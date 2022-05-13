Jenks closes in on Class 6A boys tennis repeat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jenks’ top-ranked No. 1 doubles team escaped from a rocky start to claim victory over the duo from rival Union on Friday, inching the Trojans closer to a potential second consecutive 6A boys tennis team title.

After making quick work of a pair from Mustang in back-to-back 6-1 sets, Jacob Cameron and Jesper Ohlson entered their second-round match against eighth-seeded Kevin Gannon and Nolan Hance of Union with similar expectations, but the Redhawks team quickly proved to be more formidable opponents.

The Union pair won the first four games of the first set and eventually forced a 6-6 tie. Though the Trojans would win that set 7-6 in the tiebreaker, Cameron admitted it was a poor start.

“We stayed calm and kind of kept our emotions to ourselves, kind of let them (Union) make the mistakes, and then get us back into it,” Cameron said.

“We knew we had it in us. There was no doubt that we were the better team,” Ohlson said. “We always knew it was ours to take.”

Both proved their confidence was in the right place in the second set, defeating the Redhawks 6-0 to advance to the semifinal match. They will play against Edmond Santa Fe’s Kevin and Steven Nguyen at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, both of Jenks’ top-ranked singles contenders and defending state champions, No. 1 Brett Keeling and No. 2 Christian Pensavalle, advanced to the semifinal of their respective brackets in less nail-biting fashion.

Keeling, a junior, won both matches without giving up a set, shutting out Moore’s Gunner Ivey and Stillwater’s Braden Young, 6-0, 6-0 each. Keeling will play against Bishop Kelley’s fifth-seeded Alec Rule at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Keeling’s day was only slightly more impressive than Pensavalle, who was dominant in his own right. The sophomore defeated Yukon’s Isaac Coats 6-0, 6-0 and Broken Arrow’s Jackson Rice 6-2, 6-0. Pensavalle will play Edmond North’s fourth-seeded Dylan Rainwater at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“I think it’s really important just to go out strong, because it sets the tone for the rest of the tournament,” Keeling said.

“(We) always want to end on a good start, so the mood for the next day is good,” Pensavalle said.

The only Jenks qualifier out of contention to win a respective title is its second-seeded No. 2 doubles team, as Luke Humphrey and Jeremy Song were upset by an unranked Norman North duo in three sets in the first round. Humphrey and Song went on to defeat a Yukon team and can still win as many as five points for the Trojans.

Otherwise, Jenks’ four winners could win 27 points Saturday by claiming titles in both singles competitions and the top doubles category, a feat that would clinch the Trojans’ second-straight team title and 16th all-time.

“The pressure’s on,” Pensavalle said. “It’s a good feeling. The pressure is pretty stressful, but it’s pretty fun, especially knowing you’re the best player there and you have everything to lose. But all you can do is embrace it.”