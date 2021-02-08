Hot list includes high-scoring Bartlesville freshman David Castillo, Jenks' Ben Averitt, Memorial's Bradyn Hubbard

BOYS HOT LIST</&h1>
David Castillo, Bartlesville: Freshman guard scored 39 in a 71-66 overtime win Friday. Three days earlier, he scored 27 in a loss against Class 6A No. 5 Owasso and he had 29 in a 55-47 loss Saturday at No. 12 Union. On Jan. 19, he scored 43 against Ponca City.
Ben Averitt, Jenks: Junior forward scored 45 in a pair of weekend wins. Had 26 points and 10 rebounds against Bixby on Friday and scored 19 against Webster on Saturday.
Bradyn Hubbard, Memorial: After being sidelined for two weeks, the 6-5 junior forward had 30 points and 22 rebounds in two games last week. He is averaging 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds. Hubbard said, “These past two games I’ve been very energized and ready to get back to it.”
Jake Gendron, Bishop Kelley: The Northeastern State signee had 26 points and 21 rebounds in the 5A No. 4 Comets’ win over No. 11 OKC McGuinness on Friday. For the season, he is averaging 15.3 points and 9 rebounds.
Marlo Fox, Sand Springs: Senior guard surpassed 1,000 career points last week and was named homecoming king.
NEWS AND NOTES</&h1>
Trojans host Rams tonight
A marquee 6A matchup Tuesday will be fifth-ranked Owasso visiting No. 8 Jenks at 8 p.m., weather permitting. Owasso defeated Jenks 78-46 on Dec. 15.
“It was a humbling game,” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “To their credit they were ready good. I think we’re a better team than we were then. They’re a great team with a ton of senior experience and well coached. We’ll have to be ready to play.”
Jenks enters the game with momentum as the Trojans (11-4) have won nine of their past 10.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity get back at them,” Jenks junior Chase Martin said. “They got us in the first one, we weren’t locked in at all. We’re super excited. I feel like we are 10 times better a team than we were in December.”
On Saturday, Martin had 18 points in a 70-50 win over 4A No. 3 Webster. In a matchup of elite guards headed for major college careers, Martin outscored Anthony Pritchard 18-17 overall, including 11-2 during a pivotal third quarter as Jenks took a 50-40 lead after being tied 26-26 at halftime.
“He’s a great player and I definitely looked forward to matching up with him, I took that to heart,” Chase Martin said. “And holding him under 20 was a big goal for me.”
Also on Saturday, Owasso defeated visiting No. 10 Broken Arrow 60-53. Kyler Mann’s three-point play snapped a 51-51 tie with 1:47 left. Mann had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Owasso’s Bryce Journee had 13 points, despite missing some time with a cut on his left cheek. E.J. Lewis just missed double figures with nine points, but did a great job of handling the ball on offense while also playing stout defense.
“Bryce was strong,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “The toughness he showed was outstanding. E.J. is the one that really makes our team go.”
Caden Fry scored 15 points for Owasso (14-2). Anthony Allen had 20 points for Broken Arrow (11-6).
“We have a lot of respect for Broken Arrow,” Montonati said. “For us to come out and get a win was very important. It’s a confidence booster and solidifies the fact that we are a contender.”
Memorial bounces back
Second-ranked 5A Memorial’s 66-46 win over Edison on Saturday came two days after a 60-54 loss at Webster.
“We all wanted to get a win under our belt after the loss to Webster,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “The last time we lost earlier in the year we lost to Lawton Mac and we lost to Putnam City West the next night. We don’t like losing back-to-back games, we like to learn from our losses and start a new streak.”
The victory ensured that Memorial would be the 5A East’s No. 1 seed for the eighth consecutive year.
“It was very important,” said junior Bradyn Hubbard, who had 14 rebounds at the school where he started his high school career. “Eight years in a row, we wanted to keep that going.”
Memorial was scheduled to play at No. 7 Rogers on Tuesday, but Tulsa Public Schools canceled all of Tuesday’s athletic activities. Rogers’ Monday home game against Webster also was canceled due to weather.
Rivalry week for Wagoner
Although Wagoner’s remaining regular-season games won’t have any bearing on playoff seedings, this has the potential to be a very interesting week for the Bulldogs.
After hosting Fort Gibson on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will host Hilldale on Thursday and Coweta on Friday.
“Every rivalry we have will be this week,” Wagoner boys coach Zack Ange said. “It will be a tough, but fun week.”
The Bulldogs entered the week with an 11-6 record after having won eight of their last nine and sweeping three games last week before having a scheduled Friday matchup against Jay canceled due to Jay’s COVID protocols. Wagoner defeated Central twice, 61-56 and 65-54, sandwiched around a 64-33 victory over Okmulgee in the Bulldogs’ home opener Feb. 2. Jacob Scroggins had 34 points in the two wins over Central.
“We played pretty well,” Ange said. “We played a lot better against Central on Thursday than we did against them earlier in the week. We haven’t shot that well, but we’ve been playing great defense. I’ve been proud of our effort.”
