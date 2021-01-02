Hilldale girls celebrate new year with win at Lincoln Christian

It was a good way to start the new year, Hilldale girls basketball coach Clif Warford said, especially after the perils and complications caused by the coronavirus in the last one.
Warford's Hornets let an 11-point lead slip away but reestablished control in the fourth quarter to inflict 3A No. 3 Lincoln Christian's first loss, 42-35, Saturday afternoon before about 300 spectators in the Bulldogs' gym.
"It was an outstanding way to start the year," he said. "The girls played in a really difficult, tough tournament earlier this week, we gave 'em two days off and they came back and played really well today."
Skye Been and Madi Folsom scored 11 each and Celeste Wood added 10 for the Hornets (3-2), who beat 4A No. 8 Ada and lost to 6A No. 11 Midwest City and 2A No. 4 Howe in Ada's Cougar Classic last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Adyson Roberts scored 15 to pace the Bulldogs, who were plagued by cold shooting, especially by their leading scorer, Ellie Bruegemann.
Folsom and Wood took turns guarding Bruegemann, who missed her first nine 3-point attempts and finished with five points.
Hilldale, which played without two key reserves, led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter and by 20-11 at halftime, but Lincoln used a full-court press to score the first 11 points of the third quarter and took a 30-29 lead into the final period.
"Handling pressure has been a struggle for us. We've gotten better at it, but obviously there's still a lot of room to improve," Warford said.
"I've had a total of seven or eight practices with every player since basketball season started. We've been quarantined twice and we've had five games rescheduled or cancelled. Moving forward, I'm praying for more practice time and (handling pressure) definitely will be focus No. 1," he said.
Hilldale's Navaeh Jones scored with a pass from Been to start the fourth quarter and the Hornets ran off 11 straight points, including a 3-pointer by Folsom.
Been's assist was one of three in the game and the 5-foot-3 point guard also had four steals and five rebounds.
Lincoln Christian played without starters Lexi Murphy (ankle injury) and Micah Clayton (quarantine), but coach Melody Stewart was pleased about the way Addie Young and others played in helping fill in the gaps.
Stewart wasn't pleased with the Bulldogs' 19 turnovers or the way they responded to their cold shooting.
"We've just gotta step up a little more when the ball's not going in the hole and not get outworked. We got outworked a little today," she said.
HILLDALE 42, LINCOLN 35 (GIRLS)
Hilldale;10;10;9;13;—;42
Linconln Chr.;4;7;19;5;—;35
Hilldale (3-2): Skye Been 11, Madi Folsom 11, Celeste Wood 10, Riley Barnoskie 6, Nevaeh Johnson 2, Tearney Maxwell 2.
Lincoln (5-1): Adyson Roberts 15, Bayleigh Smith 10, Ellie Brueggemann 5, Grace Talley 3, Jordan Faulkner 2.
HILLDALE 72, LINCOLN 53 (BOYS)
Hilldale;20;22;20;10;—;72
Lincoln Chr.;26;9;9;9;—;53
Hilldale (1-2): Brayson Lawson 19, Evan Smith 16, Ty O’Neal 15, Trey Gather 10, Logan Harper 6, Tanner Jones 2, Dylan Walker 2, Rylan Nail 2.
Lincoln (2-4): Noah Reimer 20, Grant Kaste 12, Kolbe Katsis 8, Zane Hampton 3, Logan Isbell 3, Tony Martocci 3, Gabe Scott 2, Luke Williams 2.