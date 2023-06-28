Sixty-six years after his coaching career started earlier than he expected, Holland Hall's Charlie Brown will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the seventh annual All-World Awards, sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive, on Thursday night.

Past winners have been Allan Trimble, Joe Gilbert, Mike Mims, Gil Cloud and Martha ORourke. Tickets are available at allworldawards.com. The best of area high school athletics will be honored at the banquet that starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Brown, 86, is retiring after spending the past 58 years at Holland Hall. As head football coach from 1966-99, Brown's overall record was 199-116-5. His teams won seven Southwest Preparatory Conference Championships. During his last 21 years as coach, there were 18 winning seasons. He was athletic director from 1972-2006. For the last 17 years, he has been director of stewardship and athletic director emeritus.

"I don't think there's anyone who has had a more profound effect on the school than Coach Brown," Holland Hall AD Steve Heldebrand said.

Twenty-two of Brown's players went on to play major college football. One of those was former Tulsa receiver Jeff Utter, whose father Fred was a Holland Hall assistant AD for 32 years and current sports information director.

"He was great with his players," Fred Utter said. "He's a great communicator. If he says something, you can count on it."

Brown's first coaching job came after what at first seemed like a bad break, but turned out to be a blessing in disguise in 1957 while he was a student at Central State (now UCO) in Edmond. The Crescent native's playing career came to an end before playing in a college game due to a neck injury suffered while trying to make a tackle during a scrimmage.

But around that time, the Nichols Hills Dad's Club was looking for a college player to coach their sixth-grade football team. Since he wasn't playing, he had time to coach and led that team for the next three years until he graduated. It was an early start on achieving the career he desired.

"When I graduated from high school I knew I wanted to be a high school head coach, that was my goal," Brown said.

After graduating from Central State in 1960, Brown was hired by Casady High School in Oklahoma City, where he was a football assistant and eventually head baseball coach. At Casady, he became a close friend of Gerald Bullard. In 1965, Bullard had become Holland Hall's athletic director and he invited Brown to join him. Bullard and Jim Hewgley, who was on the board of trustees and became Tulsa mayor a year later, gave Brown a tour of the land that would become Holland Hall's new campus in 1970.

"They showed me this 160-acre farm and when we walked this property, Mr. Hewgley told me that by the year 2000, one-third of the city would lie to the south of this campus," Brown said " I was 28 years old at that time and I'm thinking that's 35 years from now. I wasn't projecting that far but Mr. Hewgley was, so that was my introduction to this campus.

"I have seen everything here. That's one of my treasures, I've watched it develop."

A year after arriving in Tulsa, Brown was promoted from assistant to Holland Hall's head coach, succeeding Ed Hooker. Since 1966, the Dutch football program has only had two head coaches -- Brown and his quarterback from the mid-1980s, Tag Gross.

"I can't think of anyone who has done more for high school sports than he has," Gross said. "He has done it all at the school. He was my role model for becoming a coach. He made it fun for his players."

For Brown, a key in his longevity has been enjoying his work and having his players and students enjoy their time at Holland Hall. But that wasn't always the case during his first decade at Holland Hall. For him, a "turning point" or "game changer" occurred in 1976 when Bixby avenged a loss from a year earlier with a 34-0 victory.

"In the locker room I did an extremely poor job of coaching," Brown said. "I ranted and raved about the lack of effort and how I felt about them. When we got back to the school, several players (wanted to talk). They said,`We like you, we like football, but this isn't any fun. You're not allowing any fun, you're berating us, punishing us when we make mistakes, something's got to change.'

"Over the weekend I thought about the three-hour conversation and I realized what had to change was me, how I did things. I wasn't making it fun for the players. My high school coach made it fun, so I decided I would start anew and on Monday when we returned, I sat them all down. I told them I understand who's got to change, I believe in new beginnings and I'm going to start all over.

"Starting that year, I would do things both in my chemistry class and on the football field, I would say, `Are we going to have a good day or are we going to have a good practice today?' If I thought it wasn't going well, I would call a timeout, we would all go down and get a drink of water and I would start again. And over the next 20-some years after that meeting I was a different person. ... that's what those young men did for me. My grandfather when I was growing up, used the cliche, `don't take life too serious, you're not going to get out of it alive,' and that fit my situation with my team. I was too much about winning. At small schools, success is cyclic, you're not going to be successful every year. All of that caused me to change my whole attitude about life."

According to Brown, another longevity key is the support of his family that includes his wife of 35 years, Nancy; and sons, David, Randy and Kyle; and daughter Diana. He said Nancy, "was a really good tennis player and skier, but definitely not a football fan. Her comment following the first football game she attended while I was still coaching was, `I see why you wear headphones, you just don’t want to hear what those parents are saying about you.' ”

Brown's coaching role models were his Crescent High School coach Dick Smalley and legendary OU coach Bud Wilkinson.

"I went to every clinic Bud Wilkinson was at and when I was in college read everything he wrote," Brown said. "When I was working on my masters degree at OU, I got to visit with him. He allowed me in, sat down and visited with me, and gave me a notebook with plays he had been working on and I cherished that.

"If my coaching at all resembled Bud Wilkinson in terms of how he did things or the kind of person and speaker he was -- he was an English major -- that's pretty neat."

Besides his coaching, Brown also is a legend at Holland Hall for his 42 years as a chemistry teacher -- something he discovered a passion for while in college.

"Knute Rockne and I," Brown said with a chuckle about the Notre Dame football coaching legend who also was a chemistry teacher.

"Still to this day I enjoy visiting with our chemistry teachers. My big thing as a teacher was I did a lot of demonstrations. I like kids to see things as opposed to only reading about them. I like for them to see what's taken place, that also applies to coaching."

Brown's qualities as a coach also have served him well in Holland Hall's advancement office during the past two decades.

"One of the things I do best is build relationships with people," Brown said. "I'm proud of during my tenure at Holland Hall is being a part of the growth of the school, getting to help design the athletic facilities, and I've wanted to make it possible that any qualified child could attend Holland Hall regardless of their family's ability to pay."

The Charlie Brown Endowment for Financial Aid has raised $1.4 million after being established three years ago by alumni Beth Goddard and Margie Harned Diaz.

Although Brown is retiring, you can expect to see him spending Friday nights next fall as he has since 1965 -- at Holland Hall football games. And he plans to still be involved as a volunteer at Holland Hall.

"He is a man with so much wisdom and cares so much about Holland Hall," Heldebrand said.

Three years ago, Brown, wrote his autobiography, with former World writer John Wooley. It is called "The Lucky One."

"I have been an extremely lucky man," Brown said. "I watched that Lou Gehrig (movie) where he makes that speech in Yankee Stadium and that's how I view myself, when you look at the sequence of things that have happened in my life, there's no other way to explain it."

