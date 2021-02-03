Holland Hall's Marc Gouldsby looks for more winning memories at UCO

Where Marc Gouldsby played his last high school game will be his home for his college career.

Gouldsby, who totaled 130 receiving yards in the Class 3A state championship win against Lincoln Christian at Wantland Stadium, signed Wednesday with Central Oklahoma as a defensive back.

“Being back there brings back the memory that I already made there,” Gouldsby said. “I’m ready to start making (memories) in gold and blue.”

In addition to winning a state title in football, Gouldsby also played on state tournament teams in basketball and baseball at Holland Hall.

“I feel like I’ve worked hard in every sport I’ve played and in everything I do,” he said, “and that just carries on to winning.”​

