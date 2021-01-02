Hilldale girls celebrate new year with win at Lincoln Christian

It was a good way to start the new year, Hilldale girls basketball coach Clif Warford said, especially after the perils and complications caused by the coronavirus in the last one.

Warford's Hornets let an 11-point lead slip away but reestablished control in the fourth quarter to inflict 3A No. 3 Lincoln Christian's first loss, 42-35, Saturday afternoon before about 300 spectators in the Bulldogs' gym.

"It was an outstanding way to start the year," he said. "The girls played in a really difficult, tough tournament earlier this week, we gave 'em two days off and they came back and played really well today."

Skye Been and Madi Folsom scored 11 each and Celeste Wood added 10 for the Hornets (3-2), who beat 4A No. 8 Ada and lost to 6A No. 11 Midwest City and 2A No. 4 Howe in Ada's Cougar Classic last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Adyson Roberts scored 15 to pace the Bulldogs, who were plagued by cold shooting, especially by their leading scorer, Ellie Bruegemann.

Folsom and Wood took turns guarding Bruegemann, who missed her first nine 3-point attempts and finished with five points.