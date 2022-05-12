Holland Hall girls facing challenge, in state final for first time

They have an experienced coach, but the Holland Hall girls are breaking new ground by reaching the Class 4A state final for the first time since joining the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association in 2016.

After a 1-0 victory over Woodward in the state semifinals on Tuesday, the Dutch will face Metro Christian in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Rogers State University in Claremore.

Coach Troy Tokarchik, in his second season at Holland Hall after 21 years with Bishop Kelley, knows well the pressure and fanfare surrounding the state finals, but isn’t sure how much his experience can help his girls heading into Friday.

“It’s uncharted territory for us, for sure,” said Tokarchik, who won 14 state championships at Kelley while also losing a couple of times in the final. “To be honest with you, I’m kind of in uncharted territory myself, because when I started at Bishop Kelley, they had already won their first, so I’ve never really been in a situation like this where you’re trying to change a culture.

“The things that I can bring to it is letting them know the chaos of the day — what to expect when they get to the field, the types of emotions that might be going on and how to organize those types of things. Controlling the controllables but also knowing the things that you can’t control, don’t try to control it. But for the most part, there’s not a whole lot I can do.”

Holland Hall (17-1) enters the final having won 12 games in a row by a combined margin of 36-4, with the only loss this season coming against Class 6A Stillwater. The Dutch have already beaten Metro Christian (15-1-1) this season, handing the Patriots their only loss, 2-1, on April 19 in a game that decided the District 4A-3 championship.

In that game, Metro Christian scored in the first half to take a 1-0 lead while controlling the action for much of the game until the final 20 minutes or so, when Holland Hall began to apply pressure. Nicolle Torres tied the game with 14:15 remaining and then Taylor Zahn scored the game-winner with 2:42 left, heading home a corner kick from Harper Siemens.

“We didn’t really have success against them until the last few minutes or so; they kind of took it to us, so I kind of see us as the underdog going into this thing and hopefully the girls will respond,” Tokarchik said. “That Metro team is packed with tons and tons of talent, and we’re that in-the-trenches, working-for-it kind of kids trying to make their way.”

Metro Christian, which lost in the state championship game last year to Fort Gibson on penalty kicks, reached the final again after taking down Fort Gibson, 1-0 on penalty kicks, in the quarterfinals on May 5, and then defeating Clinton 3-1 in the other semifinal on Tuesday night, behind two goals from Sydney Maddox and one from Karsyn Combs.

The Patriots enter Friday’s match having won four in a row and nine of their past 10 contests by a combined margin of 32-3. Overall on the season, they have surrendered just four goals — two against Holland Hall. Last year, they allowed just one all season — in the state final to Fort Gibson.

Tokarchik acknowledges that the task of beating Metro Christian twice is going to be tough.

“That’s going to be very difficult, given that I think they had the run of play most of the game, and for us, if you look at the two goals, they were pretty fluky,” he said. “If you look at it, Metro Christian has two losses in the last two years and I think they’ve given up like five goals in two years. It’s insane. They’re just so good from top to bottom, they’re just impressive.”

The Dutch receive offense from multiple sources, which is one of the keys to their success — it seems like a different player steps up each game. Berkley Zahn, who scored four goals in Holland Hall’s 10-0 victory over Hilldale in the first round of the playoffs, leads the team in scoring, while Siemens, who also scored twice in that game, tops the squad in assists. Torres has also provided crucial offense, scoring both goals in the 2-0 triumph over Oologah in the quarterfinals on May 5 and the lone tally against Woodward in the semifinal.

Defensively, Abby Johnson leads a solid back line that, along with goalkeeper Annabelle White, has conceded just one goal over their past seven games.

“These kids are pretty excited, it’s something new for them,” Tokarchik said. “I just feel very blessed to be at Holland Hall to have an opportunity with these girls. It’s their team and I hope they take it and run with it.”

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Friday

Class 3A Girls

Victory Christian (17-1) vs. OKC Heritage Hall (13-0), 11 a.m., Taft Stadium, Oklahoma City

After a dramatic 4-3 victory in penalty kicks over previously-unbeaten Oklahoma Christian School in the semifinals on Tuesday night, a game in which it overcame a 3-1 deficit in the second half, Victory Christian faces another undefeated squad in the final. The Conquerors, who had never even reached the state semifinals before this season, have won 15 consecutive contests by a combined margin of 80-9. OKC Heritage Hall, which advanced to the final after taking out defending champion Verdigris 3-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal, has outscored its opponents 91-1 this season.

Class 3A Boys

Crooked Oak (13-5) vs. OKC Heritage Hall (10-2), 5:30 p.m., Taft Stadium, Oklahoma City

Class 4A Girls

Metro Christian (15-1-1) vs. Holland Hall (17-1), 6 p.m., Rogers State University, Claremore

Class 5A Boys

Santa Fe South (17-1) vs. OKC Southeast (14-2), 8 p.m., Taft Stadium, Oklahoma City

Saturday

Class 6A Girls

Edmond Deer Creek (14-2) vs. Norman North (16-2), 10:30 a.m., Taft Stadium, Oklahoma City

Class 6A Boys

Mustang (12-6) vs. Norman North (11-3), 1:30 p.m., Taft Stadium, Oklahoma City

Class 4A Boys

Clinton (15-1) vs. Chickasha (14-3), 4:30 p.m., Taft Stadium, Oklahoma City

Class 5A Girls

Piedmont (14-5) vs. OKC McGuinness (16-2), 7:30 p.m., Taft Stadium, Oklahoma City