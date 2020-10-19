High schools: Victory Christian, Bishop Kelley reach volleyball finals; Coweta, Jenks lose in semifinals

Sending the match to the final set, St. Mary led a tight set that saw a battle to the finish before winning 25-22. St. Mary rolled to a 15-5 in the fifth set.

Victory defeated Carl Albert 3-0 in the first semifinal match with set scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-14.

In the quarterfinals, Coweta defeated No. 6 Sapulpa in four sets. The Lady Tigers won the opening set with a kill shot by Grace Meeker 25-14 before Sapulpa followed with a 26-24 win to even the match.

Coweta came back to win the next two sets 25-20 and 25-15 to advance to the semifinals.

The Tigers overcame a 5-1 deficit in the third set before taking the lead on an eight-point serve by Kaycee Stiles for a 14-10 advantage and held the margin for the win.

The fourth set saw Coweta get a quick lead 12-4 and maintain a comfortable margin through the remainder of the set to advance to the semifinals.

“Great win for Coweta,” Tigers coach Tony Ramos said. “Give credit to Sapulpa, they figured some things out and got back at us. We gave that second set up, started really slow. But, came back and played hard the last two sets.”

Senior Libero Kaycee Stiles led Coweta with four serving aces and 38 digs; Alexxia Mercer led in kills with 18, along with eight digs and Meeker led in blocks with six, Madison Swift finished with five. Allyson Mercer led in assists with 20 along with 12 kills, one block and seven digs. Alex Harper finished with five kills and eight digs. Kamryn Lydens finished with 14 assists.

