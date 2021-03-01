Hot list includes Victory's Joshua Udoumoh, Cascia Hall's Grant Holley; Webster's Anthony Pritchard, Edison's Michael Parish reach milestones

BOYS HOT LIST
Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian: The 6-1 junior guard scored 65 points in a 3-0 week for the Conquerors. Had 27 points to lead a 72-55 win in a Class 4A regional final Saturday at No. 9 Verdigris. Scored six of his 17 points in the final 2:25 of a 54-49 win over Wagoner on Thursday.
Kyler Mann and Caden Fry, Owasso: Mann scored 48 points and Fry had 38 points in the Rams' two 6A regional wins. Mann had a career-high 32 points against Muskogee in the title game. Each had nine rebounds in the regional opener against Booker T. Washington.
Shain Hamilton, Cleveland: The 5-9 junior guard scored 39 points in a pair of regional wins to lead the Tigers to an area berth.
Grant Holley, Cascia Hall: Senior guard is averaging 16 points in four playoff games to lead the Commandos to the 3A area tournament.
Collin Morrison, Bishop Kelley: The 6-7 senior Army football commit scored 33 points to lead the Comets to a pair of 5A regional wins last weekend.
Caden Pawpa, Wagoner: The 6-2 senior guard averaged 21.3 points in four playoff games last week to help the Bulldogs reach the 4A area tournament.
Anthony Pritchard, Webster: The Tennessee Tech signee scored 63 points in two regional wins last week to surpass 2,000 in his career.
Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow: The 6-5 junior forward scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter of a 54-44 win over Enid in a 6A regional opener Friday.
Mr. INSIDE/MR. OUTSIDE UPDATE
Voting (ends Thursday)
Mr. Inside: 1. Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; 2. Marquel Sutton, Rogers; 3. Boaz Camp, Regent Prep; 4. Kyler Mann, Owasso; 5. Xavier Glenn, Bixby; 6. Caden Fry, Owasso.
Mr. Outside: 1. Nate Beitel, Regent Prep; 2. Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; 3. Garrett Long, Adair; 4. Marlo Fox, Sand Springs; 5. Marcal Johnson, Rogers; 6. Anthony Pritchard, Webster.
NEWS AND NOTES
Memorial wins
Memorial has nine consecutive regional titles after Ty Frierson had 20 points, seven assists and three steals to lead the second-ranked Chargers past No. 11 Oklahoma City McGuinness 71-57 in a Class 5A regional final Saturday at Memorial Veterans Arena. It was Memorial's first game in three weeks after receiving a bye in the regional semifinals.
Memorial (16-3), which has won the past three 5A state titles, defeated McGuinness in consecutive state title games in 2013 and '14 after McGuinness won nine state titles over the previous 24 years. The teams have combined for 18 state titles.
"Whenever you go against another program that has equal tradition to Memorial, it makes the game even more memorable," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "We played through a sluggish first quarter against a very quality team. Any mistakes we made during the game I'm chalking up to being rusty with 21 days off. We learned a lot, for many players it was their first playoff game.
"Ty Frierson was extremely excited before the game to play against Bishop McGuinness because his first Tulsa Memorial basketball memory was watching those great Bishop McGuiness-Memorial championships in 2013 and '14."
Memorial hosts Rogers in an area title game at 6 p.m. Friday.
Milestone for Parish
Edison's Michael Parish picked up his 300th career victory in a 67-64 win over East Central in a 5A regional opener Friday at Bishop Kelley. His 299th win was on Jan. 22 but since then Edison had gone 0-3 and had six games canceled. Friday was his last chance to get his 300th win this season. The Eagles trailed most of the game until the final two minutes. Xavier Williams scored 19 and Iman Oates 14 for Edison.
"On Saturday, I got calls from so many of my former players, ex-assistants and three or four players from my first Edison team in '03," Parish said. "I was thrilled to hear from all of them, they all had a part in this. And I was glad my parents were there and got to see it. It was a good night for our family, I am blessed."
His son, Luke, made a tying 3-pointer late in the game.
Luke Parish had a career-high 24 points in Edison's 66-60 loss against Kelley in the regional final Saturday. Edison will face Tahlequah in an elimination game Friday at the area tournament at Memorial.
