Jenks boys roll to third straight 6A state swimming championship

It was also a good day for Union, which ended up fifth in the team standings with 163 points, winning four individual events, despite having just seven swimmers competing.

Danny Sibley won the 200 free, chasing down Widney from behind on the final lap to claim the victory, as well as the 500 free. Trenton vonHartitzsch won both the 200 IM (after being seeded fourth from Wednesday’s prelims) and the 100 breaststroke.

“It feels really, really good,” Sibley said. “This whole season’s been a little stressful, didn’t know how this meet was going to turn out. It feels really good to come out with two firsts.”

For vonHartitzsch, it was a nice bounce back after suffering through a concussion about a month ago, then having to quarantine from being exposed to a Covid-positive classmate, all of which reduced his ability to train.

“It’s honestly kind of surprising, but hard work pays off,” vonHartitzsch said, “even with the ups and downs of this season, getting quarantined and not at practice all the time because of the weather.”