Hot list includes high-scoring Bartlesville freshman David Castillo, Jenks' Ben Averitt, Memorial's Bradyn Hubbard

“It was very important,” said junior Bradyn Hubbard, who had 14 rebounds at the school where he started his high school career. “Eight years in a row, we wanted to keep that going.”

Memorial was scheduled to play at No. 7 Rogers on Tuesday, but Tulsa Public Schools canceled all of Tuesday’s athletic activities. Rogers’ Monday home game against Webster also was canceled due to weather.

Rivalry week for Wagoner

Although Wagoner’s remaining regular-season games won’t have any bearing on playoff seedings, this has the potential to be a very interesting week for the Bulldogs.

After hosting Fort Gibson on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will host Hilldale on Thursday and Coweta on Friday.

“Every rivalry we have will be this week,” Wagoner boys coach Zack Ange said. “It will be a tough, but fun week.”

The Bulldogs entered the week with an 11-6 record after having won eight of their last nine and sweeping three games last week before having a scheduled Friday matchup against Jay canceled due to Jay’s COVID protocols. Wagoner defeated Central twice, 61-56 and 65-54, sandwiched around a 64-33 victory over Okmulgee in the Bulldogs’ home opener Feb. 2. Jacob Scroggins had 34 points in the two wins over Central.