"If we play the way we did all last weekend, we can get to state," Michael Parish said.
Cascia Hall peaking
Cascia Hall (8-8), after losing to Metro Christian in a 3A playoff opener, swept three regional games, all by at least 12 points, to reach the area tournament.
"Because we had to cancel 11 games because of COVID issues, we feel like we are hitting our stride defensively," Cascia coach Danny Hightower said. "In our three regional games, we gave up 17 points or less in five of our six halves."
Wagoner gaining confidence
Wagoner coach Zack Ange gave his players a reason for optimism after a 54-49 loss in a Class 4A regional opener against fourth-ranked Victory Christian last Thursday.
"I told them that when I was a senior in high school I got to state in 2005 (with Cache) after we lost in this same regional game, so it can happen," Ange said.
It takes five wins in a row to reach state after losing a regional opener. Wagoner has two of those wins after defeating Poteau 56-36 on Friday and No. 10 Broken Bow 90-42 on Saturday -- both those games were at Verdigris.
"I've been telling our guys all season that I've felt like we are a top-five team and after we played the No. 4 team to a five-point game, the kids are really believing that," Ange said.
Wagoner (14-7) will meet sixth-ranked Tuttle (13-6) at 3 p.m. Thursday at Checotah. The two schools meet again when the stakes are high. Wagoner rallied to defeat Tuttle in the football quarterfinals en route to a state title last fall.
Class A state preview
Defending champion Garber (20-4) will face top-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton (15-2) in the Class A state quarterfinals marquee matchup at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Oklahoma City's State Fair Arena.
Fourth-ranked Garber qualified for state with a 37-34 double-overtime win over Regent Prep in an area final last Friday. Coach Will Jones' Wolverines rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter. Garber's last two-OT game was in last year's state final. Garber returns TJ Bennett, a 5-10 senior point-guard who was the MVP in last year's state tournament. He averages 19 points and seven assists.
FC-Broxton won four consecutive state titles from 2015-18.
Other quarterfinals Thursday include No. 3 Arapaho-Butler (18-6) against No. 10 Velma-Alma at 9:30 a.m., No. 8 Vanoss (20-6) meets No. 11 Snyder (18-2) at 2 p.m. and No. 2 Hydro-Eakly (22-0) faces No. 10 Texhoma (19-5) at 4 p.m. Hydro-Eakly returns all five starters from last year's state qualifier, including Nolan Gore, a 6-4 junior who averages 16.2 points per game and 7.5 rebounds.
Other top players in the tournament include Texhoma's Trent Mitchell, who averages 19.6 points, Velma-Alma's 6-6 center Tyler Stewart (17.8 points, 9.7 rebounds) and Vanoss' Carter Perry (14.9 points).
Semifinals are Friday night and the title game is at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Class B state preview
After defending champion Duke was eliminated in the area tournament, the battle for the Class B gold ball appears to be wide open. Second-ranked Roff (27-1) may be the team to beat in the state tournament that starts Tuesday. Trayson Miller, a 6-4 senior, is Roff's top player at 16 points and seven rebounds per game.
Roff's only loss was 46-42 to Class A state qualifier Vanoss on Jan. 19. Roff defeated Vanoss 28-24 on Dec. 12.
"Our seniors have won four baseball state championships," Roff coach Larry Johnston said. "They love the big stage and are looking for a basketball championship."
The Class B state tournament starts Tuesday night at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City as No. 5 Red Oak (24-3) faces No. 20 Forgan (22-4) at 6:30 p.m. and top-ranked Varnum (21-3) plays Mountain View-Gotebo (16-6) at 8:30 p.m. The other quarterfinals are Wednesday -- No. 4 Lomega (22-3) against No. 9 Cyril (19-6) at 9:30 a.m., followed by Roff against No. 14 Tyrone (13-6) at 11:30 a.m. Semifinals are Friday morning and the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Players to watch include Varnum's Martell Davis (14.1 points per game), Forgan's Jordan McGowan (17.0 ppg), Red Oak's Cole Nix (15.0 ppg) and Cyril's Hayden Big Soldier (18.0 ppg).
Who is Mr. Inside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Mr. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 boys who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.
Who is Mr. Outside? Vote now
It’s time to decide who is Mr. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for the best 15 boys who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 8.