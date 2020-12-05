Jenks captures 6AI state title with 41-14 win over Edmond Santa Fe

“I don’t know what would surprise you in 2020,” Calabrese said. “Our kids were not going to be denied. This game was another example of our kids’ resiliency. Their head coach, our leader, is dealing with this and they don’t miss a beat.”

Jenks had lost by eight points in each of the past two state finals.

“Losing here last year gave me a lot of experience and helped me throughout this entire year,” defensive end Colemon Thurber said with a smile while holding the gold ball. “It’s amazing that we can bring it back this year after being so close last year. This feeling is more than I can ask.”

Thurber, who had a team-high six tackles, and the rest of the Jenks defense limited Santa Fe to 96 rushing yards. Ethane Hyche, who entered the game with 1,733 rushing yards and 26 TDs this season, was held to 28 yards on nine carries.

“They have a lot of weapons on their team, and Coach Gaylor says it always starts with stopping the run and we doubled No. 2 since he is a dual threat,” Thurber said.