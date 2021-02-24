Jenks boys well on way to third straight state swimming championship

JENKS — Like Thanos of "Avengers" fame, Jenks is inevitable. Barring a calamitous series of events, Jenks’ boys will claim their third straight Class 6A swimming state championship on Thursday.
A strong performance during Wednesday's preliminaries in their home Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center put the Trojans in great shape to rack up points Thursday.
Wednesday’s competition qualified swimmers for the final A and B heats on Thursday that determine the scoring. The top eight times in each event advance to the A heat final, guaranteeing at least 11 points per finisher, while times 9-16 swim in the B heat, worth 1-9 points.
A lethal combination of star power and depth gives the Trojans an advantage heading into Day 2. Led by seniors Jazz Widney and Grant Stucky, the Trojans posted five top-three preliminary times and will have 17 swimmers in A-heat finals and 10 in B-heats Thursday. Jenks also had the top time in both the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays and the second-best time in the 200 medley relay.
No other team can come close to those numbers. Bartlesville, which finished a strong second to Jenks at the East Regional, qualified 10 into A-heats and five into B-heats, while West Regional champion Norman North has just two in A-heats and five in B-heats. Bixby, the East third-place finisher, will have seven A-heat swimmers and three in B-heats, as will West runner-up Edmond Memorial.
Individually, Widney posted the second-best time in both the 200 free and the 100 free, while Stucky recorded runner-up times in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Austin Sung had the third-fastest time in the 100 butterfly.
“We did really well this morning, a lot of best times, a lot of new cuts, we’re looking pretty good for tomorrow for finals,” Widney said. “(Another championship) would mean a lot, not only for me but the team, the coaches and everyone. We’re really excited just to be in this position. We’re hungry.”
Now the key is to come back Thursday and do it again.
“I think we’re all going to go faster, the atmosphere is going to be a lot more pressure, a lot more intensity, but I feel pretty good about it,” said Stucky, who had a specific plan on how to prepare for Thursday. “Eat a lot of protein. I’m going to take an ice bath as soon as I get home, try to get the lactic acid out of my muscles. Just rest and prepare mentally for tomorrow.”
It was also announced during Wednesday’s competition that Jenks won the 6A state academic championship with a combined GPA of 3.81.
“It meant a lot,” Stucky said. “It means that we’re pretty well-rounded as a team — we’re not just swimmers, we’re actually academics and athletes. It’s a nice, welcome surprise.”
Bartlesville appears on track to finish in second place, led by Kyle Peterson, who topped the field in the 100 breaststroke and had the third-best time in the 200 IM. The Bruins also had the top time in the 200 medley relay and the second-best in the other two relays.
“I thought we had a nice morning,” Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart said. “Kyle Peterson had a great meet so far today. Hopefully he comes in tomorrow wanting to go even faster. We’ll see. This has been a good first day, and we’ll see if we can continue it.”
While his team didn’t fare as well as hoped, Norman North’s Aiden Hayes enjoyed a great day, posting the top times in both the 50 free and 100 butterfly, breaking his own state records in both.
Ryan Healy of Edmond North also recorded the top times in two events, the 200 IM and the 500 free. Union’s Danny Sibley had the top time in the 200 free (and was second to Healy in the 500 free), and Stillwater’s Gavin Sires was the fastest in the 100 backstroke. Max Myers of Edmond Memorial topped the field in the 100 free (and was second to Hayes in the 50 free).
