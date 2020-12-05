Jenks captures 6AI state title with 41-14 win over Edmond Santa Fe

EDMOND — It was fitting for Jenks that seniors Jayden Patrick, Grant Lohr and Stephen Kittleman delivered stellar performances in the Class 6AI state championship game Saturday afternoon.
The trio has produced at a high level all season and didn’t stop when the stakes were the highest.
Patrick scored two touchdowns and played a strong game in the secondary, Lohr rushed for 154 yards with a TD, and Kittleman completed 16-of-21 passes for 237 yards with a TD to lead the second-ranked Trojans past No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe 41-14 before 6,500 fans at Wantland Stadium.
Jenks (11-1), which led 27-14 at halftime, won its 17th state title — breaking a tie with 4A finalist Clinton for second in OSSAA history behind Ada’s 19.
The Trojans extended the streak of Tulsa-area teams winning the title in the state’s highest classification to 25 consecutive years as they won their first gold ball since 2015 — the last of 13 in 22 years won by coach Allan Trimble, who died a year ago.
“It’s a dream come true,” Kittleman said. “Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to be a quarterback for Jenks. And to be able to have guys around me like Lohr, Patrick and Griffin Forbes, it just makes my job so easy. I’m thankful to get to play with these guys.”
However, none of the Trojans could have imagined that Jenks head coach Keith Riggs would not be with them on the field to celebrate when the game ended. Riggs spent the second half in the locker room with a migraine, leaving offensive coordinator Greg Calabrese and defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor to direct the team.
“I don’t know what would surprise you in 2020,” Calabrese said. “Our kids were not going to be denied. This game was another example of our kids’ resiliency. Their head coach, our leader, is dealing with this and they don’t miss a beat.”
Jenks had lost by eight points in each of the past two state finals.
“Losing here last year gave me a lot of experience and helped me throughout this entire year,” defensive end Colemon Thurber said with a smile while holding the gold ball. “It’s amazing that we can bring it back this year after being so close last year. This feeling is more than I can ask.”
Thurber, who had a team-high six tackles, and the rest of the Jenks defense limited Santa Fe to 96 rushing yards. Ethane Hyche, who entered the game with 1,733 rushing yards and 26 TDs this season, was held to 28 yards on nine carries.
“They have a lot of weapons on their team, and Coach Gaylor says it always starts with stopping the run and we doubled No. 2 since he is a dual threat,” Thurber said.
Thurber was referring to Oklahoma commit Talyn Shettron, who caught nine passes for 196 yards and three TDs in a 33-30 win last year at Jenks. In this rematch, Shettron was held to 106 yards on four catches — 50 of those yards coming on a bomb that set up Santa Fe’s only offensive TD. Much of the credit for containing Shettron goes to Patrick, a cornerback who has been shutting down receivers all season.
“JP had that one bad play, but other than that he was phenomenal,” Gaylor said. “We told him we’re going to give you some help sometimes, sometimes we’re not going to because we have to stop the run first.”
And Patrick, who had five receptions for 101 yards, scored Jenks’ first TD on a 27-yard catch he made over Shettron in the end zone.
“It felt amazing setting the tone by scoring our first touchdown,” Patrick said.
That gave Jenks a 10-7 lead as the Trojans responded quickly to Santa Fe’s Angelo Rankin Jr. returning the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown.
“We just knew we had to keep our heads up,” Lohr said.
Jenks answered on its first possession with Max Paskvan’s 28-yard field goal before taking the lead on Patrick’s TD catch.
In the second quarter, the Trojans increased their lead to 24-7 on Lohr’s 17-yard TD run and Patrick’s end-zone recovery of Lohr’s fumble.
"I saw the ball and dove on it," Patrick said.
After the Wolves (10-3) scored on quarterback Scott Pfieffer’s 1-yard TD run, Jenks made it 27-14 going into halftime on Paskvan’s 33-yard field goal as time expired.
Without Riggs, Jenks opened the second half with a nine-play, 53-yard drive, capped by Forbes’ 7-yard TD run and moments later Cade Stacy scored on a 32-yard interception return for a 41-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Santa Fe tried to respond, but had an 81-yard TD on a fake punt erased by an unnecessary blind-side block and later on that possession moved to the Jenks 3 before Ethan Bilgrien ended that threat with an interception.
Jenks chewed up most of the remaining time with Lohr gaining yardage on a season-high 33 carries as he ran behind a line led by OSU commit Logan Nobles.
“This feels great,” Lohr said.
Jenks outgained Santa Fe 427-260 yards in the Wolves’ first state final appearance since losing to the Trojans 17-10 in 2003.
“Jenks is a heckuva football team,” Santa Fe coach Kyle White said. “I said that last week and all week to everybody I talked to and they did a great job. They’re good. I’m proud of our guys. I’m proud of our season and how they played and we accomplished a lot and at the end of the day, there’s only one team that’s ever happy. Everybody else is upset and mad but at least we had the opportunity to play for it and I’m proud of ‘em. They competed and fought well and things just didn’t go our way today."
The Trojans ended the season with a 10-game winning streak to give Riggs his first state title in three seasons as their head coach after 15 years as a Jenks assistant.
“This means a lot,” Patrick said. “This is very heartfelt we can do this for him (Riggs) and Coach Trimble.”
Mike Brown, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.