Returning to action
Among the teams coming out of a two-week COVID quarantine this week are East Central, Mannford, Catoosa and Regent Prep. Regent will host the Gans/Cave Springs winner in a Class A district final Saturday.
Nominations needed
Area coaches who have not submitted Mr. Inside/Outside nominations are encouraged to send them by Wednesday morning to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com. Ms. Inside/Outside nominations can be sent to Mike Brown at mike.brown@tulsaworld.com — the 30 boys and 30 girls candidates are scheduled to be published Sunday. Players from all grades 9-12 are eligible.
Also coaches are encouraged to submit player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis and Mike Brown at their email addresses. The deadline for nominations is early Sunday afternoon.
— Jon Potts, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this report
BOYS RANKINGS</&h1>
Final OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 7, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Edmond Memorial (22) 12-1, 478; 2. Del City (4) 14-4, 446; 3. Edmond North 14-4, 400; 4. Norman North 14-4, 387; 5. Owasso 14-2, 380; 6. Putnam North 9-3, 379; 7. Choctaw 12-4, 342; 8. Jenks 11-4, 301; 9. Midwest City 12-5, 295; 10. Broken Arrow 11-6, 281; 11. Putnam West 12-7, 263; 12. Union 11-5, 232; 13. Edmond Santa Fe 12-6, 229; 14. Muskogee 10-3, 228; 15. Bixby 10-5, 168.
Class 5A
1. MWC Carl Albert (8) 16-3, 386; 2. Memorial (7) 15-3, 381; 3. Lawton MacArthur (7) 16-2, 379; 4. Bishop Kelley 11-5, 331; 5. Shawnee 13-5, 305; 6. Sapulpa 9-10, 297; 7. Rogers 11-5, 277; 8. Coweta 10-5, 253; 9. Pryor 13-4, 233; 10. Claremore 232; 11. OKC McGuinness 11-8, 217; 12. East Central 7-4, 198; 13. Glenpool 8-6, 167; 14. Edison 7-9, 151; 15. OKC Southeast 7-4, 136.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (51) 18-1, 960; 2. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 14-5, 900; 3. Webster 11-5, 843; 4. Victory Christian 14-4, 764; 5. OKC Mt. St. Mary 14-2, 763; 6. Tuttle 11-5, 625; 7. Classen SAS 12-2, 600; 8. Holland Hall 10-4, 599; 9. Verdigris 17-1, 568; 10. Broken Bow 17-4, 490; 11. Ada 12-7, 465; 12. OKC Marshall 11-5, 366; 13. Blanchard 14-5, 353; 14. Elgin 11-8, 341; 15. Newcastle 12-6, 284.
Class 3A
1. Crossings Christian (28) 19-1, 821; 2. Hugo (15) 16-0, 792; 3. OKC Millwood (4) 13-5, 756; 4. Community Christian 16-2, 706; 5. Christian Heritage 16-4, 654; 6. Beggs (1) 13-2, 647; 7. Adair 12-4, 591; 8. Star Spencer 7-7, 470; 9. Prague 14-2, 412; 10. Eufaula 9-4, 373; 11 (tie). Kingston 11-7, 348 and North Rock Creek 14-3, 348; 13. Marlow 14-2, 343; 14. Metro Christian 10-6, 308; 15. Roland 10-7, 286.
Class 2A
1. Dale (29) 16-4, 995; 2. Hooker (12) 15-2, 947; 3. Pawnee (8) 16-1, 919; 4. Cashion 17-3, 875; 5. Okla. Union (6) 18-1, 866; 6. Hennessey 10-4, 739; 7. Howe (1) 17-3, 709; 8. Minco 12-7, 627; 9. Pawhuska 12-3, 551; 10. Nowata 10-2, 534; 11. Amber-Pocasset 13-8, 398; 12. Hulbert 12-5, 381; 13. Silo 15-6, 366; 14. Okla. Christian Academy 12-6, 356; 15. Morrison 15-4, 355.
Class A
1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (27) 11-1, 1,035; 2. Hydro-Eakly (21) 18-0, 1,032; 3. Arapaho-Butler (7) 14-6, 924; 4. Garber (4) 17-4, 909; 5. Calumet (1) 13-0, 890; 6. Stuart 15-1, 722; 7. Caddo 17-1, 680; 8. Vanoss 15-5, 660; 9. Canute 14-5, 628; 10. Velma-Alma 13-5, 619; 11. Snyder 14-2, 441; 12. Vici 11-10, 372; 13. Regent Prep 9-5, 359; 14. Seiling 17-3, 335; 15. Wright City 14-6, 244.
Class B
1. Varnum (50) 17-3, 1,201; 2. Roff (9) 20-1, 1,131; 3. Duke (2) 15-2, 1,007; 4. Lomega (2) 17-3; 5. Red Oak 18-2, 1,150; 6. Leedey (2) 14-2, 802; 7. Kinta 14-2, 709; 8. Battiest (1) 19-4, 612; 9. Cyril (1) 14-5, 514; 10. Earlsboro 13-4, 511; 11. Whitesboro 11-4, 479; 12. Butner 16-4, 461; 13. Big Pasture 13-7, 419; 14. Tyrone 9-5, 353; 15. Sasakwa 9-5, 324.