Class 6A State meet
Preliminaries
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Bartlesville, 1:38.01; 2. Jenks, 1:39.44; 3. Norman North, 1:39.69; 4. Edmond Memorial, 1:39.96; 5. Union, 1:42.42; 6. Bixby, 1:42.93; 7. Shawnee, 1:46.62; 8. Edmond North, 1:46.94; 9. Stillwater, 1:48.90; 10. Westmoore, 1:51.15; 11. Enid, 1:51.95; 12. Yukon, 1:52.37; 13. Edmond Santa Fe, 1:52.94; 14. Mustang, 1:55.86; 15. Broken Arrow, 1:56.79; 16. Booker T. Washington, 1:58.32
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Danny Sibley, Union, 1:42.84; 2. Jazz Widney, Jenks, 1:43.58; 3. Matt Hall, Southmoore, 1:46.30; 4. John Steward, Bartlesville, 1:47.10; 5. Jacob Clink, Jenks, 1:50.17; 6. Andrew Burgess, Edmond Memorial, 1:50.45 7. Ethan Matthews, Jenks, 1:51.25 8. Jack Mose, Bixby, 1:52.10 9. Ethan Hollingsworth, Edmond Santa Fe, 1:54.10 10. Thurman Lee, Shawnee, 1:55.4 11. Reed Clymer, Norman North 12. Nick Shaffer, Westmoore, 1:56.52 13. Edy Barreda, Union, 1:56.64 14. Ethan Powers, Jenks, 1:57.93 15. Benjamin Prejean, Edmond Memorial, 2:00.28 16. Statton Mantz, Enid, 2:00.74
200 Yard IM: 1. Ryan Healy, Edmond North, 1:54.72; 2. Grant Stucky, Jenks, 1:56.25; 3. Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville, 1:57.55; 4. Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union, 2:00.11 5. Griffin Craig, Bartlesville, 2:00.27 6. Dane Griffin, Enid, 2:02.57 7. Samuel Hart, Edmond Memorial, 2:03.24 8. Jesse Espinal-Cruz, Bartlesville, 2:05.64 9. Ryan Short, Jenks, 2:05.80 10. Mason Mink, Jenks, 2:06.23 11. Keaton Anderson, Norman North, 2:08.43 12. Zach Stelzer, Owasso, 2:08.43 13. Beau Selman, Bixby, 2:09.56 14. Teague Brown, Bixby, 2:09.73 15. Aiden Walswick, Mustang, 2:09.89 16. Jack Rolfson, Bartlesville, 2:10.97
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Aiden Hayes, Norman North, 19.53; 2. Max Myers, Edmond Memorial, 20.58; 3. Gavin Sires, Stillwater, 21.34; 4. Kade Couchman, Enid, 21.86; 5. Austin Sung, Jenks, 22.09; 6. Trent Ogden, Shawnee, 22.17; 7. Justian Gilliam, Bixby, 22.29; 8. Ben White, Putnam City, 22.42; 9. Luke Denney, Enid, 22.66; 10. Jate Anusornpanich, Edmond Deer Creek, 22.72 11. Logan Poellinger, Booker T. Washington, 22.90 12. Preston Willis, Bartlesville, 22.99 13. Max Engster, Ponca City, 23.14 14. Connor Tipton, Edmond Memorial, 23.31 15. Cameron Sein, Edmond Deer Creek, 23.37 16. Braden Gress, Jenks, 23.41
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Aiden Hayes, Norman North, 45.97; 2. Aydin Horn, Bixby, 52.12; 3. Austin Sung, Jenks, 52.35; 4. Ryan Harris, Edmond Santa Fe, 52.65; 5. Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, 53.19; 6. Preston Willis, Bartlesville, 53.23; 7. Josh Rau, Jenks, 53.92; 8. Kade Couchman, Enid, 54.11; T9. Josh Coons, Shawnee, 55.45; T9. Carson Dolezal, Edmond Memorial, 55.45 11. Jesse Espinal-Cruz, Bartlesville, 56.29 12. Jackson Thomas, Edmond North, 56.46 13. Caleb Bowden, Norman North, 56.50 14. Logan McIntyre, Yukon, 56.64 15. Jarrett Moore, Bartlesville, 57.18 16. Ezra Power, Jenks, 58.11
