Jenks boys well on way to third straight state swimming championship

Individually, Widney posted the second-best time in both the 200 free and the 100 free, while Stucky recorded runner-up times in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Austin Sung had the third-fastest time in the 100 butterfly.

“We did really well this morning, a lot of best times, a lot of new cuts, we’re looking pretty good for tomorrow for finals,” Widney said. “(Another championship) would mean a lot, not only for me but the team, the coaches and everyone. We’re really excited just to be in this position. We’re hungry.”

Now the key is to come back Thursday and do it again.

“I think we’re all going to go faster, the atmosphere is going to be a lot more pressure, a lot more intensity, but I feel pretty good about it,” said Stucky, who had a specific plan on how to prepare for Thursday. “Eat a lot of protein. I’m going to take an ice bath as soon as I get home, try to get the lactic acid out of my muscles. Just rest and prepare mentally for tomorrow.”

It was also announced during Wednesday’s competition that Jenks won the 6A state academic championship with a combined GPA of 3.81.