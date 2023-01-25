High schools wrestling notebook: Glenpool making progress

Claremore learning from rough weekend

Claremore entered the Owasso Ram Dual tournament last weekend with a stellar 14-3 record in duals and ranked No. 3 in Class 5A as a dual team but endured a difficult time against tough competition during the grueling schedule that featured seven matches in about 28 hours.

After defeating the so-called “Mystery Team,” a squad made up of extra wrestlers from the various other teams, 59-21, to open the tournament on Friday morning, things went a little sour. By the time the tournament ended on Saturday afternoon, Claremore had lost five duals in a row before defeating Springdale (Arkansas) 60-16 in the final dual to finish the tournament with a 2-5 record. That left the Zebras in sixth place among the eight teams, while 6A No. 3 Bixby, which wiped out Claremore 75-3 head-to-head, won the tournament championship.

Now 16-8 on the season in duals, the Zebras dropped to 10th in the newest 5A rankings. But the weekend, which included a close 42-35 loss to 5A No. 6 Midwest City Carl Albert Saturday, provided a valuable learning experience.

“We got a lot of matches in, I was able to bring 26 kids and everybody got at least two matches, so it was good,” said Claremore coach Chad Willard. “Getting to go against teams like Bixby, it’s a challenge but it’s good for our kids to kind of know where we are and how far we’ve got to go.”

Some of the highlight wrestlers for Claremore in the tournament included heavyweight Josh Feliciano, who went 4-3 with three pins in his seven matches; Maddox Jackson, who was 3-2 with two pins (and two more forfeit victories), as well as the only win against Bixby, at 113 pounds; and Tate Hepler, who went 3-3 at 144 pounds. Willard also singled out freshman Gunner Murry, who was 2-3 with two pins, and had a close loss to Owasso’s Jaxon Humphries, who had previously pinned him earlier in the season.

“Gunner Murry was probably our biggest standout,” Willard said. “He bounced around from 126 to 132, lost against the Humphries kid from Owasso. He pinned us in the first period the last time, and Murry lost 5-2 so we’re getting better. He’s coming along.”

So while the tournament didn’t appear to go well, the Zebras will learn from this and be better in the long run.

“They wrestled well most of the weekend,” Willard said. “We took a lot of losses, but I love these dual tournament formats because we get so much mat time and we get to see some really good competition here.”

Glenpool making progress, getting healthy before postseason

After a week-plus break following a pretty strong performance the weekend before, Glenpool was looking forward to getting back to work on Tuesday night, but their dual against Rogers was canceled due to the inclement weather.

The Warriors did have a small group of wrestlers, mostly consisting of backups, that participated in the Skiatook tournament this past weekend.

“This season has been going pretty good, pretty smooth,” said first-year Glenpool coach Trent Cleveland, who served as an assistant for six years under previous coach Ty Bowling before Bowling left for Sand Springs. “We’ve had some guys who are banged up with injuries. I’m sure a lot of schools have that problem, but we’re starting to get the majority of them back. I think before we get into regionals, we should be fully back and ready to go for the postseason.”

At the 57th Annual Malcolm Wade Invitational at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City on Jan. 13-14, Glenpool finished ninth as a team in a difficult field that included just about all of the state’s top Class 5A teams. The Warriors, who are ranked No. 10 in 5A right now, had three individual placers — Jarrett Hicks in third at 120 pounds, Jacoby Clarke third at 138 and Kevin Lund second at 190.

Clarke was among the group that also wrestled at Skiatook last weekend, claiming the individual title at 138 pounds, pinning his opponents in all four matches. Also placing at Skiatook was Wyatt Miller taking second at 120 pounds.

“I took a handful of backup guys, but I did have a few guys in the lineup,” Cleveland said of the Skiatook tournament. “Jacoby Clarke at 138, he’s one of my main guys and he missed a few tournaments earlier this year, so I was basically getting hm caught up. I took him and Wyatt Miller, I was catching him up as well and he ended up finishing second, but those are the only two guys that I took that are main starters.”

Lund, Clarke, Miller and Hicks are all seniors and part of a crucial leadership group for the team, which is full of sophomores. They might not be as strong as last year’s team, which placed third at the 5A state tournament, but they still look formidable.

“We got a few old guys and then a bunch of young guys,” Cleveland said. “So this being my first year, me and my assistant coaches, we’ve done a good job of trying to establish a leadership core and get our young guys caught up to speed with where the older guys are, with them being leaders, mentors on and off the mat, whether it’s grades or attendance or showing up and supporting other activities on campus.”

Stillwater prevails in latest battle with Edmond North

Back on Jan. 6-7, Stillwater won the Geary Invitational tournament while Edmond North finished a close second. The following week, Edmond North prevailed at the COAC (Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference) Tournament, while the Pioneers placed second, 40 points back.

This past weekend, Stillwater, the two-time defending Class 6A state champions who are currently ranked No. 2, bounced back and emerged with the championship at the Jay Hancock Memorial tournament in Yukon last weekend. They piled up 319.5 points, while No. 1 Edmond North, last year’s state runners-up, took second with 256.

And the dance between the two top-five nationally-ranked teams continues.

Stillwater went a perfect 7-0 in the final round, defeating Edmond North wrestlers three times, while the Huskies went 2-4 in the finals. Pioneer individual champions included Aydin Thomas at 106 pounds, Beric Jordan at 113 pounds, J.J. McComas at 126, Cael Hughes at 132, Kael Voinovich at 150, LaDarion Lockett at 157, and Landyn Sommer at 165.

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World