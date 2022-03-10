Oilers update: Allen visits for pivotal two-game series Friday and Saturday

Notes: The Oilers, coming off a 1-1-1 road trip, are 2-6-1-1 in their last 10 games. Allen has a two-game winning streak and is 4-5-1 in its past 10. With four teams battling for the Mountain's fourth and final playoff berth, this two-game weekend series could be pivotal. ... Oilers goaltender Daniel Mannella is second in the ECHL with 19 wins. ... Allen's Jack Combs, a former Oiler, is on a five-game points streak (three goals, four assists). ... Allen is 10-3-1 when it outshoots an opponent. ... Former Oilers goalie Evan Fitzpatrick of Greenville is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 28-March 6. Fitzpatrick went 2-0 with one shutout last week. For the season, he is 6-9-2 with a 2.57 GAA — ninth in the league. The former St. Louis Blues prospect is now on an NHL contract with Florida. Fitzpatrick played in parts of two seasons with the Oilers over 2018 and '19.