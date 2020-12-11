Holland Hall vs. Lincoln Christian: Everything you need to know about the 3A title game in four downs

First down: Story of the game

The Dutch dominated all 12 of its opponents in 2020, and Friday night's 35-7 victory was no exception. Holland Hall's smallest winning margin this season was 24 points against Berryhill in Week 7. Coach Tag Gross' team was in control from the start to finish Friday -- and all season. Although a goal-line stand at the end of the first half kept Lincoln Christian within 21-7, Holland Hall went into the locker room having outgained the Bulldogs 245-63 with 15 first downs to 3. Holland Hall overpowered Lincoln on offense and defense. The only area where Holland Hall didn't dominate was on special teams, as Lincoln's only TD was set up on Cooper Lancaster's 85-yard kickoff return and the Bulldogs blocked a field goal. Other than that, it was all Holland Hall, which outscored its four playoff opponents 188-42.