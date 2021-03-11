Jackson Skipper leads Sapulpa to 5A boys semifinals; Ardmore stuns Memorial in OT

Bradyn Hubbard opened OT with a layup and his two free throws with 2:33 left gave Memorial a 57-56 lead. Ardmore’s Dakaree Scott answered on a jumper, but Frierson’s two free throws gave Memorial its last lead at 59-58 with 1:41 remaining. After Dion Brown’s go-ahead trey, he came up with a steal with 23 seconds left. Jordyn Brown and Dion Brown then each made two free throws to seal the outcome.

“We knew we would have to play really well against a tradition-rich program,” Jessie said. “We go into the game with nothing to lose. I told them it’s not a seven-game series, it’s just one game. It’s a great win for our community.”

Killian Spellman paced Memorial (17-4) with 15 points, including 10 in the first quarter, while Seth Pratt scored 14, including a 3 that gave the Chargers their last lead in regulation at 52-51 with 1:36 left. Frierson and Hubbard scored 13 each.

“It was an unbelievable performance by Ardmore,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “They got their kids believing. They hit outside shots and we just weren’t tight enough on either end. I can learn from this and I will. I’m proud of our three seniors, we wouldn’t have got to the state tournament without their maturity.