Holland Hall girls and boys both clinch district titles with dramatic wins over Metro Christian

The nail-biting drama and exciting action was fitting for a game that decided the district championship.

In the end, Taylor Zahn scored with 2:42 remaining to snap a 1-1 tie and give the Holland Hall girls a 2-1 victory over Metro Christian, clinching the District 4A-3 title Tuesday night at Hardesty Field.

On the game-winning play, Harper Siemens delivered a perfect corner kick into the box near the right post, where Zahn headed it home from about 5 yards out.

“I just kind of ran in there, it was an amazing ball from Harper and it really just hit my face,” Zahn said of the play. “I just dove in there and it hit right off me.”

Nicolle Torres scored the other goal for Holland Hall (13-1, 5-0), which extended its winning streak to nine games.

“(The district championship) means a lot to us because we’ve had rivals on that team since we were little, we played club with some of those girls,” Zahn said. “It just means a lot to go out and prove what we can do.”

Carly Callaway scored in the first half for Metro Christian (11-1-1, 4-1), which had recorded five consecutive shutouts.

“It was a hard-fought game, it was back and forth between both teams,” said Metro coach Curtis Cook. “Both teams had opportunities to score. They finished on a corner kick and that’s what cost us the game there at the end.”

The Patriots held the territorial advantage through most of the first half and managed to keep up the pressure during the first 20 minutes of the second half, even while going against the wind, holding a 6-1 edge in shots on goal during that stretch.

Holland Hall picked it up after that and controlled much of the action over the final 20 minutes.

“I think the enthusiasm from Coach (Troy Tokarchik),” Siemens said. “He definitely changed the game a lot when he screams at us on the field, telling us to work harder. And excellence from our goalie, keeping us in the game — just all around enthusiasm.”

Three minutes after Metro Christian goalkeeper Tatum Sanders made a spectacular diving save on Berkley Zahn’s 20-yard shot, the Dutch got the equalizer. With 14:15 remaining, Torres found a loose ball in the box and her shot attempt deflected off Sanders and rolled just inside the left post.

That was the first goal allowed by the Patriots in six outings.

“It’s disappointing, it sucks,” Sanders said of the loss.

Holland Hall 2, Metro Christian 1 (boys):

Ben Knoblock scored two goals, including the game-winner with 10:18 remaining, and then Holland Hall held off a late Metro Christian comeback attempt to escape with a hard-fought 2-1 victory, clinching the District 4A-3 championship in the process.

The Dutch (12-1, 5-0) have now won six consecutive contests by a combined margin of 27-1.

“It was a tough game, it was a nail-biter, I won’t lie to you, but we got the win,” Knoblock said. “It was a great team effort, everybody put 110 percent, that’s what it’s about.”

Henry Emerson scored with 6:51 left for Metro Christian (10-3, 4-1), but it wasn’t quite enough. The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak and leaves the Patriots locked into second place in the district.

“Disappointed but I thought we played really well, the game could have gone either way, honestly,” said Metro coach Jake Briscoe. “Proud of the boys the way they fought. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”

Knoblock put the Dutch up 1-0 just 8:53 into the contest, connecting after a corner kick by Hamza Ali found him about 12 yards out, with his header bouncing off Metro Christian goalkeeper Justin Burns’ hands and in.

The Patriots responded with some inspired play, controlling the ball for much of the rest of the half, but they were unable to get one past Holland Hall goalkeeper Tyler Toole, who had eight saves for the Dutch’s sixth straight shutout, including six stops in the first half.

The second half was more even, with each team generating opportunities, and Knoblock’s second goal appeared to seal the victory, but Metro continued to battle.

Emerson’s goal, after he dribbled through multiple Dutch defenders into the box and fired from 15 yards out, ensured a frantic final few minutes.

“A lot more exciting than it needed to be,” said Dutch coach Richard Hart. “They have a good team and after we scored the goal early on, we kind of sat back a little bit more than we needed to and let them have more opportunities. And the goal they scored was a nice goal, the guy made a nice move and that’s the first goal we’ve given up in the district. They made it exciting. I’m proud of the boys for sticking with it.”

Girls

Holland Hall 2, Metro Christian 1

Metro Christian;1;0;--;1

Holland Hall;0;2;--;2

Goals: MC, Callaway; HH, Torres, T. Zahn (Siemens).

Saves: MC, Sanders 4; HH, White 9.

Boys

Holland Hall 2, Metro Christian 1

Metro Christian;0;1;--;1

Holland Hall;1;1;--;2

Goals: MC, Emerson (Simoni); HH, Knoblock (Ali), Knoblock (Hutchins).

Saves: MC, Burns 2; HH, Toole 8.