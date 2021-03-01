Hot list includes Victory's Joshua Udoumoh; Webster's Anthony Pritchard, Edison's Michael Parish reach milestones

"Whenever you go against another program that has equal tradition to Memorial, it makes the game even more memorable," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "We played through a sluggish first quarter against a very quality team. Any mistakes we made during the game I'm chalking up to being rusty with 21 days off. We learned a lot, for many players it was their first playoff game.

"Ty Frierson was extremely excited before the game to play against Bishop McGuinness because his first Tulsa Memorial basketball memory was watching those great Bishop McGuiness-Memorial championships in 2013 and '14."

Memorial hosts Rogers in an area title game at 6 p.m. Friday.

Milestone for Parish

Edison's Michael Parish picked up his 300th career victory in a 67-64 win over East Central in a 5A regional opener Friday at Bishop Kelley. His 299th win was on Jan. 22 but since then Edison had gone 0-3 and had six games canceled. Friday was his last chance to get his 300th win this season. The Eagles trailed most of the game until the final two minutes. Xavier Williams scored 19 and Iman Oates 14 for Edison.