Holland Hall girls, boys advance to state soccer semifinals

It wasn’t quite the 10-0 blowout they administered in their previous outing, but the Holland Hall girls did what they had to do Friday night at Hardesty Field.

Nicolle Torres scored two goals in the first half to lift Holland Hall to a 2-0 triumph over Oologah in their quarterfinal playoff contest. MacLean Meeks assisted on both of Torres' goals, on almost identical plays, while goalkeeper Annabelle White made five saves for the shutout, the 10th of the season for the Dutch.

Holland Hall (16-1), which defeated Hilldale 10-0 in their first-round matchup Tuesday night, has won 11 games in a row by a combined margin of 35-4. The Dutch advance to the Class 4A state semifinals to face the winner of the Elk City-Woodward quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.

There was no offensive explosion this time. The Dutch still controlled much of the action, but most of the time had some difficulty penetrating the stout Oologah defense. Ultimately, they finished enough opportunities to claim the victory.

“Honestly, I was kind of nervous; we went through this dogfight but we pulled through and got to the semifinals,” Torres said. “We just had to be calm. Oologah, the last time we played them, they were very feisty and we just learned to work with each other and tolerate the toughness.”

This marks the first time that the Dutch have reached the state semifinals, and the team is proud of that accomplishment.

“I’s a short OSSAA history, but I’ve told these seniors that they’re trailblazers, and they’re moving a program in a direction that they want,” said Holland Hall coach Troy Tokarchik. “This is the path that they’re choosing, and they’ve taken ownership of it, so I give them a lot of credit.”

Meeks admitted it was difficult not to let her mind wander ahead to the possibility of reaching the state final with one more victory.

“It’s so hard, you just want to be there already,” she said. “It’s just so hard to get through another game and win it, but it’s fun. We want to get there.”

Tokarchik noted how tough an opponent the Mustangs were and acknowledged that things might have been different had Oologah’s star midfielder Maddie Ryan been in the lineup and not on crutches on the sidelines due to an injury.

“Oologah is a really good program, they’re very well-coached (by Waylon Lewis),” Tokarchik said. “And they’re missing arguably their best player. If she’s playing, they’re a different team. We had a hard one tonight.”

Holland Hall struck first 18:20 into the match as Torres notched her first of the night on a tap-in shot from 2 yards out off a nice cross from Meeks.

Torres’ second goal, with 5:21 left in the first half, came on a similar play, as Meeks fed a nice pass from the left wing through multiple defenders to a charging Torres, who banged it home from three yards out.

“That’s always been the plan,” Meeks said of those plays. “Down the left side, I can hook it in with the left foot or cut it back with the right and just get it across, and Nicki or Harper (Siemens) are always there. It just depends on the team, but if I can outrun them on the outside, I just try to do that as much as possible, even if I fail multiple times before I do it. I just keep doing it until it works.”

Oologah’s best chance came with 1:45 left in the opening half when Kayden Wadsworth raced in alone, but White slid out and made the difficult save.

Holland Hall 1, Cascia Hall 0 (boys): Noah Hutchins snapped a scoreless tie with 19:14 remaining and that held up as the game-winner, as Holland Hall outlasted Cascia Hall for a hard-fought victory in their state quarterfinal matchup.

Holland Hall (16-1), which has won 10 straight by a combined 36-3, was favored against Hilldale in the state quarterfinals last year but lost 1-0 and carried that memory all season. Now, the Dutch advance to the Class 4A state semifinals on Tuesday against the winner of the game between Chickasha and Harding Charter.

“Last year, we were disappointed in the result we had in this match, and playing those guys (Cascia Hall), they’re tough and they battled,” said Holland Hall coach Richard Hart. “That’s always our rival, so for the seniors to play that group, in this match, and have a positive result, was a big deal.”

Cascia Hall (9-7) had won seven in a row, outscoring opponents 24-2. Goalkeeper Brady Videll made 13 saves, several of them difficult, in the defeat.

“These kids gave everything they have, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Cascia coach Robby Huerta. “We just got unlucky at the end, and kind of gave away kind of a soft goal, I thought, but all in all, attacking-wise, we just weren’t as sharp as we’d like to be. I’m just so proud of their effort, it’s just tough we fell a little short.”

While Holland Hall controlled much of the action throughout the match, building a 14-3 advantage in shots on goal, the Dutch couldn’t break through until midway through the second half. After a long free kick fell into the box and bounced around, Hutchins got to it and drilled home an 8-yard shot.

The Commandos then made a late push and nearly tied it with 1:40 remaining, but Dutch goalkeeper Tyler Toole made an outstanding lunging save on Hudson Sipes’ header from 8 yards out.

“I think we had chances early on but those guys kept fighting, and in the end, our ninth-grade goalkeeper made a big save,” Hart said of Toole. “I think it was satisfactory. We’ve been to the semi-final before, we’ve never been to the final. We’re just excited.”

HOLLAND HALL 2, OOLOGAH 0 (GIRLS)

Oologah;0;0;--;0

Holland Hall;2;0;--;2

Goals: HH, Torres (Meeks), Torres (Meeks). Saves: O, K. Ryan 5; HH, White 5.

Boys

HOLLAND HALL 1, CASCIA HALL 0

Cascia Hall;0;0;--;0

Holland Hall;0;1;--;1

Goals: HH, Hutchins. Saves: CH, Videll 13; HH, Toole 3.