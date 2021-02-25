Jenks boys roll to third straight 6A state swimming championship

JENKS — The outcome was never in doubt, but it was still glorious, especially after the chaotic season they’d just completed.
After securing eight top-five individual finishes and winning two relays, the Jenks boys claimed their third consecutive Class 6A state swimming championship Thursday in their home pool, the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center. With 398 points, it was another dominant victory.
“I’m getting used to this and I like it a lot,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao, still dripping wet from the celebratory jump into the pool with his team. “The overall season was great, we didn’t lose a meet. It was kind of like a perfect season.”
Bartlesville enjoyed a strong performance to finish as runner-up with 278.5 points, while Bixby placed third with 185.
Jenks, with 17 swimmers participating in A heat finals and 10 in B heats, overwhelmed opponents with its superior depth. The Trojans were led by seniors Jazz Widney, who placed second in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, and Grant Stucky, who was second in both the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.
“It’s an amazing feeling — we’re all super excited,” Widney said. “We raced our hardest today and all the work that we did this season, it finally paid off. We’re very fortunate to have this facility and the team atmosphere we have.”
The triumph tasted even sweeter, considering how difficult a season they endured, with various meet cancellations, Covid-related quarantining, technical difficulties that rendered their pool unusable at times and weather-related hindrances that limited their training over the last two weeks.
“It’s been a rough season but they still came out and did very well today,” Henao said. “They have been tired. We had some difficulties trying to finish races, but I think that’s because of the training we didn’t have. But I think everybody stepped up to the challenge and I’m very proud of them.”
For Bartlesville, which had 10 swimmers in A heats and five in B heats, it was another good day. The Bruins were led by Colin Goddard, who finished second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 backstroke, and John Steward, who was second in the 500 free and third in the 200 free. Kyle Peterson also finished second in the 100 breaststroke and was fourth in the 200 IM, while freshman Griffin Craig placed fourth in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 IM. They also won the 200 medley relay and were second in the 400 free relay.
“I was real happy with it,” said Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart. “We were in the hunt for a lot of championships today. I thought that everyone who showed up today swam real well and contributed. I was real happy with our relays.”
It was also a good day for Union, which ended up fifth in the team standings with 163 points, winning four individual events, despite having just seven swimmers competing.
Danny Sibley won the 200 free, chasing down Widney from behind on the final lap to claim the victory, as well as the 500 free. Trenton vonHartitzsch won both the 200 IM (after being seeded fourth from Wednesday’s prelims) and the 100 breaststroke.
“It feels really, really good,” Sibley said. “This whole season’s been a little stressful, didn’t know how this meet was going to turn out. It feels really good to come out with two firsts.”
For vonHartitzsch, it was a nice bounce back after suffering through a concussion about a month ago, then having to quarantine from being exposed to a Covid-positive classmate, all of which reduced his ability to train.
“It’s honestly kind of surprising, but hard work pays off,” vonHartitzsch said, “even with the ups and downs of this season, getting quarantined and not at practice all the time because of the weather.”
While West Regional champion Norman North finished a disappointing sixth with 154 points, it was another exciting day for senior Aiden Hayes, who won both the 50 free and 100 free, breaking the state records he set Wednesday in the prelims in each. Hayes, who will compete at the U.S. National team Olympic trials in June in Omaha, Nebraska, said those times are also high school national records as well. He also set a state record in the 100 free (43.00 seconds) from his opening leg in the 400 free relay.
The other two events were won by Stillwater’s Gavin Sires (100 backstroke) and Max Myers of Edmond Memorial (100 free).
