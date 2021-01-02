Jenks coach/NFL referee Clay Martin hospitalized

Jenks basketball coach and NFL referee Clay Martin has been admitted to St. Francis Hospital.

Martin, also an NFL official since 2015, is on the NFL's "COVID list" and this will be the third consecutive weekend that he has been sidelined.

Martin had been in quarantine at his home for nearly two weeks. Longtime Jenks assistant Kalin Dahl is the acting head coach and led the Trojans in their two games at the Festival of Champions on Dec. 28-29.

Jenks Public Schools director of communications Rob Loeber said that Martin sent a message to his players Saturday that said, "I'm going to be in the hospital for a little while. Keep practicing and working hard and I will look forward to rejoining you soon."

