Holland Hall vs. Lincoln Christian: Everything you need to know about the 3A title game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Holland Hall dominates as it has all year
The Dutch dominated all 12 of its opponents in 2020, and Friday night's 35-7 victory was no exception. Holland Hall's smallest winning margin this season was 24 points against Berryhill in Week 7. Coach Tag Gross' team was in control from the start to finish Friday -- and all season. Although a goal-line stand at the end of the first half kept Lincoln Christian within 21-7, Holland Hall went into the locker room having outgained the Bulldogs 245-63 with 15 first downs to 3. Holland Hall overpowered Lincoln on offense and defense. The only area where Holland Hall didn't dominate was on special teams, as Lincoln's only TD was set up on Cooper Lancaster's 85-yard kickoff return and the Bulldogs blocked a field goal. Other than that, it was all Holland Hall, which outscored its four playoff opponents 188-42.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Holland Hall's secondary against Kolbe Katsis
In last year's state final against Plainview, Katsis had an MVP performance that included 13 receptions for 134 yards. Holland Hall's secondary shut out Katsis, who had 49 catches for 1,234 yards and 16 TDs this season. Katsis was limited to 27 yards on six carries plus 43 yards on two kickoff returns. The Dutch's secondary also was helped by a strong Holland Hall pass rush that included three sacks.
Third down: Turning point
Lincoln misses chance for early lead
After Holland Hall's opening possession ended with a punt, Lincoln held the ball for nine plays and drove to the Dutch 36. On fourth down, Chase Hudson's pass was intercepted by Nunu Campbell, setting up Holland Hall's first touchdown drive. Another big missed opportunity for Lincoln came with the Dutch leading 7-0 late in the first quarter. On third down, it appeared that Lincoln had a good shot at recovering a Holland Hall fumble, but the Dutch came up with the ball instead at its 29, keeping the Bulldogs' offense from great field position and their deficit soon grew to 21-0.
Fourth down: Game MVPs
Offense: Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Clark completed 15-of-23 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns -- all to different receivers. He also had 15 carries for 130 yards and two TDs, often coming up with key runs to sustain drives. And he didn't commit a turnover. For the season, he passed for 2,478 yards and 34 TDs, and rushed for 570 yards and 10 TDs.
Defense: Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
There were several candidates as the only points the Dutch's defense allowed came on a 10-yard drive. Zane Woodham was involved in 18 tackles while Matt Doyle was in on 11 tackles with 1 1/2 sacks. Ethan Roush had two interceptions. But as it has all year long, the Dutch's defensive success starts up front with defensive end Owen Ostroski. Despite being double-or- triple-teamed, Ostroski still produced eight tackles with 3 1/2 for losses, and when he wasn't in on the tackle, he freed up others to make stops, and he also pressured Lincoln's quarterbacks.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!