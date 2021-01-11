High schools: Union Athletics Hall of Fame adds former Sooners H-back Carson Meier, six others

Former University of Oklahoma H-back and Atlanta Falcons tight end Carson Meier will be among this year's seven inductees into the Union Athletics Hall of Fame.
Meier had 52 career receptions with 675 yards and six touchdowns for Union from 2011-13, and helped Union win a Class 6A state football title in 2011. He also helped Union capture state basketball championships in 2012 and '14.
In '13, he was the All-World readers' selection as the area's top receiver. In '14, he was named to the World's Class 6A state tournament first team. In '18, he was selected to the All-Big-12 football second team.
Other inductees with their sport and graduation year are Steven Baker (cross country/soccer 2009), Nicole Brady (softball 2012), Brie Jackson (cheerleading 2013), Dave Stauffer (contributions to athletics 1990-2015), Laura Taylor (volleyball 2010) and Rachel VanFossen (soccer 2015).
The ceremony is scheduled between the varsity girls and boys basketball games against Bartlesville on Jan. 29 at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
“We look forward to celebrating some outstanding former student-athletes,” Union athletics director Emily Barkley said in a media release. “These individuals not only positively contributed to the sports they competed in but were tremendous representatives of our athletic department and our school. We look forward to celebrating them and their families.”
Baker won 6A individual state cross country titles in 2007 and '08 -- and was selected as the World's top metro cross country athlete each year.
Brady was an All-State selection as she went 24-3 with a 1.19 ERA and helped Union win a state title in 2011.
Taylor was twice a World All-Metro volleyball first-team selection. VanFossen was an All-State soccer selection in 2015 and helped Union win a state title.