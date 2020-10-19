High schools: Victory Christian, Bishop Kelley reach volleyball finals; Coweta, Jenks lose in semifinals

SHAWNEE – Perennial volleyball powers Victory Christian and Bishop Kelley will be competing for state championships Tuesday.
In Class 5A, top-seeded Victory Christian swept three sets from No. 8 Glenpool in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Midwest City Carl Albert in the semifinals on Monday at Shawnee High School.
Victory Christian will face No. 2 Oklahoma City Mount St. Mary in the title match at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Choctaw High School. Victory will try to win a state title for the fourth consecutive year while St. Mary is looking for its third state championship since 2013.
In the 6A final, top-seeded Bishop Kelley will meet No. 3 Mustang at 4:30 p.m. at Choctaw. Kelley will be playing for its 19th state title since 1989.
On Monday at Choctaw, Kelley swept three sets from No. 8 Edmond North in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Jenks in the semifinals. Mustang defeated No. 6 Edmond Deer Creek 3-0 in the quarterfinals and No. 7 Edmond Santa Fe 3-0 in the semifinals.
In 5A, No. 3 Coweta tried to make it an all-East final, but fell to perennial state qualifier Mount St. Mary 3-2 in the semifinals.
Coweta won the opening set 25-18, but Mount St. Mary came back in the second set with a 25-18 win, leading from the start. In the third set, Coweta grabbed an early lead and did not trail en route to winning 25-20.
Sending the match to the final set, St. Mary led a tight set that saw a battle to the finish before winning 25-22. St. Mary rolled to a 15-5 in the fifth set.
Victory defeated Carl Albert 3-0 in the first semifinal match with set scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-14.
In the quarterfinals, Coweta defeated No. 6 Sapulpa in four sets. The Lady Tigers won the opening set with a kill shot by Grace Meeker 25-14 before Sapulpa followed with a 26-24 win to even the match.
Coweta came back to win the next two sets 25-20 and 25-15 to advance to the semifinals.
The Tigers overcame a 5-1 deficit in the third set before taking the lead on an eight-point serve by Kaycee Stiles for a 14-10 advantage and held the margin for the win.
The fourth set saw Coweta get a quick lead 12-4 and maintain a comfortable margin through the remainder of the set to advance to the semifinals.
“Great win for Coweta,” Tigers coach Tony Ramos said. “Give credit to Sapulpa, they figured some things out and got back at us. We gave that second set up, started really slow. But, came back and played hard the last two sets.”
Senior Libero Kaycee Stiles led Coweta with four serving aces and 38 digs; Alexxia Mercer led in kills with 18, along with eight digs and Meeker led in blocks with six, Madison Swift finished with five. Allyson Mercer led in assists with 20 along with 12 kills, one block and seven digs. Alex Harper finished with five kills and eight digs. Kamryn Lydens finished with 14 assists.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!