Class 6A State meet
Finals
Team Rankings: 1. Jenks, 398; 2. Bartlesville, 278.5; 3. Bixby, 185; 4. Edmond Memorial, 175; 5. Union, 163; 6. Norman North, 154; 7. Shawnee, 106; 8. Enid, 102; 9. Edmond North, 89.5; 10. Stillwater, 73; 11. Owasso, 70; 12. Edmond Santa Fe, 57; 13. Ponca City, 45; 14. Booker T. Washington, 36; 15. Westmoore, 35; T16. Southmoore, 31; T16. Putnam City, 31; 18. Yukon, 26; T19. Edmond Deer Creek, 24; T19. Mustang, 24; 21. Norman, 18; 22. Putnam City North, 13; 23. Choctaw, 12
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Bartlesville, 1:36.59; 2. Norman North, 1:38.54; 3. Jenks, 1:38.58; 4. Edmond Memorial, 1:38.92; 5. Union, 1:41.02; 6. Bixby, 1:42.55; 7. Shawnee, 1:45.44; 8. Edmond North, 1:46.77; 9. Stillwater, 1:49.20; 10. Westmoore, 1:50.70; 11. Enid, 1:50.93; 12. Edmond Santa Fe, 1:51.09; 13. Yukon, 1:53.18; 14. Mustang, 1:54.66; 15. Booker T. Washington, 1:56.08; Broken Arrow, DQ
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Danny Sibley, Union, 1:41.46; 2. Jazz Widney, Jenks, 1:41.61; 3. John Steward, Bartlesville, 1:45.27; 4. Matt Hall, Southmoore, 1:45.31; 5. Jacob Clink, Jenks, 1:47.61; 6. Jack Mose, Bixby, 1:50.90; 7. Andrew Burgess, Edmond Memorial, 1:51.55 8. Ethan Matthews, Jenks, 1:52.23 9. Ethan Hollingsworth, Edmond Santa Fe, 1:51.39; 10. Thurman Lee, Shawnee, 1:53.95; 11. Nick Shaffer, Westmoore, 1:54.91; 12. Reed Clymer, Norman North, 1:55.04; 13. Edy Barreda, Union, 1:56.96; 14. Ethan Powers, Jenks, 1:57.15; 15. Statton Mantz, Enid, 1:59.39; 16. Benjamin Prejean, Edmond Memorial, 2:00.91
200 Yard IM: 1. Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union, 1:54.92; 2. Grant Stucky, Jenks, 1:55.06; 3. Ryan Healy, Edmond North, 1:55.11; 4. Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville, 1:56.66; 5. Griffin Craig, Bartlesville, 1:58.89; 6. Jesse Espinal-Cruz, Bartlesville, 2:05.28; 7. Samuel Hart, Edmond Memorial, 2:08.72; Dane Griffin, Enid, DQ; 9. Mason Mink, Jenks, 2:04.28; 10. Ryan Short, Jenks, 2:05.56; 11. Keaton Anderson, Norman North, 2:07.99; 12. Beau Selman, Bixby, 2:08.04; 13. Aiden Walswick, Mustang, 2:08.44; 14. Teague Brown, Bixby, 2:08.89; 15. Zach Stelzer, Owasso, 2:10.26; 16. Jack Rolfson, Bartlesville, 2:10.97
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Aiden Hayes, Norman North, 19.20; 2. Max Myers, Edmond Memorial, 20.52; 3. Gavin Sires, Stillwater, 21.26; 4. Trent Ogden, Shawnee, 21.95; 5. Kade Couchman, Enid, 21.97; 6. Austin Sung, Jenks, 22.00; 7. Justian Gilliam, Bixby, 22.57; Ben White, Putnam City, DQ; 9. Logan Poellinger, Booker T. Washington, 22.22; 10. Jate Anusornpanich, Edmond Deer Creek, 22.64; 11. Preston Willis, Bartlesville, 22.83; 12. Max Engster, Ponca City, 22.97; 13. Cameron Sein, Edmond Deer Creek, 23.13; 14. Braden Gress, Jenks, 23.16; 15. Connor Tipton, Edmond Memorial, 23.17; 16. Luke Denney, Enid, 23.44
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Aiden Hayes, Norman North, 45.47; 2. Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, 51.78; 3. Aydin Horn, Bixby, 51.91; 4. Ryan Harris, Edmond Santa Fe, 52.45; 5. Preston Willis, Bartlesville, 52.80; 6. Austin Sung, Jenks, 52.96; 7. Kade Couchman, Enid, 54.44; 8. Josh Rau, Jenks, 54.53; 9. Josh Coons, Shawnee, 54.95; 10. Carson Dolezal, Edmond Memorial, 55.04; 11. Caleb Bowden, Norman North, 55.50; 12. Jesse Espinal-Cruz, Bartlesville, 55.86; 13. Logan McIntyre, Yukon, 56.29; 14. Jackson Thomas, Edmond North, 56.77; 15. Jarrett Moore, Bartlesville, 57.65; 16. Ezra Power, Jenks, 58.48