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Max Myers, Edmond Memorial, 44.90; 2. Jazz Widney, Jenks, 46.44; 3. Justin Gilliam, Bixby, 49.24; 4. Ben White, Putnam City, 49.34; 5. Sean Wood, Owasso, 49.41; 6. Ethan Matthews, Jenks, 49.55; 7. Jate Anusornpanich, Edmond Deer Creek, 50.32 8. Connor Tipton, Edmond Memorial, 50.54 9. Teague Brown, Bixby, 50.68 10. Max Engster, Ponca City, 50.84 11. Joey Batts, Putnam City North, 50.90 12. Cameron Sein, Edmond Deer Creek, 50.98 13. Logan Poellinger, Booker T. Washington, 51.02 14. Braden Gress, Jenks, 51.11 15. Ian Truong, Jenks, 51.23 16. Luke Denney, Enid, 51.52
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Ryan Healy, Edmond North, 4:42.39; 2. Danny Sibley, Union, 4:42.99; 3. Matt Hall, Southmoore, 4:45.34; 4. John Steward, Bartlesville, 4:45.80; 5. Jack Mose, Bixby, 4:58.21; 6. Ryan Short, Jenks, 4:58.29; 7. Jacob Clink, Jenks, 4:58.35; 8. Andrew Burgess, Edmond Memorial, 5:05.76 9. Keaton Anderson, Norman North, 5:06.08 10. Ethan Hollingsworth, Edmond Santa Fe, 5:09.22 11. Aiden Walswick, Mustang, 5:09.34 12. Edy Barreda, Union, 5:11.49 13. Luke Cummings, Stillwater, 5:12.00 14. Thurman Lee, Shawnee, 5:13.26 15. Lex Beck, Jenks, 5:14.93 16. Colin Faulkner, Union, 5:15.81
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:28.95; 2. Bartlesville, 1:32.44; 3. Edmond Memorial, 1:32.69; 4. Enid, 1:33.38; 5. Bixby, 1:33.64; 6. Owasso, 1:33.85; 7. Norman North, 1:35.67; 8. Ponca City, 1:36.64; 9. Shawnee, 1:36.79; 10. Stillwater, 1:37.98; 11. Putnam City, 1:40.60; 12. Choctaw, 1:41.28; 13. Union, 1:41.55; 14. Mustang, 1:42.59; 15. Putnam City North, 1:43.38; 16. Yukon, 1:46.94
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Gavin Sires, Stillwater, 51.61; 2. Grant Stucky, Jenks, 52.66; 3. Ryan Harris, Edmond Santa Fe, 53.05; 4. Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, 53.29; 5. Griffin Craig, Bartlesville, 53.72; 6. Trent Ogden, Shawnee, 54.22; 7. Josh Rau, Jenks, 56.33; 8. Aydin Horn, Bixby, 56.41; 9. Walker Bridenstine, Jenks, 56.57; 10. Nick Shaffer, Westmoore, 58.42; 11. Bryce LaFollette, Union, 58.53; 12. Owen Vennerholm, Jenks, 58.96; 13. Ethan Oller, Shawnee, 1:00.74; 14. J.D. Evans, Edmond North, 1:01.21; 15. Luke Rogers, Enid, 1:02.39; 16. Benjamin Prejean, Edmond Memorial, 1:02.86
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville, 57.44; 2. Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union, 57.45; 3. Samuel Hart, Edmond Memorial, 58.24; 4. Mason Mink, Jenks, 1:00.95; 5. Jim Mahoney, Jenks, 1:02.34; 6. Beau Selman, Bixby, 1:03.20; 7. Joshua Beiler, Jenks, 1:03.53; 8. Tad Tan, Jenks, 1:05.48; 9. Adam Stone, Westmoore, 1:06.18; 10. Jack Rolfson, Bartlesville, 1:06.31; 11. Ryan Staal, Shawnee, 1:06.34; 12. Ahren Lamb, Owasso, 1:06.45; 13. Collin Ho, Edmond North, 1:06.77; 14. Felix Yang, Norman North, 1:07.09; 15. Blake Stevenson, Norman North, 1:07.35 16. Luke Cummings, Stillwater, 1:07.55
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 3:14.19; 2. Bartlesville, 3:20.85; 3. Norman North, 3:21.84; 4. Union, 3:22.10; 5. Edmond North, 3:26.67; 6. Bixby, 3:27.51; 7. Enid, 3:30.91; 8. Owasso, 3:31.01; 9. Booker T. Washington, 3:37.04; 10. Ponca City, 3:37.06; 11. Norman, 3:39.59; 12. Shawnee, 3:41.83; 13. Yukon, 3:45.12; 14. Mustang, 3:47.60; 15. Putnam City, 3:53.54; 16. Putnam City North, 3:53.55