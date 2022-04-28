In 2018, projected NFL Draft first-rounder Dax Hill spurned Alabama to sign with Michigan

That apparently made a strong impression on Hill and may have made a huge difference in Hill flipping back to the Wolverines in the 11th hour.
“He’s a great guy. He’s been talking to me throughout the whole process, even when I did commit to Alabama,” Hill said Wednesday while attending teammate DJ Jones’ signing ceremony with Oklahoma State.
“He’s the one who was always telling me to just keep doing what I need to do that’s best for me and my family,” Hill said.
Hill stunned the football world early Wednesday by signing a National Letter of Intent with the Wolverines after flipping his commitment from Michigan to No. 1 Alabama 11 days before.
Harbaugh may have known what was coming. On Tuesday, he told the Detroit Free Press to look for “some fireworks on signing day.” Then, Hill lit the fuse.
By 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Twitter account called Michigan Football was reporting that Hill was a Wolverine.
“Welcome to Michigan, safety Daxton Hill,” the post read while showing five stars and a photo of Hill in a Wolverines jersey with his high school number (30).
B.T. Washington head coach Brad Calip, who said he had little contact with Hill and his family leading up to signing day, was taken entirely by surprise.
“My wife (Sapulpa girls coach Darlean Calip) texted me early this morning,” he said. “She knew it before I did.”
Nobody knew what Hill would do. On a visit to the Tulsa World last week, he said he hadn’t made up his mind whether he would sign on the first day of the football early signing period.
So when did he know he was changing his mind?
He didn’t answer that question Wednesday when interviewed by five media outlets. But it was apparent Michigan was on his mind.
“Really, it’s just the connection that’s there and the history behind Michigan,” he said. “It’s just where my heart was.”
And he said he likes the system that defensive coordinator Dan Brown runs.
“They really get pressure to the quarterback, so it’s easy on the defensive backs,” he said.
Rated the nation’s No. 8 overall recruit and No. 1 safety by 247Sports, Hill was sought by more than two dozen elite programs from across the country, and he’s glad it’s all over.
“It’s been a long recruiting process for me, being contacted every day, (being) confused. It was a really hard decision for me and my family. So just getting it all over with and being happy with where I want to go, it’s a big lift off of my shoulders,” he said.
Hill was named Gatorade player of the year for Oklahoma and has been selected to play in the 2019 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
He helped the Hornets win the Class 6A Division II state championship as a junior and earn a state-semifinal finish as a senior.
In 2018, Hill had 93 tackles, including nine for losses, and two forced fumbles. On offense, seven of his 13 pass receptions went for touchdowns.
As a junior, he returned three of his five interceptions and a fumble for TDs.
Alabama was on Hill’s list of six initial finalists before he committed to Michigan. His four other finalists were Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Alabama’s roster currently has one Tulsan, junior running back Josh Jacobs from McLain.
May 2017: Booker T. Washington's Dax Hill
November 2017 video: Dax Hill on Booker T. Washington's speedy defense and hard work that got Hornets to the 6A Division I title game.
Football player DJ Jones (left) celebrates with teammates as Dax Hill (right) stands nearby during a signing day event at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Tulsa World File