High schools: Victory Christian rolls to fourth straight state volleyball title

CHOCTAW – It seemed like destiny.
Nothing was going to deny Victory Christian a fourth consecutive volleyball state championship, not even a strong performance from a resilient OKC Mount St. Mary’s squad, and the Conquerors completed the mission Tuesday night at Choctaw High School with a 3-0 triumph (25-18, 27-25, 25-17) in the Class 5A state final.
The Conquerors (23-6), ranked No. 1 in 5A, won their 10th straight match, the final eight without even dropping a set, including Monday’s triumphs over No. 8 Glenpool in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Carl Albert in the semis, en route to another title.
“It doesn’t (get old). This is the best part of the year right here,” Victory coach Dan Donohue said. “We played so well (Monday), we played at our peak performance, and you just don’t know when you come into this on the final day what you’re going to get, and the girls stepped up. They worked through the nerves and played well when we really needed them to.”
After taking the first set 25-18, the biggest drama of the evening came in the second set, as Mount St. Mary’s staved off three consecutive set points before the Conquerors pulled it out, 27-25.
“I knew, even if they were to win, that we would pull it through, because we’re a strong team,” senior Reese Walker said of the second set. “I knew we would pull it through, even if it wasn’t in that set.”
That confidence extended to her teammates, too.
“I wasn’t nervous, because I knew we could get the points back,” junior Jessa Gilyard said. “I just trusted my teammates – we just trusted each other. We didn’t lose a set at all in the state tournament and that felt really good.”
Once that opportunity was lost, No. 2 OKC Mount St. Mary (38-7), which had won 13 consecutive matches before the final, lost its chance to claim the title. In the third set, the Rockets were within 15-13, but the Conquerors pulled away to take a 25-17 victory. It was Mount St. Mary’s third loss in the final in the last four years. They last won the championship in 2016.
“It was kind of a turning point, hard to battle back after that,” Mount St. Mary coach James Ward said of losing the second set. “I thought we missed a lot of serves that we don’t typically miss. You can’t give them a lot of errors and expect to win.
“It was an amazing year. At the beginning, we were ranked around No. 12 or 13, people didn’t think we were going to be that good this year. This group of girls has worked really hard to be there this year and I’m really proud of them.”
Coach Donohue pointed out that the quality of this year’s Victory team that stood out among the four straight championship teams was its exceptional defense.
“Everybody’s got hitters, but I felt like our serve-receive and our defense, and making adjustments, was better this year than any other year,” Donohue said. “In the last three years, we could just overpower teams, even if we weren’t real good on defense. We had to have the defensive side this year.”
Featured video
Gallery: Action from Victory Christian’s 5A state volleyball title win
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
5A Volleyball Championship
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!