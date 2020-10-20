High schools: Victory Christian rolls to fourth straight state volleyball title

CHOCTAW – It seemed like destiny.

Nothing was going to deny Victory Christian a fourth consecutive volleyball state championship, not even a strong performance from a resilient OKC Mount St. Mary’s squad, and the Conquerors completed the mission Tuesday night at Choctaw High School with a 3-0 triumph (25-18, 27-25, 25-17) in the Class 5A state final.

The Conquerors (23-6), ranked No. 1 in 5A, won their 10th straight match, the final eight without even dropping a set, including Monday’s triumphs over No. 8 Glenpool in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Carl Albert in the semis, en route to another title.

“It doesn’t (get old). This is the best part of the year right here,” Victory coach Dan Donohue said. “We played so well (Monday), we played at our peak performance, and you just don’t know when you come into this on the final day what you’re going to get, and the girls stepped up. They worked through the nerves and played well when we really needed them to.”

After taking the first set 25-18, the biggest drama of the evening came in the second set, as Mount St. Mary’s staved off three consecutive set points before the Conquerors pulled it out, 27-25.