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Max Myers, Edmond Memorial, 44.55; 2. Jazz Widney, Jenks, 46.14; 3. Justin Gilliam, Bixby, 48.55; 4. Ben White, Putnam City, 49.25; 5. Sean Wood, Owasso, 49.72; 6. Ethan Matthews, Jenks, 49.77; 7. Connor Tipton, Edmond Memorial, 50.19; 8. Jate Anusornpanich, Edmond Deer Creek, 50.73; 9. Logan Poellinger, Booker T. Washington, 49.92; 10. Teague Brown, Bixby, 50.34; 11. Max Engster, Ponca City, 50.38; 12. Joey Batts, Putnam City North, 50.49; 13. Braden Gress, Jenks, 50.81; 14. Ian Truong, Jenks, 51.04; 15. Cameron Sein, Edmond Deer Creek, 51.46; 16. Luke Denney, Enid, 51.64
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Danny Sibley, Union, 4:37.02; 2. John Steward, Bartlesville, 4:42.42; 3. Matt Hall, Southmoore, 4:45.35; 4. Ryan Healy, Edmond North, 4:49.52; 5. Ryan Short, Jenks, 4:55.80; 6. Jacob Clink, Jenks, 4:56.35; 7. Jack Mose, Bixby, 4:56.69; 8. Andrew Burgess, Edmond Memorial, 5:11.42; 9. Ethan Hollingsworth, Edmond Santa Fe, 5:06.37; 10. Lex Beck, Jenks, 5:06.58; 11. Aiden Walswick, Mustang, 5:07.55; 12. Keaton Anderson, Norman North, 5:08.63; 13. Colin Faulkner, Union, 5:11.66; 14. Luke Cummings, Stillwater, 5:14.05; 15. Edy Barreda, Union, 5:14.33; 16. Thurman Lee, Shawnee, 5:17.93
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:28.90; 2. Edmond Memorial, 1:30.56; 3. Bartlesville, 1:31.19; 4. Enid, 1:31.46; 5. Bixby, 1:33.08; 6. Owasso, 1:34.33; 7. Ponca City, 1:35.58; 8. Norman North, 1:36.21; 9. Shawnee, 1:36.65; 10. Stillwater, 1:36.81; 11. Choctaw, 1:39.29; 12. Putnam City, 1:41.06; 13. Union, 1:41.86; 14. Putnam City North, 1:42.12; 15. Mustang, 1:44.65; 16. Yukon, 1:47.76
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Gavin Sires, Stillwater, 50.96; 2. Grant Stucky, Jenks, 52.54; 3. Colin Goddard, Bartlesville, 52.84; 4. Griffin Craig, Bartlesville, 53.00; 5. Ryan Harris, Edmond Santa Fe, 53.06; 6. Trent Ogden, Shawnee, 53.70; 7. Josh Rau, Jenks, 56.29; 8. Aydin Horn, Bixby, 56.78; 9. Walker Bridenstine, Jenks, 57.52; 10. Bryce LaFollette, Union, 57.66; 11. Nick Shaffer, Westmoore, 58.60; 12. Owen Vennerholm, Jenks, 58.83; 13. Ethan Oller, Shawnee, 1:00.19; 14. J.D. Evans, Edmond North, 1:01.72; 15. Luke Rogers, Enid, 1:02.56; 16. Benjamin Prejean, Edmond Memorial, 1:04.19
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union, 57.23; 2. Kyle Peterson, Bartlesville, 57.29; 3. Samuel Hart, Edmond Memorial, 58.13; 4. Mason Mink, Jenks, 1:01.44; 5. Jim Mahoney, Jenks, 1:02.44; 6. Joshua Beiler, Jenks, 1:03.41; 7. Beau Selman, Bixby, 1:03.59; 8. Tad Tan, Jenks, 1:07.10; 9. Adam Stone, Westmoore, 1:05.62; 10. Ryan Staal, Shawnee, 1:06.18; 11. Ahren Lamb, Owasso, 1:06.32; T12. Jack Rolfson, Bartlesville, 1:06.57; T12. Collin Ho, Edmond North, 1:06.57; 14. Felix Yang, Norman North, 1:07.04; 15. Luke Cummings, Stillwater, 1:07.66; 16. Blake Stevenson, Norman North, 1:08.37
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 3:12.92; 2. Bartlesville, 3:18.86; 3. Norman North, 3:20.40; 4. Union, 3:20.56; 5. Enid, 3:25.75; 6. Edmond North, 3:27.23; 7. Bixby, 3:28.84; 8. Owasso, 3:29.16; 9. Norman, 3:32.84; 10. Booker T. Washington, 3:33.26; 11. Yukon, 3:39.52; 12. Ponca City, 3:41.23; 13. Shawnee, 3:42.80; 14. Putnam City, 3:44.48; 15. Mustang, 3:44.77; 16. Putnam City North, 3:48.96