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Sydney Ellis (left) and Trinity Jackson guard Sand Springs' Hailey Jackson during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Jenks' Trinity Jackson (center) comes down with a rebound between Sand Springs' Madison Burris (left) and Darrian Jordan during the basketball game at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Sand Springs' Journey Armstead goes up for a layup during the basketball game against Jenks at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse in Jenks, OK on 2/14/20. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
