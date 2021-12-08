Tulsa Oilers defeat Utah 7-3 for fifth straight victory

After falling two goals behind early, the Tulsa Oilers scored six unanswered goals on the way to a 7-3 victory over the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday at the BOK Center.
It was a fifth straight win for the Oilers (11-5-0-1) and moved them into a second-place ECHL Mountain division tie with Utah.
In what seemed like a more physical game than usual, Utah racked up 37 penalty minutes, plus two misconducts, while the Oilers picked up only six.
After Tulsa took a 6-2 lead, the Grizzlies scored at 10:40 of the third period on a shot by Mason Mannek. About a minute later veteran Adam Pleskach fired in his first of the season for the Oilers' seventh goal.
But start of the game was a little shaky for the Oilers, as they gave up the first Utah goal in just 34 seconds.
“We started very first shift and it held true throughout the game that we were giving pucks away,” Oilers head coach Rob Murray said. “The very first shift we gave the puck away and came back and it was in our net before we knew it.
“I thought it was a sloppy game. Pucks were bouncing all over the place for both teams.
“But we scored some nice goals. (Darren) McCormick's goal was a nice play, (Alex) Kromm’s was a little bit lucky, (Kyle) Soper’s was an excellent shot.”
The Oilers went 1-of-5 on the power play; however, Murray is concerned the team's power-play game is not where it needs to be.
“Our power play is non-existent right now,” he said. “It is going the other way. Teams are getting more chances on the penalty kill than we are on our power play. We are practicing it, but we can’t seem to get any traction right now. We are fighting for pucks in our own zone.
“We are winning without it right now, but there will be a time down the road we will need it.”
Christian Simeone broke free just 34 seconds into the opening period and fired the puck through the legs of Oilers goaltender Ryan Ruck to put Utah up 1-0.
At 6:29, Luka Burzan got open to the side of the Oilers' net and made the score 2-0.
Kromm got a shot past Grizzlies goaltender Trent Miner at 6:41, pulling the Oilers within one (2-1).
Dylan scored on a 2-on-1 play at 17:48 for Tulsa to even the score at 2-2.
Tulsa took a 3-2 lead at 4:24 of the second period on a shot by Soper, then Jordan Ernst followed with a power-play goal from the face-off circle at 7:18 to put the Oilers up 4-2.
Jack Doremus scored his third goal in three nights when he connected on a shot at 17:47 to put the Oilers up 5-2.
OILERS 7, GRIZZLIES 3
Utah;2;0;1;--;3
Tulsa;2;3;2;--;7
First period: 1, Utah, Simeone 2 (Tardif, Mannek) :34. 2, Utah, Burzan 4 (Cluman, Ryan) 6:29. 3, Tulsa, Kromm 6 (Soper, Lagrone) 6:41. 4, Tulsa, Sadowy 11 (Pleskach, Hilderman) 17:48. Penalties: Utah, Stone (cross checking) 3:42.
Second period: 5, Tulsa, Soper 4 (Sadowy, Hilderman) 4:24. 6, Tulsa, Ernst 2 (Sadowy, McCormick) 7:18 (pp). 7, Tulsa, Doremus 8 (Coomes, Kromm) 17:47. Penalties: Utah, Crunk (leaving players bench) 4:24. Utah, Stone (roughing) 4:24. Tulsa, McKee (roughing) 4:24. Utah, Crunk (leaving the bench game misconduct) 5:06. Utah, Penner (tripping) 11:03.
Third period: 8, Tulsa, McCormick 2 (Coomes, McKee) 6:17. 9, Utah, Mannek 6 (Cluman, Tardif) 10:40. 10, Tulsa, Pleskach 1 (Matsushima, Sadowy) 11:32. Penalties: Tulsa, McCormick (holding) 4:10. Utah, Stone (roughing) 8:10. Utah, Stone (roughing double minor, continuing altercation misconduct) 14:40. Tulsa, Phillips (roughing) 14:40.
Power plays: Utah, 0-1. Tulsa, 1-5. Shots: Utah, 13-6-9—28. Tulsa, 8-11-10—29. Saves: Utah, Miner, 6-8-0—14, Jones, 0-0-8—8. Tulsa, Ruck. 11-6-8—25. A: 3,429.